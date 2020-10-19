Stock Market
#EndSARS protests dampen market liquidity at Nigerian Stock Market
Nigerian bourse started its first trading session, unsurprisingly ended on a neutral note.
The All Share Index remained the same as the last trading session, closing at 28,658.31 basis points as against +1.11% appreciation recorded on Friday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.77%.
- That said, Nigerian bourse trading turnover plunged by -41.26% as against the +42.93% uptick recorded on Friday. ZENITHBANK, UBA, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- CHAMS led the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed positive as INTBREW led 19 Gainers as against 18 Losers topped by ETERNA at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- INTBREW up 9.94% to close at N5.86
- CONOIL up 9.72% to close at N15.8
- ARDOVA up 5.83% to close at N12.7
- GUINNESS up 4.75% to close at N17.65
- GUARANTY up 1.48% to close at N30.8
Top losers
- ETERNA down 8.98% to close at N4.46
- MAYBAKER down 7.69% to close at N3
- CADBURY down 3.11% to close at N7.8
- ZENITHBANK down 2.55% to close at N21
- WAPCO down 1.86% to close at N18.5
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended neutral amid rising crude oil prices at the first trading session for the week.
- Ongoing protests among a significant number of Nigerian youths in urban areas weighed on Monday’s trading activity, as economic activities were disrupted at Nigeria’s economic hub, thereby leading to a plunge in trading activities.
- Furthermore, gains recorded by Conoil, GTbank got neutralized, as selling pressure observed in Eterna, Cadbury, and Zenith bank intensified.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying as many Nigerian millennials still remain on the street protesting for other reforms, and the rising caseloads of COVID-19 in Nigerian’s international markets would most likely affect its major export earnings in the mid-term.
Market Views
UBA most traded Nigerian stock, investors profit N128 billion W/W
Nigerian bourse in spite of prevailing protest by many Nigerian Millenials ended the past week bullish.
The Nigerian All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.86% to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively. Investors gained N127.61 Billion.
- A total turnover of 1.955 billion shares worth N22.978 billion in 22,844 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange. This is in contrast to a total of 3.140 billion shares valued at N35.372 billion that exchanged hands last week in 35,099 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.648 billion shares valued at N18.824 billion traded in 13,050 deals; thus, contributing 84.29% and 81.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 99.313 million shares worth N87.823 million in 553 deals.
- The third place was the Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 60.570 million shares worth N991.189 million in 3,269 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 885.515 million shares worth N15.881 billion in 6,308 deals, contributing 45.30% and 69.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.86% to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively.
Top gainers
- ETERNA PLC. up 34.99% to close at N4.90
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 12.92% to close at N5.33
- CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. up 12.59% to close at N8.05
- GUINNESS NIG PLC up 12.33% to close at N16.85
- LAFARGE AFRICA PLC. up 10.88% to close at N18.85
- TOTAL NIGERIA PLC. up 10.00% to close at N 112.20
- PRESCO PLC up 8.93% to close at N65.90
- UNION DIAGNOSTIC & CLINICAL SERVICES PLC up 8.33% to close at N0.26
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. up 8.33% to close at N3.25
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC up 7.88% to close at N13.00
Top losers
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC down 26.38% to close at N1.73
- PORTLAND PAINTS & PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC down 10.31% to close at N2.00
- CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC down 8.11% to close at N0.34
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. down 7.41% to close at N0.25
- CUTIX PLC. down 5.81% to close at N1.62
- AXAMANSARD INSURANCE PLC down 5.67% to close at N1.83
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC down 4.76% to close at N5.00
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC down 4.63% to close at N3.50
- ARDOVA PLC down 3.61% to close at N12.00
- GLAXO SMITHKLINE CONSUMER NIG. PLC down 3.45% to close at N5.60
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended positive W/W amid mixed oil prices as COVID-19 raging onslaughts infected over 38 million people globally.
- Trading activities turned relatively impressive W/W amid the prevailing macro, showing the high intensity of protests by Nigerian youths clamoring for police reforms.
- The Nigerian inflation rate surged to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating a 0.49% point difference when compared to 13.22% recorded in August 2020, thereby temporarily weakening the buying pressure of top financial-based stocks.
- Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads globally.
NASD OTC investors lose N4.56 billion in a week, NSI return declines by -0.86%
The NSI return fell by -0.86%, from 723.13 points to close the week at 716.92 points on Friday, October 16, 2020.
NASD OTC investors lost N4.56 billion in value, as market capitalization declined from N531.19 billion last week to N526.63 billion this week. Also, the NSI return fell by -0.86%, from 723.13 points to close the week at 716.92 points on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Why this matters
The decline in price movement is largely driven by the major slip in the share price of FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc, which declined by -8.82% from N137.14 last week to N125.04 this week. Friesland Campina Wamco currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦122.08 Billion.
- In terms of a week-to-week basis, mixed results were recorded as total volume declined by 3145.90% from 29,674,056.00 units recorded earlier to 914,200 units recorded this week.
- Total Value traded recorded 89.26% increase from N93.14 million to N176.29 million.
- On a Year-To-Date basis, 7,872,941,186 units have been recorded so far.
Top traded securities by value
NASD Plc led the chart with N101.67 million followed by Friesland Wamco with N39.71 million and Central Securities Clearing System with N28.47 million and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc with N6.45million
Top traded securities by volume
NASD Plc also led the volume chart with 29,047,619 units, followed by Friesland Wamco with 310,313 units and Central Securities Clearing System 295,624 units, and lastly Niger Delta Exploration and Development Company with 20,500 units.
What you should know
The NASD OTC Securities Exchange currently has 41 admitted securities with a market capitalization of N526.63 billion. It has about 238 brokers and about 152 participating institutions
Total, GTBank, Zenith Bank up, Bulls return to Nigerian Stock Market
TOTAL led 30 Gainers as against 11 Losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session.
In spite of headwinds, the Nigerian Stock Market ended positively at its last trading session for the week. The All Share Index gained by 1.11% to close at 28,344.04 points, as against a neutral position recorded on Thursday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.77%.
- Trading turnover was positive on Friday as volume gained by 42.93%, against a +56.66% gain recorded in the previous session. UBA, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as TOTAL led 30 Gainers, against 11 Losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session. This is improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- ROYALEX leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
What you should know
Top gainers
- TOTAL up 10.00% to close at N112.2
- PRESCO up 8.93% to close at N65.9
- ZENITHBANK up 7.75% to close at N21.55
- NASCON up 7.44% to close at N13
- GUARANTY up 2.88% to close at N30.35
Top Losers
- CUTIX down 10.00% to close at N1.62
- ETRANZACT down 9.42% to close at N1.73
- ETERNA down 7.37% to close at N4.9
- FIDSON down 1.69% to close at N3.5
- UBN down 1.00% to close at N4.95
What this means
Nigerian bourse ended positive on Friday amid falling oil prices and the U.S dollar losing value.
- Trading activities turned impressive amid the prevailing macro, showing the intensity of protests by Nigerian youths for Nigerian police reforms.
- The inflation rate surged to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020, indicating a 0.49% point difference when compared to 13.22% recorded in August 2020.
- This weakened buying pressure in financial-based stocks.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying amid rising COVID-19 caseloads globally.