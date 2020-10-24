EndSARS: Our website was never hacked – Lagos State Govt.

The Lagos State Government has denied claims made in a viral news publication on Thursday, 22nd of October 2020, that the website of the Lagos State Government was hacked and tasked the public to shun such fake news.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Honorable Commissioner, Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem P. Fahm via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos State Government.

The statement reads:

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a publication on Thursday, 22nd of October 2020, claiming that the Lagos State Government website was hacked.

“I wish to clear the air on the issue. This information is not true. Our website was never hacked, for the avoidance of doubt, I hereby confirm that the Lagos State website is up and running perfectly.”

Mr. Fahm tasks members of the public to always verify issues and get their facts and figures right before dissemination, as the flow of misinformation on social media and other channels over the past few days have been alarming, and put the security of residents at immense risk.

He reassured Lagosians of the present administration’s dedication and commitment to the safety of lives and property of its citizens and that of the State.