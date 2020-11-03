Stock Market
Nigerian stocks record gains, investors gain N132.8 billion
WAPIC led 24 gainers as against 18 losers topped by CUSTODIAN at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian Stocks started the second trading session on a bullish note. The All Share Index went up by 0.83% to close at 30,733.47 points, as against -0.17% depreciation recorded on Monday.
Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +14.50%. Investors gained N132.80 billion at Tuesday trading session.
READ: GTBank, Total, MTN Nigeria, push investors to gain N119 billion
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover however printed negative at 0.77%, as against -53.37% downtick recorded on Monday. ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- SEPLAT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed positive as WAPIC led 24 Gainers, as against 18 Losers topped by CUSTODIAN at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
READ: Why Bitcoin might go for $3 million in 2025
Top Gainers
- CAP up 9.58% to close at N22.3
- OANDO up 7.00% to close at N2.7
- DANGCEM up 5.63% to close at N169
- VITAFOAM up 5.47% to close at N6.75
- DANGSUGAR up 1.65% to close at N15.4
READ: 4 Cryptos you might make money from in November
Top Losers
- CUSTODIAN down 7.44% to close at N5.6
- GUINNESS down 2.65% to close at N16.55
- FLOURMILL down 1.56% to close at N28.4
- GUARANTY down 1.54% to close at N32
- STANBIC down 1.08% to close at N46
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks ended its Tuesday trading session on gains, amid a bullish trend seen in crude oil prices, and the U.S dollar losing value significantly.
READ: #EndSARS protests dampen market liquidity at Nigerian Stock Market
- Buying pressure was seen in Nigerian blue-chip stocks like Dangote Cement, CAP, and Dangote Sugar, which helped to rally Nigerian Stocks to its upside.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek advice on choosing stocks to buy, on the bias that the historical performance of many stocks can’t be a guarantee for future returns.
Paid Content
These stocks got the most gains in our SSN Portfolio for October
Get great advice and stock recommendations when you subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter.
The month of October was a fascinating one for Nigeria and the stock market, where the Nigerian youth took the mantle of nationhood in questioning their leaders. The month also posted an impressive upside in the stock market – closed with 13.79% gain, the best since January 2018.
Looking at the SSN portfolio, money has been made for some of our subscribers – those who bought stocks when they were recommended from our portfolio.
Africa Prudential, GTB, Lafarge, MTN, Nestle, Stanbic IBTC, United Capital, and Zenith Bank were able to hit the target price.
Unilever – Its revenue was up by 94% to 17.9billion, mostly driven by double-digit growth in its home care division. However, the cut in interest rates has crashed finance income from N1.8 billion this time last year to just above N800m.
Nestle Plc – Its stock gained 21% last week, joining to be in the 10th position of the performing stock. Its gross margin was at 40.7%, although below its 45% average for the quarter, with a reduced operating expense. Nestle also declared a dividend of N25 per share payable November 20th.
GSK Plc – This is the only pharmaceutical company in our portfolio. It closed at 11% up last week after posting an earning per share of 4 kobo per share for the quarter, with revenue of N6 billion and strong working capital of N6.7 billion, which includes a cash balance of 8.6 billion. Even with high revenue growth, operating expenses have remained high. The operating expenses to the percentage of the gross profit was a whopping sum of 95.9%, meaning all revenue is eaten up by expenses.
Disclaimer: Stock Picking is not a science, and you cannot always be sure of making the right calls. It has not been rosy all the way, as a few of the recommended stocks are performing worse than expected. However, because we post our newsletters weekly, we can frequently evaluate our recommendation, assessing if some of our fundamentals are still as solid as they were when we first selected the stock.
Subscribe to Nairametrics Stock Select Newsletter here.
Stock Market
Nigerian Stocks tumble, amid Profit taking
The market breadth index was negative with 26 losers against 22 gainers
Nigerian Stock market began the first trading session in the month of November on a bearish note.
The All Share Index declined by -0.17% and settle at 30,479.39 points, as Investors’ losses stood at N26.81 billion. Consequently, the YTD performance stands at 13.57%. A total volume of 376.6 million units of shares, valued at N3.80billion exchanged hands in 6,050 deals.
- FIDELITYBK was the most traded shares by volume at 49.8million units, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N1.03 billion.
- The market breadth index was negative with 26 losers against 22 gainers. CILEASING (-10.00%) led the laggards today, while DANGSUGAR (+9.78%) topped by value.
- Sector performance
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Down by -1.21%, as OANDO (-6.55%), MOBIL (-3.11%), and ETERNA (-2.91%) declined in price.
- NSE Banking Index: Fell by -0.78%, due to sell-offs in FIDELITYBK (-2.79%), UBN (-2.68%), UBA (-1.30%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.68%).
- NSE Industrial Index:Shed -0.06%, on loss in WAPCO (-0.80%).NSE Insurance Index:Up by +0.70%, on price appreciation in LASACO (+6.25%), CORNERST (+3.45%) and AIICO (+1.16%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Rose by +0.57% due to gains recorded in DANGSUGAR (+9.78%), NASCON (+6.49%), and HONYFLOUR (+4.12%)
Top gainers
- DANGSUGAR up 9.78% to close at N15.15
- NASCON up 6.49% to close at N13.95
- FIDSON N up 5.26% to close at N4.4
- GLAXOSMITH up 3.33% to close at N6.2
- FLOURMILL up 2.49% to close at N28.85
Top losers
- ETI down 8.85% to close at N5.15
- CILEASING down 10.00% to close at N3.96
- INTBREW down 5.02% to close at N7
- MOBIL down 3.11% to close at N190
- JBERGER down 2.52% to close at N17.85
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks started the first trading session cumulatively on a bearish note.
- The plunge is partly attributed to falling oil prices at record levels on the basis that Africa’s biggest economy is heavily dependent on crude oil, which contributes around 80% of its export earnings, 50% of FGN revenue, and 30% of banking credit, according to reports seen from World Bank.
- That said it’s critical to note, Selling pressure was significantly seen in blue-chip stocks like Mobil, Ecobank as investors began a significant amount of profit-taking across the market spectrum.
- Nairametrics however envisages cautious buying, as institutional investors reduce their long positions amid growing geopolitical uncertainty in Nigeria’s key international markets, particularly Europe, which contributes to about 40% of Nigeria’s crude oil shipment.
Spotlight Stories
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (November)
List of Dividends announced so far in 2020 (November)
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
READ ALSO: Updated: Gender Balance, looking at the board composition of top banks on the NSE
Legend
Date Announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
READ MORE: How to read stock market tables
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS
|Date Announced
|Bonus
|Closure of Register
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|USD$0.05
|30th October 2020
|Nil
|16th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|13th December 2020
|Airtel Africa
|USD$0.015
|31st October 2020
|Nil
|13th November 2020
|Nil
|11th December 2020
|13th November 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc
|N0.25k
|29th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|1st December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N25
|27th October 2020
|Nil
|23rd - 27th November 2020
|Nil
|7th December 2020
|20th November 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.25k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|18th September 2020
|Nil
|28th September 2020
|17th September 2020
|11 Plc (Updated)
|N8.25
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|30th Sept - 5th Oct 2020
|14th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|29th Sept 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N0.30k
|3rd September 2020
|Nil
|17th September 2020
|Nil
|22nd September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N0.30k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|21st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N0.40k
|2nd September 2020
|Nil
|16th - 23rd September 2020
|Nil
|30th September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Learn Africa Plc
|N0.05k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|5th - 9th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|16th October 2020
|2nd October 2020
|United Bank for Africa
|N0.17k
|1st September 2020
|Nil
|16th September 2020
|Nil
|23rd September 2020
|15th September 2020
|Tripple Gee & Company Plc
|N0.055k
|12th August 2020
|Nil
|1st - 4th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|31st August 2020
|Lasaco Assurance Plc
|N0.05k
|14th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September 2020
|15th September 2020
|22nd September 2020
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|Nil
|26th June 2020
|1 for every 4 shares
|20th - 24th July 2020
|13th August 2020
|NA
|17th July 2020
|Smart Products Nigeria Plc
|N0.10k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|27th - 31st July 2020
|27th August 2020
|3rd September
|University Press Plc
|N0.15k
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|25th September 2020
|5th November 2020
|5th November 2020
|AIICO Insurance
|Nil
|10th June 2020
|1 for every 13 shares
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|To to be communicated
|NA
|25th June 2020
|Red Star Express Plc
|N0.35k
|28th August 2020
|Nil
|21st - 25th September 2020
|8th October 2020
|15th October 2020
|18th September 2020
|Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|1 for every 14 shares
|19th - 25th 2020
|26th August 2020
|Nil
|18th August 2020
|Custodian Investment Plc
|N0.10k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|24th - 28th August 2020
|Nil
|1st September
|21st August 2020
|SFS Real Estate Investment Trust
|N7.30
|17th August 2020
|Nil
|7th - 11th September 2020
|Nil
|25th September 2020
|4th September 2020
|Northern Nigeria Flour Mills PLC
|N0.15k
|13th August 2020
|Nil
|25th - 28th August 2020
|8th September 2020
|10th September 2020
|24th August 2020
|Honeywell Flour mills
|N0.04k
|5th August 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd September 2020
|30th September 2020
|30th September 2020
|16th September 2020
|Presco Plc (Updated)
|N2.00k
|3rd June 2020
|Nil
|20th - 22nd July 2020
|2nd September 2020
|4th September 2020
|17th July 2020
|Cornerstone Insurance
|Nil
|4th August 2020
|7 new shares for every 30 existing shares
|13th -17th August 2020
|NA
|NA
|12th August 2020
|Flour Mills of Nigeria
|N1.4k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August - 21st August 2020
|10th September
|14th September 2020
|14th August 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N3.50k
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|17th August 2020
|NA
|24tb August 2020
|14th August 2020
|Cutix PLC
|N0.12K
|29th July 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th November 2020
|27th November 2020
|30th November 2020
|13th November 2020
|C & I Leasing PLC
|N0.20k
|30th June 2020
|Nil
|14th - 16th July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|31st July 2020
|13th July 2020
|McNichols Consolidated Plc (Revised)
|N0.03k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 6th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|N1.10k
|8th June 2020
|Nil
|22nd June 2020
|9th July 2020
|within 48hrs after AGM
|19th June 2020
|Jaiz bank
|N0.03k
|9th June 2020
|Nil
|29th June - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|26th June 2020
|UAC of Nigeria Plc (UPDATED)
|N0.10k
|20th April 2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|15th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|18th May 2020
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|Nil
|4th June 2020
|2 New shares for every 11 existing shares
|22nd - 26th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|N/A
|19th June 2020
|Trans-Nationwide Express Plc
|N0.03k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|6th - 10th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|20th July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|Nigeria Aviation Handling Company PLC
|N0.30k
|28th May 2020
|Nil
|1st - 3rd July 2020
|16th July 2020
|16th July 2020
|30th June 2020
|Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc
|N0.16k
|1st June 2020
|Nil
|17th - 23rd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Glaxo SmithKilne Consumer Nig. Plc
|N0.55k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|23rd June - 2nd July 2020
|23rd July 2020
|24th July 2020
|22nd June 2020
|Airtel Africa
|0.03
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|6th July 2020
|Not applicable
|24th July 2020
|NA
|Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc
|N0.20k
|22nd May 2020
|Nil
|16th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|15th June 2020
|Nigerian Breweries Plc (Revised)
|N1.51k
|20th May 2020
|Nil
|5th-11th March 2020
|23rd June 2020
|24th June 2020
|4th March 2020
|BUA Cement
|N1.75k
|19th May 2020
|Nil
|28th Sept - 2nd Oct 2020
|22nd October 2020
|23rd October 2020
|25th September 2020
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|N0.40k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|15th - 16th July 2020
|27th July 2020
|29th July 2020
|14th July 2020
|Total Nigeria Plc
|N6.71
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|5th - 11th June 2020
|to be announced
|24hrs after meeting
|4th June 2020
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|N0.49k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|25th - 29th May 2020
|24th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|22nd May 2020
|May and Baker Plc
|N0.25k
|13th May 2020
|Nil
|27th - 29th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|8th June 2020
|26th May 2020
|NPF Microfinance Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|11th May 2020
|Nil
|17th - 22nd June 2020
|30th June 2020
|30th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|Okomu Oil Palm Plc
|N2.00
|23rd April2020
|Nil
|19th - 22nd May 2020
|28th May 2020
|29th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1
|27th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|3rd June 2020
|30th April 2020
|Wema Bank Plc
|N0.04k
|23rd April 2020
|Nil
|7th - 12th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|18th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|Union bank of Nigeria
|N0.25k
|13th April 2020
|Nil
|27th - 30th April 2020
|6th May 2020
|6th May 2020
|24th April 2020
|FBN Holdings
|N0.38k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2020
|27th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|20th April 2020
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|N1.00k
|6th April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|26th May 2020
|30th April 2020
|Ikeja Hotel Plc
|N0.02
|3rd April 2020
|Nil
|2nd - 8th July 2020
|30th July 2020
|7th August 2020
|1st July 2020
|NEM Insurance
|N0.15k
|1st April 2020
|Nil
|4th - 8th May 2020
|to be announced
|to be announced
|30th April 2020
|FCMB Group Plc
|N0.14k
|31st March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 17th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|28th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Beta Glass Nigeria Plc
|N1.67k
|30th March 2020
|Nil
|15th - 19th June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|3rd July 2020
|11th June 2020
|Capital Hotel Plc
|N0.05k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|27th May 2020
|3rd June 2020
|17th April 2020
|Sterling bank Plc
|N0.03k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|5th - 8th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|20th May 2020
|4th May 2020
|Boc Gases
|N0.30k
|26th March 2020
|Nil
|8th - 10th June 2020
|25th June 2020
|26th June 2020
|5th June 2020
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|N0.20k
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|20th - 24th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|17th April 2020
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|0.05
|23rd March 2020
|Nil
|13th May 2020
|28th May 2020
|4th June 2020
|12th May 2020
|Julius Berger Nig. Plc
|N2.75k
|13th March 2020
|0.002
|1st to 3rd June 2020
|18th June 2020
|19th June 2020
|29th May 2020
|Nigeria Energy Sector Fund (NESF)
|N75.00
|10th March 2020
|Nil
|20th March 2020
|6th April 2020
|19th March 2020
|Access Bank Plc
|N0.40k
|6th March 2020
|Nil
|15th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|30th April 2020
|14th April 2020
|Nestle Nig Plc
|N45.00k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 22nd May 2020
|2nd June 2020
|2nd July 2020
|15th May 2020
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc
|N2.00
|5th March 2020
|Nil
|19th - 26th March 2020
|30th June 2020
|18th June 2020
|18th March 2020
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|N2.50k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|19th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|30th March 2020
|18th March 2020
|United Bank of Africa
|N0.80k
|2nd March 2020
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|13th March 2020
|Transcorp Plc
|N0.01k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|18th - 23rd March 2020
|25th March 2020
|27th March 2020
|17th March 2020
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|N4.97k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|February 16, 1900
|8th May 2020
|19th May 2020
|17th april 2020
|Transcorp Hotels Plc
|N0.07k
|28th February 2020
|Nil
|13th-17th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|12th March 2020
|United Capital PLC
|N0.50k
|18th February 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|24th March 2020
|26th March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank PLC
|N0.035K
|30th January 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|7th May 2020
|14th May 2020
|6th March 2020
|Zenith bank Plc
|N2.50k
|21st February 2020
|Nil
|10th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|16th March 2020
|9th March 2020
|Africa Prudential Plc
|N0.70k
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|9th-13th March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|23rd March 2020
|6th March 2020
|Dangote Cement Plc
|N16.00
|25th february 2020
|Nil
|26th May 2020
|15th June 2020
|16th June 2020
|25th May 2020
|January 1, 1970
Subscribe to Stock Select Newsletter by Ugodre