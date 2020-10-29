Tingo lauds shareholders, says organisation aiming to capture global market

Nairametrics, Nigeria’s leading financial advocacy company, in a bid to provide cutting edge financial and non-financial intelligence report to its readers, has partnered leading digital insights, analytics, and content design platform, Intelligence Interactive Ltd.

What better way is there to start your professional day as a business owner, C-level executive or an investor, than to get the latest digitals insights on your industry and competition on a daily basis – insights that brings to the fore competitive threats that your brand can watch out for and take advantage of.

Imagine being able to get real-time insights on what customers and the media are saying about your industry and competition, and what your competitors are saying about themselves.

You could spot Threats like:

Customer negative sentiment trend(s) across the industry that would pique your interest.

New product(s) launched by competition that may be a threat to your brand.

Newly signed partnership agreements that could impact your market.

New hires in your area of dominance that could disrupt your industry.

New campaign launches that could change the value proposition on existing products – such as moving it closer to values you offer.

Market entrant(s) into new territories and what this means for you.

New mergers and acquisitions that could strengthen a competition.

You could also spot these Opportunities:

Consumer complaints that you can solve with a new product.

Competition’s product(s) failures that you can learn from.

Product leadership areas that you can reinforce.

Genuine negative sentiments of customers that you can turn into positive.

Media usage and mentions of industry leaders that you can learn from.

Competitions own conversations that can give you an idea into their next move or give your brand validation for a move.

All these loaded high profile information at the price of a newspaper – N500 per report (N25,000 monthly for 50 reports, twice daily: Morning and Evening).

Speaking about the partnership, the Managing Director of Nairametrics, Mr. Christopher Pemu, said,

”Our goal at Nairametrics is to be the trusted financial advisor/platform to business owners, C-level executives and investors, by providing them with all the information needed (Financial and non-Financial) to help them make better decisions for their business growth. We have done this successfully in the last 10 years and have become Nigeria’s number one financial advisory website.

“The growth and use of social and digital media globally and in Nigeria has accelerated the speed of information dissemination rapidly. Brands and organizations that will survive in this age, needs to listen to what is being said in real- time; process the information using artificial intelligence, analytics, and various algorithms; and bring out meaningful insights for users, which they can use in an instant or in their day to day business decision making.

“As we know it today, a single tweet can ruin or make a brand. Hence, the need to help brands stay on-top of this trends and conversations, providing the needed insight twice daily to aid quick decision making for growth and profitability.

“The recent #EndSARS online protest has shown that the digital customers’ voice is now so powerful that it can no longer be ignored, as the coalition of customer voices online can lead to the downfall of a business or a whole industry in an instant. So, every business owner or C-level executive in Nigeria needs to constantly monitor the pulse of their industry and make quick decisions by the day, to enable the business maneuver various competitive challenges in the industry.

“Even as an investor, you can see trends, social conversations, and sentiments around your brands of interest clearly. This new intelligence added to all your other information sources will help you make better short term and long term bets on brands, nothing is hidden to you any longer – whether it is customer complaints, competitor’s moves, product fails, etc.

“Now added to all the reports you get from us, you have this industry/competitive intelligence digital insights report, making our work of providing you with all round intelligence for decision making complete and world-class.

“It should normally cost about $1000-$5000 monthly for you to get this type of reports, but with innovation, we have painstakingly searched for the most important information you need (removing all the noise), and put it in this daily report – making it accessible to many brands, while simultaneously reducing the cost by over 90%, so that you can get the report for as low as N500 per report (N25,000 payable monthly).”

Further more, he emphasized that “due to the quota limits that we have currently, we will only grant access to just 100-500 brands at this time on a ‘first-come-first-serve basis’. Portal for registration is already open and will be closed on the 23rd of November 2020, whether our quota is fully subscribed or not, and if our quota gets full before the 23rd of November 2020 (23 days from now), the payment portal will automatically stop taking orders.

“If you are really passionate about your business growth, continuity, and sustainability during and after this pandemic – when wallet share of customers is not growing, and the balloon market share effect kicks in ( when a brand’s market share increases, another competitor’s market share might reduce), then you know that every information you are able to get about your industry and competition is very key to your survival. A single insight on what your competition might be up to can just be what you need to defend and grow your brand. If you snooze in the fast paced digital world, you will lose out.

“Great news is we have made it affordable, so that all brands of different sizes can benefit. If in the whole year, you get just 1 insight that gets your brand and business above the competition or saves your business from going under/making the wrong business and investment decision; then, it is worth subscribing to at just the cost of a meal – N1, 000 daily for two reports (N25,000 payable monthly).

“The reports cover all the industries on the Nigerian Stock Exchange – Banking, Insurance, Consumer goods, Construction and real estate, Conglomerates, Healthcare, Industrial goods, Natural resources, Oil and Gas, Professional, Other services, and Agriculture. It also gives insights on all the Stock Market brands.

“All you have to do is fill in the industry you are interested, subscribe, and you start getting your reports on all the brands in that industry. If you are a banker or you run a bank-like service – Microfinance, Loans, etc., you can subscribe to the Banking industry report and get daily automated industry/competitive intelligence report on Zenith bank, Gtbank, Union bank, Fidelity bank, Access bank, Providus bank, Sterling bank, UBA, FCMB, and Heritage bank amongst others.

“The ICT sector also has listed and non-listed brands like Paystack, Andela, Flutterwave, Interswitch, and many more, while Professional service includes insights on brands like KPMG Nigeria, DELLOITTE Nigeria, PWC, Ernst and Young (EY). So, if you are an accountant, the professional service is for you and if you are into any form of Information or Communications Technology, then go for information on brands like Mtn, Airtel, e-Transact, Ntel, Globacom, Paystack, and Andela. If you are into other services like Aviation or Hospitality, it will do you good to SUBSCRIBE NOW to your report under the Other services industry.

“If you are like many businesses still using Google alerts to monitor your brand and competition, now is the time to step up, because social media insights is where the conversation happens now. Google alerts doesn’t cover that, meaning you will be missing out on almost 80% of the conversation.”

Speaking to the Country Representative of Intelligence Interactive Ltd, Mr. Temiloluwa Sobowale, a Digital and Marketing Analytics Professional with over 12 years industry experience. He said,

“Nairametrics is committed to being ahead of the curve and at per with global news houses in providing the needed information to executives, investors, and business owners for quick decision making and growth.

“Adding automated digital insights industry reports to their service offerings, shows a commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology in assisting its readers to achieve the highest possible height in business, investing, professional, and individual lives. We must commend their efforts in pulling this through. Many leading brands in Nigeria already use this tool for insight at the enterprise level and is gradually becoming the preferred digital insight tool for Nigerian brands.

“The key competitive advantage of the tool and why it is better suited for the Nigerian market more than any other digital insights is because of its heavy localization to the Nigerian market (training the algorithm to understand our nuances and also being able to properly categorize sentiment of conversations in English, Igbo, Hausa, and Yoruba. It’s the most suited sentiment analytics tool for the space), while also providing local technical support to boost localization and getting the needed help from the global technical team.

“You really need to thank the team at Nairametrics, because this is bringing insights needed for business growth in this digital age, hitherto, only available for Enterprise brands, and at huge prices to smaller businesses, making it available for all to have access at an affordable daily price of N1000 (N25,000 payable monthly).

“If you are serious about business growth, sustainability, and profitability in the digital age, you need to seize the opportunity to register before Nairametrics’ subscription quota gets filled up on or before the 23rd of November 2020.”

