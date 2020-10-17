EndSARS: We are monitoring developments in Nigeria closely – UK

The Minister for Africa for the UK Government, James Duddridge MP, says the United Kingdom is monitoring the #EndSARS protests in Nigeria and calls for a peaceful police reform process.

The Minister, a representative of Rochford and Southend East in the Parliament disclosed this on Friday evening.

We are monitoring developments in #Nigeria closely. I note the Nigerian people’s democratic and peaceful calls for police reform. The UK & @CatrionaLaing1 continue to support the Nigerian Government in delivering reforms. — James Duddridge MP (@JamesDuddridge) October 16, 2020

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Amnesty International said Nigerian Police Force has killed 10 persons since the anti-police brutality protests started last week against the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

Despite scrapping SARS, Nigerian protesters were still out on the streets and told Nairametrics that they are still protesting over cases of assault, illegal arrest, extortion, brutality, and killings of peaceful protesters by members of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Adding her voice to the issue, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said the UK government is following the events closely and called on authorities to to protect people’s fundamental rights.

