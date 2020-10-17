The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has claimed that the Federal Government is trivializing the #EndSARS demands, as State Governors cannot take charge of tactical commands when they don’t have the power to discipline anyone who errs.

Wike made this known in a statement on Friday evening, as the FG seeks ways to end the youth-led nationwide protests.

READ:

The Federal Government is trivialising the demands by #EndSARS protesters by directing State Governors to take charge of Tactical Commands of the Police. State Governors cannot take charge of Tactical Commands because they cannot employ or discipline anyone who errs. pic.twitter.com/0jwmPfKujH — Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) October 16, 2020

READ:

The National Economic Council (NEC) this week ordered state governors to establish judicial panels for claims of police brutality, and also urged that Governors supervise tactical teams introduced by the Inspector-General of Police.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also announced that governors would set up judicial panels of inquiry because only state governors, by law, can set up judicial inquiries in their states.

READ:

Wike said that it was impossible for State Governors to take charge of Tactical Commands because they couldn’t employ or discipline any erring party.

He added that Rivers had set up a Judicial Commission into activities of SARS, however, those found wanting were promoted by the Police Force.

READ:

“In Rivers State, we set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry that indicted SARS officers. Instead of the Police authorities punishing the indicted officers, they shielded them and even promoted one to the rank of an Assistant Inspector General.

“Now the Federal Government wants us to set up another Commission of Inquiry, when the report of the last one we set up was not implemented,” he said.

Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website

Explore Some Advanced Financial Calculators On Nairametrics