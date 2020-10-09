Coronavirus
WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus cases
The WHO reported that global deaths rose by 5,514, bringing the global total to 1.05 million.
The World Health Organization announced a record one-day rise in the number of new global coronavirus cases on Thursday, October 8, 2020, with the total increasing by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.
Europe reported 96,996 new cases, the highest total for the region ever recorded by the UN health agency.
The WHO reported that global deaths rose by 5,514, bringing the global total to 1.05 million. The previous WHO record for new cases was 330,340, which was reported on Oct. 2. The agency had also reported a record 12,393 deaths in April 17. As a region, Europe is now reporting more cases than India, Brazil or the United States, which are the 3 leading countries in the number of reported cases for the disease.
The UN health agency said that the biggest increases in infections were reported in India, the United States, and Brazil, with India reporting 78,524 new cases, followed by Brazil with 41,906 and the United States with 38,904 new infections.
According to a Reuters analysis of more recent country data, COVID-19 infections are rising in 54 countries, including surges in Argentina, Canada and much of Europe amid fears of a resurgence of the virus.
In Europe, a lockdown has been imposed in the worst-affected regions and there have been renewed appeals for people to wear face masks and follow social distancing rules.
Infections in the United Kingdom have reached record levels as well, with over 17,000 new cases reported on Thursday.
The medical director for Public Health England, Dr Yvonne Doyle, said, “We are seeing a definite and sustained increase in cases and admissions to hospital. The trend is clear, and it is very concerning.’’
France’s new daily COVID-19 infections remained above the record 18,000 threshold for the second day on Thursday with new measures to curb the outbreak expected.
The average number of new infections reported in Belgium has been increasing for seven days straight and Germany reported its biggest daily increase in new cases since April on Thursday.
While India still leads the globe in most new cases reported per day, new infections are down 20% from its peak.
In the United States, which has the largest total number of cases and deaths in the world, new infections are edging higher along with the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients since early September.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: We have increased daily testing capacity to over 3,500 a day – Health Minister
The Minister, during the briefing, announced that Nigeria has increased its daily testing.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that Nigeria has increased its daily testing capacity for COVID-19 to over 3,500/day.
The Minister disclosed this at the daily COVID-19 PTF press briefing on Thursday. He said the country is worried about schools reopening and flights resumption, as there may be a surge in cases if Nigeria does not improve testing and contact tracing.
Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that every state of the Federation has least one laboratory. -HMoH @DrEOEhanire
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) October 8, 2020
“We are especially worried, about huge COVID increases in certain countries with which we have high volume of human traffic. The Federal Ministry of Health therefore wishes to advise Nigerians against non-essential travel to high burden countries,” he said.
He added that the risk created by the movement of people could be countered mainly through improved surveillance programs, and that the government had added more testing labs across the nation to deal with the capacity.
“I wish to specially solicit that all travelers, especially arriving passengers, cooperate with border authorities to protect our people & also our health system from stress.
“Our testing and tracing capabilities have improved a lot, such that every state of the Federation has least one laboratory.
“That has increased our daily testing capacity to over 3,500/day. We are, however, still testing well below that capacity, because laboratories are receiving fewer samples than they could handle, leaving some partners to doubt our reports.”
He urged state governments to improve sample collection and also urged citizens that had come in contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to submit themselves for testing.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 59,841 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of October 2020, 103 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,939 samples across the country.
To date, 59,841 cases have been confirmed, 51,551 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 545,364 tests have been carried out as of October 7th, 2020 compared to 543,425 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th October 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 59,841
- Total Number Discharged – 51,551
- Total Deaths – 1,113
- Total Tests Carried out – 545,364
According to the NCDC, the 103 new cases were reported from 13 states- Lagos (39), Rivers (21), FCT (19), Oyo (6) Kaduna (4), Bauchi (3), Ogun (3), Imo (2), Kano (2), Benue (1), Edo (1), Nasarawa (1), Plateau (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 19,815, followed by Abuja (5,784), Plateau (3,499), Oyo (3,285), Rivers (2,653), Edo (2,635), Kaduna (2,467), Ogun (1,901), Delta (1,803), Kano (1,740), Ondo (1,638), Enugu (1,289), Kwara (1,050), Ebonyi (1,042), Abia (898), Katsina (894), Gombe (883). Osun (874), Borno (745), and Bauchi (707).
Imo State has recorded 579 cases, Benue (482), Nasarawa (469), Bayelsa (401), Jigawa (325), Ekiti (322), Akwa Ibom (294), Niger (261), Anambra (250), Adamawa (248), Sokoto (162), Taraba (106), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Zamfara (79), Yobe (76), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by December – WHO
The WHO has insisted that a vaccine may not be ready until the end of 2020.
The World Health Organization (WHO), has hinted that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease may be ready by the end of the year.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday, October 5, 2020, during the UN agency’s Executive Board meeting that examined the global response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He called for solidarity and political commitment by all leaders to ensure equal distribution of vaccines when they become available.
READ: Global fight against COVID-19 suffers setback, as Trump suspends WHO funding
Tedros, in a final remark to the WHO’s Executive Board, said, “We will need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we may have a vaccine. There is hope.’’
This announcement is coming on the day the European Union health regulator, launched a real-time review of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US drugmaker, Pfizer and Germany’s VioNTech, following a similar announcement for AstraZeneca’s vaccine last week.
READ: Emirates Airlines banned from operating in Nigeria
The WHO-led COVAX global vaccine facility currently has 9 experimental vaccines that are under its development, and it aims to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021.
The two-day WHO executive board meeting, which examined the global response to the pandemic, heard calls from countries including Germany, Britain and Australia for reforms to strengthen the U.N. agency.
The WHO has been heavily criticized by President Donald Trump’s administration over its role in the management of the pandemic crisis, accusing it of being too close to China and not doing enough to question Beijing’s actions late last year when the virus first emerged in Wuhan.
READ: Fitch Ratings: Nigeria clinches a stable ‘B’ Issuer Default Rating
Tedros has, however, dismissed the suggestions and said his agency has kept the world informed.
The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, led by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, met for the first time last month.
Tedros said, “We hope to get the real lessons that we can implement and prevent the same thing from happening. But I would like to assure you that WHO is ready to learn from this and change this organization.”
READ: WHO says review of COVID-19 response to start, reveals this won’t be the last pandemic
“During our transformation, we promised this, we promised to keep the change as a constant,” he said, referring to his programme since taking the helm in 2017.