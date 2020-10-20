SET Plc recorded N14.4m post-tax loss in Q3 2020

Secure Electronic Technology Plc (SET Plc) recorded a post-tax loss of N14.4M in Q3 2020, triggered by a high dealer’s commission.

A cursory analysis of the Q3 2020 results of Secure Electronic Technology Plc (SET Plc) indicates that the Q3 2020 post-tax loss reduced by 33.7% from N21.7M in the same quarter last year.

Highlights

Revenue increased by 1.0 %

Prizes/winnings increased by 0 .5 2 %

Dealers commission in creased by 3 . 42 %

Net income de creased by 1 4 .7 1 %

Administrative expenses de creased by 21.21 %

Operating loss decreased by 34 .6 2 %

Financial charges increased by 68.23%

What you should know

A cursory analysis of the latest results of the company reveal s that revenues generated from lottery sales and gaming products increased by 1% in Q3 2020 relative to Q3 2019 , despite COVID-19 pandemic disruptions that have affected revenues of most businesses worldwide.

YoY, revenue decreased by 2.15% from N3.18B in 2019 ( 9-months) relative to N3.11B in 2020 (9-months) – indicating that COVID-19 might have impacted the activities of the company , when considered on a yearly basis.

While the company was able to increase revenues by 1%, reduce its operating loss by 34.6 2 %, and reduce its administrative expenses by 21.21%; high dealers commission and administrative expenses as well as finance charges which increased by 68.23% contributed to the post-tax loss recorded .

Dealers commission and administrative expenses constitute a drag on the company’s profitability. Dealer’s commission was 36.12% of revenues in the period under consideration while prizes/winnings were 60.35%. A dministrative expenses was 13 7 .16% of net income in the quarter under consideration.

Th e post-tax loss is an indication that the re was no distributable profit. Thus, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the company would be a deficit ; so that Q3 2020 EPS was – 0 . 26 kobo .

The shares currently trade at N0.20 per unit. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N0.20 and the lowest N0.20, indicating that the share price of the company has been stable. A total of 20,212 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 5.63 billion units and its market capitalization as at close of business Friday 16th October 2020 was N1.13 billion.

Interlinked Technologies Plc operates in the same sub-sector as SET Plc – Speciality. Its share price is N2.91. The highest price for a unit of share in 52 weeks was N2.91 and the lowest N2.91 – indicating that the share price of the company has been stable. A total of 141,020 units was sold in the last seven days trades. Shares outstanding is 236.7 million units and its market capitalization as at close of business Friday 16th October 2020 was N688.80 million.

Background

Secure Electronic Technology Plc (SET Plc), formerly known as National Sports Lottery was incorporated in 2000 with an exclusive 30-year license granted by the FG to operate the National Lottery in Nigeria.

SET Plc started out as a gaming/lottery company. While online gaming remains a major part of its operations. Aside from lottery and gaming, the company now explores other business areas within the ambit of technology and data management.

Today, the company is involved in the vending of airtime, provision of card payment solutions, trivia promo syndication, provision of central database and information processing services, as well as treasury/asset management services.