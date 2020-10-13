Business
FG to spend N447.6 billion on Police in 2021
N447.6 billion has been allocated to the Police, as disclosed by the government in the 2021 Appropriation Bill.
The Federal Government is set to allocate the sum of N447.6 billion to the Ministry of Police Affairs in 2021, if approved by the National Assembly.
This was disclosed by the government in the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented to the lawmakers last week Thursday.
NPF’s allocation since 2018
The allocations of the government to the Nigeria Police Force have been on the increase in the last four years and the difference between the figures has been around N40 billion or more.
For instance, the 2021 proposed allocation increased to N447.6 billion from N403.45 billion allocated in 2020, which is about an 11% increase. That of 2020 also recorded an increase from N366.13 billion allocated to the force in 2019. This represents an increase of about 10%.
The difference between 2019 and 2018 allocations was over N42 billion when it increased from N324.2 billion (N366.13 billion in 2019).
What you should know
The breakdown of the allocation to the police in the 2021 budget is
- N18.45 billion is for overhead expenses, N417.2 billion on personnel expenses, and N11.98 billion on capital expenses.
- N14.23 million is for the construction of MOPOL and SARS headquarters in Okpoko Ayamelum, Anambra State.
- N166.7 million is for Arms and Ammunition in 2021, at a time several Nigerians have called for an end to police brutality across the nation.
- The Police also plans to purchase riot controlling equipment worth N57.87 million and 1000 pieces of bulletproof vests worth N67.6 million.
- Procurement of educational materials and upgrade of training equipment worth N128.5 million across training institutions in the country.
Should there be more protests, either by angry youths or other groups, it appears the police is prepared for 2021.
Backstory
The men of the force had lamented over what they described as underfunding of the Nigeria Police Force to the tune of about N1.1trillion between 2011 and 2015, which they argued weakened the capacity of the police to perform their duties and adequately improve the institution.
Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, had argued that neither the funding of the capital projects of the police nor the overheads had risen beyond N11 billion between 2011 and 2015, compared to actual funding requirements of up to N71 billion for overheads and N345.7 billion for capital projects in the case of 2015 for example.
#EndSARS: We are working to secure the release of protesters – NBA
The NBA has stated its commitment to secure the release of protesters arrested during the #EndSARS protests.
Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), said the association is working to secure the release of protesters in the #EndSARS protests and is very interested in, and committed to, the peaceful and holistic resolution of all legal issues related to the protests.
Mr. Akpata disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.
This is to assure Nigerians that the @NigBarAssoc remains very interested in, and committed to, the peaceful and holistic resolution of all issues that resulted in the #EndSARS protests. pic.twitter.com/tjQahtfCw0
— Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) October 12, 2020
Backstory
Nairametrics earlier reported last week that the NBA condemned the serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and urged that the Police put in place demonstrable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives.
“The actions of FSARS are both inconsistent with the social contract which the people have with the government and are also in flagrant disregard of the Police Establishment Act and all our laws, including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999,” Akpata said last week.
In last night’s statement, he disclosed that the Association is committed to the peaceful resolution of the issues that have resulted from the protests.
“I have spoken with the Attorney General of Ogun, Edo & Lagos States within the last two days to secure their commitment to ensuring the release of protesters, and this has resulted in the release of several protesters in Ogun & Edo States.”
He added that the NBA is also working to secure the release of protesters from Monday’s Lagos protests in Surulere,
“We are working on the release of those held in Surulere and I have assurances that this will happen soon.”
The NBA Chief said the association has outlined plans for a sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues, especially the need for responsible policing and the continued respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians.
#EndSARS: Hoodlums not Police killed bystander – Lagos State Govt.
Lagos State Government has insisted that a bystander was killed by hoodlums and not the Police during the #EndSARS protest.
The Lagos State Government says reports of a protester getting killed in the Lagos #EndSARS protests are not true, and that the casualty was a bystander who was hit by hoodlums trying to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping.
This was disclosed by the Lagos State government in a social media statement on Monday evening after reports emerged that the police had killed at least one person in the Surulere area of Lagos during the #EndSARS protests.
The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to reports that an #ENDSARS protester has been killed in Surulere. This is not true.@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile @Mr_JAGss #LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/Poh99n88n5
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) October 12, 2020
The Lagos State Government said hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, at the same time the protests were ongoing and shot three officers during their escape including a bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.
“A group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping. They shot three officers. One of them, Inspector Erinfolami Ayodeji, died. The others are Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.
“The hoodlums, while escaping, fired into the air. A bystander was hit. He also died – sadly.” said the Lagos State government.
They also reiterated their commitment to continue working with the Police to ensure peace returns to the State after the protests.
#EndSARS protest banned in Rivers – Wike
Rivers State Governor has banned #EndSARS protest from holding in his state.
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced that all forms of protest have been banned in the state, therefore the proposed #EndSARS protest in Port Harcourt for Tuesday 13th October 2020 cannot hold.
The Governor disclosed this in a social media statement on Monday evening after the Lagos protests turned violent, as police allegedly attacked protesters in Surulere.
The Rivers State Government hereby wish to inform the general public that all forms of protests have been banned throughout the State.
Therefore, all proposed protests under #EndSars Campaign are hereby prohibited. pic.twitter.com/ZwclzFmPAv
— Gov N E Wike Information. (@GovWike) October 12, 2020
He added that the Rivers Government made the decision because the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had already announced that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) had been scrapped, therefore was no need for anti-police brutality protests in Rivers.
“Parents and Guardians are therefore advised to ensure that their children or wards do not violate this order.
“Law enforcement agencies are also directed to ensure that the ban is enforced and that violators are brought to book,” Wike said.
Nigerians on Twitter say the Governor’s decision is not constitutional as it violates Section 40 of the 1999 constitution which grants Nigerians the right to protest.
This is the most stupidly tone-deaf tweet from any official in #Nigeria this year.
Section 40 of #CFRN1999, the grundnorm under which this supposed lawyer has his position is clear on the right to free assembly & peaceful protest.#EndSARS #SARSMustEnd is legitimate assembly. https://t.co/FvEzvHOWY0
— Chxta (@Chxta) October 12, 2020