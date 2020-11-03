Lagos to arrest traffic offenders and motorists using BRT corridor

The Lagos State Government has warned motorists contravening the Lagos State Transport Law (2018) to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the law.

This warning comes on the heels increased number of commercial bus drivers and even private car owners have developed the habit of indulging in one-way drive and disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic laws; thereby, affecting the free flow of traffic.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, on Monday, November 3, 2020.

Egbeyemi said that the Enforcement Unit and other relevant Agencies of the State Government are determined to enforce the law on recalcitrant motorists who contravene any part of the stipulated traffic rules.

What they are saying

The Task Force Chairman said, “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying BRT corridors.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law, thereby causing impediments to free vehicular movement across the metropolis,” he added.

While declaring that the Enforcement Unit of the Agency will arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law, Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators to stop plying restricted routes, as violators will be penalised in accordance with the stipulated law.

The Chairman enjoined the general public to be law-abiding and report any security breach around them via the Lagos State toll free lines – 112 or 767.

This is seen as part of the measures to reduce the increased traffic situation in the state, most of which is caused by indiscipline of motorists, who usually drive against traffic and obstruct free vehicular movements.