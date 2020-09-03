Commodities
Crude oil prices drop on falling US gasoline demand
Both Crude oil benchmarks dropped more than 2% with WTI sliding to its lowest.
Crude oil prices dropped significantly on Thursday and fell below its multi-week lows on recent US data report revealing gasoline demand fell and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was not encouraging.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate down 0.34% to trade at $41.34 a barrel by 8.09 GMT. Brent crude prices were also down by 0.41%, to $44.25 a barrel.
Both Crude oil benchmarks dropped more than 2% yesterday, with WTI sliding to its lowest closing in nearly four weeks and Brent Crude prices at its weakest since Aug. 21.
U.S. gasoline demand last week dropped to 8.78 million barrels per day from 9.16 million barrels per day a week earlier.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a detailed note to Nairametrics, explained why the black liquid derivative price is under pressure lately. He said:
“My consistent view was those near-term headwinds from the uncertain macro environment, seasonal gasoline demand drops off, and winter fear of the virus could lead to a correction in the coming weeks.
“Still, like everything in this pandemic trading environment, time compression is a huge factor. What I expected to happen over the next 14 days occurred in 14 hours.
“Also weighing on top side momentum were comments that Russia will propose to OPEC+ to react to the recovery in global oil demand, which has now reached 90 percent of the levels seen before the pandemic, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.
“While OPEC+ is extremely sensitive to downside moves, thereby curbing production, this latest Russian demand could influence OPEC to add more barrels quicker to the market on a more price-sensitive basis.”
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is currently curbing output by 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) until December to support prices as the coronavirus crisis hammers demand.
OPEC production up by about 1 million barrels per day in August
OPEC pumped 24.7 million barrels a day for the month of August.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production increased by 1 million barrels a day in August. This comes as the oil cartel eases production cuts that saw oil production reaching a 30-year low as the pandemic affected global demand.
This was disclosed in a Reuters survey. The report revealed that OPEC pumped 24.7 million barrels a day for the month of August, which was 950,000 bpd higher than the July output.
Nairametrics reported that OPEC oil production increased by 1 million barrels per day in the month of July, as the cartel reduced its production cuts. The major gulf members also ended their added voluntary cuts, as the body plans to ease production cuts by 7.7 million barrels a day.
The organisation pumped an average of 23.32 million bpd for the month of July, which is over 900,000 more than June when OPEC production hit its lowest level in 20 years.
The global lockdown ease has seen the price of oil rise above $45 since the record lows of April.
However, there are still concerns that a rebound in coronavirus cases may lead to further lockdowns around the world.
OPEC agreed in May to cut production by 9.7 million barrels, and to reduce the cut by 7.7 million barrels a day. However, Nairametrics reported that, OPEC+ said some members would have to reduce the group’s total production by an additional 2.31 million barrels per day in order to deal with its oversupply issues.
OPEC data for the period of May-July showed that Nigeria, Iraq and others did not comply with their production cut quotas for the period, having recorded overproduction of 50,000 barrels per day for the period. Russia, for instance, overproduced by 280,000 bpd while Kazakhstan overproduced by 190,000 bpd for the same period.
The Saudi King, Salman bin Abdulaziz, spoke with Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari last month on the need for Nigeria to comply with its OPEC+ production quotas. Nigeria, Iraq, and other non-compliant members were placed on extended cuts just before the cartel’s meeting this week.
Nigeria and Iraq reduced outputs for the month of August as both nations complied with their extended OPEC production cuts, with Iraq achieving full compliance for the first time in years. Nigeria did not achieve full 100% compliance of its production cut quota.
Gold prices drop lower, as U.S dollar picks up from its 2-year low
Prices of gold futures dropped below $1,980, a crucial support level thanks to the dollar’s recent strength.
Gold prices drifted lower on Wednesday morning at Asia’s trading session. This plunge in the price of the yellow metal was triggered by impressive US economic data and the US dollar bouncing back from its 2-year low.
Gold futures dropped by about 0.45% to trade at $1,970 by (5:56 GMT), while the U.S dollar index inched up 0.04% to 92.377.
Prices of gold futures dropped below $1,980, a crucial support level, thanks to the dollar’s recent strengthening, and a better-than-expected US manufacturing data released yesterday, which restored hopes for economic recovery. The ISM manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August came at 56, better than the expected 54.5 and 54.2 in July.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the seasonality of the yellow metal. He said:
“There is moderately bearish seasonality for gold in September; the metal has gone down about 2% in the month over the last five years on average.
“The pace of gold accumulation via ETF instruments seems to have slowed down slightly over a previous couple of months, while fast-money positioning is probably still relatively elevated long contacts.”
However, it should be noted that the recent impressive U.S economic data doesn’t necessarily change the strategy of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The trend for gold still looks bullish.
What you must know about gold: The precious metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Also, it usually rallies up, when the U.S dollar is showing weakness.
Crude oil prices up, on larger than expected plunge in U.S oil stockpiles
Crude oil prices continue to climb up amid signs of gradual demand improvement.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Wednesday morning, at the latter part of Asia’s trading session. The recent upside in crude oil prices was triggered by the American Petroleum Institute (API) announcing a larger-than-expected plunge in U.S oil stockpiles.
Brent crude futures gained 0.81% to trade at $45.95 by (5:09 AM GMT) and WTI futures gained 0.84% to trade at $43.12
What you must know: American Petroleum Institute recently reported a 6.360 million-barrel draw for the week ended August 28, much larger than the forecasted 1.950 million-barrel prepared by Investing.com, and the previous week’s 4.524 million-barrel draw.
Crude oil traders will now fix their eyes on U.S. Energy Information Administration’s figures scheduled to be released later today.
In addition, another macro pushing crude oil prices above the $45 price level is the recent better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity data released yesterday.
August’s ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56, beating July’s reading of 54.2 and the 54.5 forecasts. A rise in new orders saw the index climb to its highest level in more than a year.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros, affecting the prices of the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. He said:
“In early Asia, WTI is trading off Monday’s highs but is still hugging $43 per barrel, finding support from decade high PMI prints in China.
“However, near-term headwinds from the uncertain macro environment with Fed Governor Brainard striking a pessimistic tone on the economy overnight, and rising production are likely to limit the upside.
“And these issues could lead to a correction lower in the coming weeks, even more so if the mega commodity reflation trade runs out of steam as the old dog – the US dollar doesn’t look like it is going to roll over just yet.
“Still, positive medium and longer-term supply-and-demand trends supported further along the curve suggest WTI should remain comfortably above the $40-41 level.”
Crude oil prices continue to climb up amid signs of gradual demand improvement, albeit in on low volatility conditions.