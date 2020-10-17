Personal Finance
Budgeting on a fluctuating income
Today, we discuss strategies on how to plan one’s budget, especially when you do not have a stable income.
One of the best ways to keep a lid on one’s finances is to have a budget and stick to it. It takes a superhuman effort to set up a budget and insist on not spending outside of it. Budgeting becomes much easier, especially when you know what your monthly income is.
But what about individuals who are either self-employed, freelancers, or those whose earnings are commission-based? How do these people budget on what they do not know? How can they budget on an unpredictable income and cannot be planned on as it depends on lots of variables beyond them?
Truth is budgeting can sometimes be assiduous, but budgeting on an income that is not stable will be more technical and more brain-tasking as one would have to be creative in his planning.
In this blog article, we would be filing out free strategies on how to plan one’s budget, especially when you do not have a stable income.
Always estimate that you will be earning very low
When your monthly earnings are irregular and depend on circumstances mostly beyond you, you would do well always to envisage that you will be earning a very meagre amount every month.
By basing your budget on the probability that you will be earning very low, you will be able to fathom items that should be at the top of your list. This way, you would be budgeting for the necessities, and you would have no room to think of items that would only be consuming your funds.
Calculate your monthly least expenses
You already have envisaged that your earning will be low; you must also calculate the barest minimum of your monthly incurred expenses.
Your monthly expenses would cover items like groceries, transportation, health emergencies, insurance, and other essential services you must cater to every month.
Calculating your minimum monthly expenses would also help you know how much you must earn to keep body and soul together on month by month basis.
Always have an emergency fund
One piece of advice that is even tenable with those earning a stable income is for everyone to have an emergency fund somewhere ready to be used when the need arises.
This fund could be used to handle health emergencies, house repairs, or any other kind of crisis that might occur during the period.
Without an emergency fund, you will most likely run into debts to keep up with handling these necessary expenses. You should always make room for an emergency fund in whatever you earn during the month as it could be a lifesaver in the long run.
Pay yourself
After labouring for a month, it is only right that you pay yourself a monthly stipend for all of your efforts. This fee would help you to be able to save more money than you would be able to ordinarily.
Paying yourself monthly would help you to keep a leash on what your expenses are. In months when you can earn more than you might have envisaged, you quickly would be able to know what to do with such earnings rather than in periods when you never paid yourself, and you allowed undue expenses to eat the bulk of whatever you have earned.
Avoid debts
Anybody who earns an unstable income has to do well to avoid debts. Debt is spending your future earnings now. And in your case, you don’t know what that future earning would be.
You might have gone ahead to over-borrow when you could be earning less. It would be best if you remembered that your earnings depend on so many factors, and they are not all in your control.
A client may decide that he does not need your services again, or he could choose to defer his payment or even cut your pay. If you had gone ahead to borrow, thinking that you would be making a refund with what you earn from that client, and any of the above situations happens. You would have ended up creating an avoidable mess for yourself.
So, if your earnings are not stable, try as much as you can to avoid debts.
Budgeting on a fluctuating income can be frustrating sometimes but if you follow the strategies discussed by the book, you should be able to confidently set a budget for your irregular income and live happily and without fear.
The top money mistakes people make in their 20s
Below are 10 top money mistakes people make in their 20s and how to avoid them.
In your 20s, you are either in your last year in the university, just starting your career or setting up a business. Either way, you are still new to many things and just building up yourself.
Your 20s is the time you learn, make mistakes and grow. People say you can’t grow if you don’t make mistakes; however, there are some costly mistakes you should try to avoid. They might end up helping your growth but spoil a lot of things before then. One of such mistakes is money mistakes.
Money mistakes are made when you don’t have enough financial knowledge, and this can land you in debts you have to keep paying for, years after. Below are 10 top money mistakes people make in their 20s and how to avoid them. These tips would help you to make wise money decisions from now.
EMOTIONAL SPENDING
The top money mistake young adults make is emotional spending; Many spend to make themselves feel happy. If your happiness is tied to spending, you will have a problem trying to save up or plan for the future.
SUBSTITUTING GROWTH FOR MONEY
In your 20s, you are just starting your career. You will have many job offers with mouth-watering pay. It is only logical that you choose a job that offers growth instead of money, if you are interested in making more money in the future. You might want to start making enough “dough” now, but in the long run, if you don’t increase your value, you are going to remain stagnant.
“NOT CUTTING YOUR COAT ACCORDING TO YOUR CLOTH”
Young adults tend to spend more than they earn because they want to stay in vogue. This is a common money mistake many make. If you spend more than you make, you tend to run into debt quickly and become financially unstable. Your 20s are not the time to live in luxury (unless you can afford it) or buy the things you cannot afford. If you will save more when you stay with your parents than if you stay alone, why not stay with them? If cooking at home would save more costs than buying food from restaurants, why not cook at home? Don’t live beyond your means.
SITTING COMFORTABLY IN DEBT
Many young adults are comfortably sitting in debt. Understandably, some situations might warrant you taking loans like student loans or personal loans. However, it is a wrong move to stay in debt for a long time. You should save up or look for other sources of income to settle your debt. ‘Don’t sit comfortably in debt’.
NOT SAVING UP FOR EMERGENCIES
Emergencies are money-draining circumstances that are unplanned for. To prove that you are financially stable in your 20s, you should save up for emergencies. Young adults often make the mistake of not saving up for emergencies, hence, hitting them hard when it (emergency) comes.
NOT HAVING A FINANCIAL PLAN
For every facet of life, it is essential that you have a plan; however, having a financial plan tops it all. Having both short and long-term goals shows that you are serious about being financially stable.
NOT KNOWING THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN “NEEDS AND WANTS”
The importance of knowing the difference between needs and wants cannot be overemphasized. In your 20s, you should know the things you truly need and the things you can do without. Your needs should be 90% of your budget if you are seeking to become financially stable.
RELYING ON ONLY ONE SOURCE OF INCOME
Have you ever stopped to ask yourself, ‘what if I lose my job?’ or ‘what if this business crashes?’ It is very risky to rely on only one source of income. You are most energetic in your 20s; it should be the time you take on different jobs to earn more money.
SPENDING AIMLESSLY
As a young adult, you must track your spending always. There are many tools and mobile apps available to do this. Track your spending to make sure you are not spending more than you are receiving. You can do this by putting down your expected monthly income and plan how you are going to spend it, including your savings and emergency fund to the expenses. This way, you don’t buy on impulse because you have a financial vision for the month.
NOT HAVING HEALTH INSURANCE
Many young adults don’t see the need to have health insurance, and this is a huge mistake to make. Health insurance gives you peace of mind and saves you from spending more. It also shows that you are concerned about both your health and your finances.
We have not only discussed the money mistakes people make in their 20s but also put out tips on how you can avoid them. You don’t have to make these mistakes too before you learn how to be financially stable in your 20s.
15 quick ways to make extra cash without quitting your day job
While working your job, there are a few side hustles you can take on to make extra cash.
There are diverse views about having additional sources of income. Most people think it is wise to have other earnings and to work daily; that’s why they continuously search for ways of diversifying their sources of revenue. At the same time, some believe that investing in one sustainable source of income can be more profitable. You may have a permanent career, but it may not give you the degree of financial independence and ease. Therefore, to avoid financial stress, it is worth finding ways to increase your profits. This feat can be accomplished by activities which, in addition to your daily work, can earn you extra cash.
Below are 15 quick ways to make extra cash without quitting your day job;
1. Writing E-books
If you are dedicated and enthusiastic about sharing your thoughts and views with others, then this approach might be one to lay hands on. Writing e-books offers you the ability to monetize your expertise and ideas. This can be achieved by either using the Microsoft Word Document app on your smartphone or other writing apps. You need to find a way to arrange your information in a manner that is useful to your audience.
2. Organizing Webinars
Online classes can be held in various areas for a range of topics. Suppose it provides an opportunity for people to learn. In that case, it can be a good source of extra income. You have to build an online forum to attract an audience and share your expertise for pay if you are experienced in a specific field. You get to gain a certain amount of authority and power in that sector in addition to the money.
3. Managing Social Networking Channels for Businesses
Many enterprises are increasingly appreciating the need to build an online identity for themselves. By controlling social media outlets for corporations and creating visibility and engagement for them, you can make extra money.
4. Private Tutoring
This is a great way to make extra cash at your convenience. You can grow your expertise into a profitable side job by tutoring students on the subject areas that fit around your interest. You can offer one-on-one coaching or lessons to students for pay. Tutoring offers flexibility and allows you to shuffle between your day job and the classes conveniently. Another benefit is that you get to set your own pay rate for tutoring.
5. Babysitting
This is another way to earn extra cash by taking care or looking out for children while their parents are away. However, if you are on a 9-5 job, and you consider engaging in this, you will need to analyze and plan your schedule to allow you the time to venture into this.
6. Starting a Retail Business
This is one of the fast-growing ventures that guarantees you a regular cash income. To make extra income, you can engage in selling goods and services that are not readily available in your locality. The good thing about retail business is that any product or service can be sold if useful marketing techniques are employed.
7. Subletting
Some items you own that are not regularly used can be let out to people for an agreeable period to receive payments. This is a profitable way of making extra cash without having to quit your day job.
8. Monetizing Your Hobbies
Are you looking for a way to make money while having fun? Then this can come in handy. If you have an activity, you engage in at leisure; It is possible to turn it into an avenue for making extra income. Fun activities like cooking, reading, baking, and games can be grown into a money-making venture. You can cook and deliver to people, and you can organize reading courses and charge a fee for it. The goal is to make additional income while enjoying what you do.
9. Selling Products Online
A lot of people have established an online presence for themselves. They have an audience they can interact with. This offers them an edge to sell different products and services. You can take advantage of your social media platforms to attract customers and sell any product by consistently creating awareness of the products and services you offer.
10. Running Handy Jobs
Many homes are in search of skilled handy person to help with the maintenance and home repairs. If you are experienced at managing repairs and installation of home appliances, then this can earn you extra cash.
11. Selling Your Craft
A lot of people engage in craftwork as a leisure activity. They are skilled at producing and decorating objects by hand. Artists and artisans can make money from their talent and creativity by building a brand for their crafts which will offer them the opportunity to trade their work for extra income.
12. Providing Laundry Services
Nearly everyone cherishes convenience. A lot of people would not mind sparing some notes to have their clothes pressed and delivered to them. You can take advantage of this to offer laundry services for people and make extra cash.
13. Online Marketing
Due to the emergence of different business enterprises which has stirred up competition for already existing businesses, much emphasis is now placed on marketing to source for leads. If you are skilled in the marketing game, you can make extra cash in addition to your 9-5 job by helping organizations maintain relevance in the business sector.
14. Running Part-time Jobs
If you wish to earn extra income along with your day job, you can pick up a night shift part-time job. The additional income can help you to sort your bills comfortably without worries. However, it would help if you considered the rigours of running two demanding jobs.
15. Growing a Blog
If the thought of interacting and building an online community excites you, then you can consider growing a blog. Gaining visibility and earning through a blog takes time and requires consistency. However, the result is quite rewarding if you keep at it.
With the evolution of technology, running a side business with your day job has been made possible. The goal is to build several streams of income to avoid financial worries. An extra income can go a long way to help increase your earnings and meet your needs. When considering an avenue to make extra cash, flexibility should be one of the determining factors.
Dealing with financial emergencies
Financial emergency, just like any other emergency, should not be taken likely.
At some point in our lives, we experience some unexpected situations that we term “unforeseen circumstances”. As the term implies, it is an occurrence that was not planned or foreseen; therefore, it takes a toll on one’s finance. If you are not financially buoyant when this unforeseen circumstance happens, it might wreak some havoc to your pocket.
Financial emergency, just like any other emergency, should not be taken likely. Financial emergencies range from job loss to medical expenses, and they can leave you feeling helpless. Many people deal with emergencies in different ways and sometimes in the wrong ways. Hence, in this article, we have explained in detail six effective ways to deal with emergencies. Please read on.
Create an emergency fund
There is nothing as beautiful as being financially free, and you can only experience this freedom when you have enough money set aside for emergencies. You got into this situation because you did not have funds set aside for emergencies. The deed has been done, so, in the future, try to save up for emergencies so that you won’t be caught unaware.
Be optimistic
Financial emergencies can leave you feeling helpless and hopeless. If you find yourself in one, you must learn how to be optimistic and hope for the best. Negativity is not what you need when you are battling financial emergencies. Be calm and stay positive throughout the situation. Staying calm would help you to think, evaluate the situation and come up with the best way out.
Spend less, make more
The importance of having multiple streams of income cannot be overemphasized. Not relying on your monthly salary would go a long way in helping you to avoid financial emergencies. Strive to make more money but spend less; that way; you will have enough saved for unforeseen circumstances.
Set a priority
When you find yourself in financial emergencies, you should learn to prioritize your expenses. It is not the time to buy on impulse or buy the things you don’t need. Prioritize your costs from the most required to the less needed. Doing this would help you to have enough set aside for emergencies.
Ask for help
If you are one of the people that doesn’t like asking for help, you might have to ask for help in this situation. You can ask your family or close friends for help when you find yourself in extremely tough financial situations.
Get a loan
Getting a loan should be the last resort when you find yourself in emergencies. You can look for lenders that will loan you the money at a low-interest rate with flexible repayments. Getting a loan would help you to settle your emergency and have enough time to get back on your foot. This option should not be what you consider first because getting into debt is not advisable, but some situations warrant some critical measures.
Many people experience financial emergencies at least once in a lifetime. Dealing with it takes a lot of strength and knowledge of the right way to handle it. With the tips listed above, we hope you are able to survive financial emergencies and come out stronger.