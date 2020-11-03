Business
National Assembly to ensure youth empowerment schemes are realized – Lawan
Lawan stated that the National Assembly will ensure the establishment of more empowerment schemes to engage the youth.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced that the National Assembly will ensure the youth empowerment schemes would be fully realized for the youth.
Mr. Lawan disclosed this on Monday evening after a meeting with traditional rulers and Governors from Northern Nigeria.
What you should know
In the wake of the #EndSARS protests, which has seen Nigerian youths demand better governance, the Federal Government has reacted with the launch of some schemes directed towards the youth.
Nairametrics reported that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, flagged off the application for the N75 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) recently approved by the Federal Government.
President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed that over a million applications have been received for the N5 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) since the scheme was launched in October.
The Senate President disclosed that the National Assembly will work hard to maintain Nigeria’s peace and unity and ensure the aspirations of the youth.
“In the National Assembly, we will ensure that the whole country has peace, work with the executive arm of government to bring sanity and ensure the realisation of the aspirations and hopes of our young people.
“We will ensure that agencies handling various empowerment programmes and entrepreneurial schemes engage with the youth and help them to realise their ambitions,” Lawan said.
Lawan added that keeping youths busy, especially in the North would give them a chance of actualizing their dreams.
“We should be looking for ways and means of empowering them, giving them the right environment and jobs, participate in entrepreneurship; something that will keep them busy and make them have hope of actualisation their genuine aspirations,” he added.
The Senate President said that the meeting reviewed the recent protest in the country and agreed that state governments in the region should create the necessary environment for the youth to be productively and positively engaged.
FG explains delay in payment of October salary
The delay is due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum wage.
The Federal Government has given reasons for the delay in payment of October 2020 salaries to some civil servants, while giving assurance that necessary steps have been taken to resolve the matter.
This disclosure was made by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement issued on Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.
Dr Yemi-Esan explained that the delay was due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum mage and its consequent adjustment.
She went further to explain that:
- A lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequent adjustment.
- The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the minimum wage and its adjustment.
- The committee is expected to conclude its work by the end of this week so that salaries can be paid.
Dr. Yemi-Esan also disclosed that a committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).
While appreciating civil servants for their patience, the Head of Service also said that she was in touch with the Director-General, Budget Office, who reiterated that salaries would be paid by the end of this week.
How to check the 2020 WASSCE results, certificates to be released within 90 days
This is the process of checking the results of the recently released West African Examinations Council.
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), on Monday, November 2, 2020, released results of the 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination(SSCE), this is as the process of checking the results has been simplified for the candidates.
While briefing the media at the announcement of the release of the results, the head of the National Office of WAEC, Patrick Areghan, at the WAEC National Office in Lagos, said the results are being uploaded on the results websites and candidates who sat for the examination and also fulfilled their financial obligations to the council can access their performance on its website.
Areghan stated that the Results Checker PIN and Serial Number which are required by candidates to check their results online are contained on the candidate’s Smart Identity Card used during the conduct of the examination. He said the certificates of candidates whose results have been fully processed and released will be ready within the next 90 days with effect from today, Monday, November 2, 2020.
To check their results, all the candidates need to do is:
- Go to https://www.waecdirect.org. which is the WAEC result checking portal.
- Enter your WAEC Examination Number in the required column.
- Select your Examination Year
- Select your Examination Type which is “school candidate result”.
- Then enter the Card Serial Number.
- Enter the Card PIN afterward.
- Finally, click the “Submit” button to get your 2020 WAEC Result.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that from the results released by WAEC, 1,003,668 candidates out of the 1,538,445 students that sat for the 2020 WASSCE examinations, obtained at least a credit pass in a minimum of 5 subjects that includes English and Mathematics. This represents about 65.24% of the total candidates that sat for the examinations.
WASSCE 2020 records 65.24% credit pass in 5 subjects, including Mathematics and English
1,538,445 candidates sat for the examinations out of 1,549,740 students that registered, indicating 99.3% turn out.
In a recent development, the West African Examination Council board has announced that 1,003,668 candidates out of 1,538,445 students that sat for the 2020 WASSCE examination – representing about 65.24%, obtained at least a credit pass in a minimum of five subjects, that includes English and Mathematics.
This is according to a press release by the WAEC and verified by Nairametrics.
The address by the @waecnigeria Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, to announce release of results of WASSCE SC, 2020 today at the WAEC National Office, Lagos. pic.twitter.com/bKFGoM0O3B
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) November 2, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that WAEC is set to release the 2020 SSCE result today being November 2, 2020.
- The latest figure indicates a marginal improvement of 1.06% when compared to the WASSCE 2019 results, where only 64.18% of the candidates that sat for the examinations recorded a minimum of a credit pass in English and Mathematics.
- Further breakdown of the result for the 2020 examination showed that, out of the over 1.3 million that recorded a minimum credit pass in English and Mathematics, 506,529 were female candidates representing about 50.47%, while 479,139 were male candidates.
Key metrics
- 1,538,445 candidates sat for the examinations out of 1,549,740 students that registered, indicating 99.3% turn out.
- Out of the 1,538,445 that sat for the examinations, 780,660 were male students (50.74%), while 757,785 were female candidates (49.26%).
- 19,129 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria participated in the examinations
- 1,456,727 candidates representing 94.69% of the candidates that sat for the examinations have their results fully processed.
- 1,338,348 candidates representing 86.99% obtained a minimum of credits in any five subjects with or without English and/or Mathematics.
- The result of 215,149 candidates (about 13.98%) that sat for the examination has been withheld, in connection to various reported cases of examination malpractice, which is currently being investigated.