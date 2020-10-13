EndSARS: Hoodlums not Police killed bystander – Lagos State Govt.

The Lagos State Government says reports of a protester getting killed in the Lagos #EndSARS protests are not true, and that the casualty was a bystander who was hit by hoodlums trying to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State government in a social media statement on Monday evening after reports emerged that the police had killed at least one person in the Surulere area of Lagos during the #EndSARS protests.

The Lagos State Government said hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, at the same time the protests were ongoing and shot three officers during their escape including a bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.

“A group of hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere to free two suspects standing trial for alleged kidnapping. They shot three officers. One of them, Inspector Erinfolami Ayodeji, died. The others are Inspectors Ekein Joshua and Peter Agabi.

“The hoodlums, while escaping, fired into the air. A bystander was hit. He also died – sadly.” said the Lagos State government.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue working with the Police to ensure peace returns to the State after the protests.