National Assembly to ensure youth empowerment schemes are realized – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced that the National Assembly will ensure the youth empowerment schemes would be fully realized for the youth.

Mr. Lawan disclosed this on Monday evening after a meeting with traditional rulers and Governors from Northern Nigeria.

What you should know

In the wake of the #EndSARS protests, which has seen Nigerian youths demand better governance, the Federal Government has reacted with the launch of some schemes directed towards the youth.

Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, flagged off the application for the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) recently approved by the Federal Government.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.

The Senate President disclosed that the National Assembly will work hard to maintain Nigeria’s peace and unity and ensure the aspirations of the youth.

“In the National Assembly, we will ensure that the whole country has peace, work with the executive arm of government to bring sanity and ensure the realisation of the aspirations and hopes of our young people.

“We will ensure that agencies handling various empowerment programmes and entrepreneurial schemes engage with the youth and help them to realise their ambitions,” Lawan said.

Lawan added that keeping youths busy, especially in the North would give them a chance of actualizing their dreams.

“We should be looking for ways and means of empowering them, giving them the right environment and jobs, participate in entrepreneurship; something that will keep them busy and make them have hope of actualisation their genuine aspirations,” he added.

The Senate President said that the meeting reviewed the recent protest in the country and agreed that state governments in the region should create the necessary environment for the youth to be productively and positively engaged.