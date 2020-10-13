EndSARS: We are working to secure the release of protesters – NBA

Olumide Akpata, President of the Nigerian Bar Association(NBA), said the association is working to secure the release of protesters in the #EndSARS protests and is very interested in, and committed to, the peaceful and holistic resolution of all legal issues related to the protests.

Mr. Akpata disclosed this in a statement on Monday evening.

This is to assure Nigerians that the @NigBarAssoc remains very interested in, and committed to, the peaceful and holistic resolution of all issues that resulted in the #EndSARS protests. pic.twitter.com/tjQahtfCw0 — Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) October 12, 2020

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported last week that the NBA condemned the serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), and urged that the Police put in place demonstrable measures to ensure proper enforcement and monitoring of the new directives.

“The actions of FSARS are both inconsistent with the social contract which the people have with the government and are also in flagrant disregard of the Police Establishment Act and all our laws, including the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999,” Akpata said last week.

In last night’s statement, he disclosed that the Association is committed to the peaceful resolution of the issues that have resulted from the protests.

“I have spoken with the Attorney General of Ogun, Edo & Lagos States within the last two days to secure their commitment to ensuring the release of protesters, and this has resulted in the release of several protesters in Ogun & Edo States.”

He added that the NBA is also working to secure the release of protesters from Monday’s Lagos protests in Surulere,

“We are working on the release of those held in Surulere and I have assurances that this will happen soon.”

The NBA Chief said the association has outlined plans for a sustainable resolution of all outstanding issues, especially the need for responsible policing and the continued respect for the fundamental rights of Nigerians.