Business
World Bank says financial crisis likely from pandemic, China not fully committed to debt relief
The World Banks said Coronavirus is morphing into a major economic crisis, with very serious financial consequences.
The World Bank has warned that the coronavirus outbreak is turning into a major economic crisis and could likely see the emergence of a financial crisis from the pandemic.
This disclosure was made by the World Bank Chief Economist, Carmen Reinhart, during an interview with Bloomberg Television.
Reinhart during the interview said, “This did not start as a financial crisis but it is morphing into a major economic crisis, with very serious financial consequences. There’s a long road ahead.”
Reinhart, who assumed her new role in June, is best known for her work with then-Harvard colleague Kenneth Rogoff on the last financial crisis in their 2009 book “This Time Is Different: Eight Centuries of Financial Folly.” It made the pair the go-to resource on the history of government defaults, recessions, bank runs, currency selloffs, and inflationary spikes.
When asked whether central banks buying bonds to keep yields low is ultimately a zero-sum game when everyone’s doing it, Reinhart said, “This is a war. During wars, governments finance their war expenditures however they can and right now there are dire needs. The scenario we are in is not a sustainable one.’’
The World Bank had said that before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rising debt levels were already a cause of concern, particularly in many of the world’s poorest countries.
Reinhart’s statement is coming after the G20 countries while responding to a call from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), endorsed the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) in April 2020 to help about 73 of the poorest countries manage the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the initiative which is through at least the first half of 2021, falls short of the World Bank’s call for a full-year extension.
China is owed almost 60% of the money that the world’s poorest nations would be due to repay this year, according to World Bank data.
The World Bank President, David Malpass, in August, said that China has made many loans to developing countries with terms that aren’t transparent and at higher interest rates than the nations can afford.
He had pointed out that the time has come for a much more comprehensive approach to tackling the debt crisis facing the people in the poorest countries, one that involves debt-service suspension as well as broader efforts such as debt-stock reduction and swifter debt-restructuring, grounded in greater debt transparency.
Asked about China not participating in the debt-suspension relief, Reinhart said the nation was in fact involved, just “less than fully.”
The China Development Bank, a major lender, hasn’t joined the effort, nor have private-sector creditors, she said. “Full participation is something we should strive for but unfortunately haven’t yet seen.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Business
Buhari to commission Lagos-Ibadan railway January 2021, start operation November 2020
Amaechi disclosed that the Lagos-Ibadan railway will be commissioned in January 2021 by President Buhari.
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Lagos-Ibadan railway in January 2021 to improve movement for cargoes and passengers in the country.
Amaechi made the disclosure during an oversight visit from Lagos to Ibadan to inspect the ongoing construction of the standard gauge in Ibadan on Saturday.
The Minister said that the contractors had done their best with the project while attributing weather conditions as one of the challenges being faced by the contractors.
Amaechi said, “We have cooperation from the various communities along with the standard gauge construction. The contractors have done what they could do but the problem is a change in weather. They couldn’t work beyond that period, besides that, I think the contractors have done well.’’
“The construction is coming to an end, they are trying to beat the target they gave the ministry of transportation because there is a huge improvement. Is there any facility in Nigeria that is better than the one in Ebute-Meta?” he asked.
The Minister tasked the contractors on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to ensure completion of all the stations by December including the Apapa station which started late, so it can be commissioned and the route made fully operational. He said the contractors have also given us a timeline.
Amaechi said that the transition period between now and January would enable the Federal Government to acquire the Right of Way for the Lagos-Ibadan route.
He urged people trading along the rail line to please move far away from the tracks as it is unsafe to peddle around the tracks, and emphasized that it could be difficult to embark on perimeter fencing, adding that the fence constructed in Warri had been pulled down by hoodlums.
The Chairman, Board of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, said in the course of the project, the NRC management sat with Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) and agreed on areas where overhead crossing and bridges would be constructed.
Musa said, “We agreed that some bridges and overhead crossing will be constructed by the Federal Government, while others will be done by state governments. For instance, we constructed new two-line bridges at Costain and brought down the old ones to enable us to have access.’’
“As we are coming, you can see that passengers’ movement is under the track, while in some places we could see overhead bridges from Lagos to Ibadan in consideration of human and goods trafficking along the corridors,” he said.
Musa said that the standard gauge between Lagos and Ibadan was the first moving train compared to the narrow gauge that the country had in the past.
He said that although people were still asking for more access to the corridor; however, they would be considered based on merit and the finances available on the ground.
The Director of Railway, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Babakobi Muhammed, said the ministry officials held meetings with the Transportation ministries of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states to ensure safe corridor for the train.
The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhiria said that the corporation would start the Lagos-Ibadan train transportation in November to reduce road traffic during the festive period.
Business
#EndSARS: Securing the youth’s future must start with protecting their lives – Adesina
Adesina has urged for the FG to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security, and stability in Nigeria.
The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina said he is worried about the protests coming from Nigeria and has urged for lives to be protected as the youth are the life of the nation.
Mr. Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the nationwide protests continue as youths protest the brutality of the Nigerian police.
1.I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives.
— Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 17, 2020
“I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives,” he said.
Adesina urged for the Federal Government to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security and stability in the future of Nigeria.
“With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign.
“Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future,” Adesina said.
Adesina was reelected in August for a second term as President of the AfDB.
Business
#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Nigerian Army is set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI amid nationwide #EndSARS protests.
The Nigerian Army announced that will commence a nationwide Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from the 20th of October to the 31st of December. It will be a cyber warfare exercise designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
The Army disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as protests continue over police brutality. The #EndSARS protests which started online is growing into a strong offline movement and the Nigerian Army’s announcement seems to be a response to counter the narratives set online by the protesters.
Recall Nairameterics reported last week that the Nigerian Army said that it is highly committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy at all costs and warned “trouble makers to desist from such acts” as the #EndSARS protests continued.
In Saturday’s statement, the Army says it will resume the annual exercise which is usually conducted in the last quarter of the year, and 2020’s edition is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.
“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.
“This is the first-ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the Army said.
The Army says it is committed to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges Nigerians for their support during the period of the exercise.
Zhuubaajie
October 17, 2020 at 6:56 pm
In any economy there are different levels of lenders, whose risk tolerance and the risk adjusted loan rates are scaled. World Bank loans carry lower rates, but those loans come with many strings attached. Developing nations that can get WB loans, did. But when those loans are insufficient, they turn to higher rate loans from others, such as China. Those nations are the best judge of what loans they want and can afford. The loans made by Chinese banks are mostly COMMERCIAL in nature, with appropriate pledged security to guarantee the principal and repayments. The Chinese banks bargained for and got the payment secured, fair and square. Why is it the WB’s business?