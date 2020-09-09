Business
Shoprite reports sales of $161.4 million from Nigeria
Shoprite Nigeria reported a loss after tax of R87 million in the period under review.
South African retail giant Shoprite reported Rand 2.74 billion or $161.4 million in sales of merchandise (gross revenue) from Nigeria. This was contained in the recently released annual filing of its results. Shoprite reports its earings in South African Rands.
According to Shoprite, merchandise sales from Nigeria fell from R2.917 billion in 2019 to R2.74 billion in 2020. The report is for the 52 weeks ending June 2020. Merchandise sales represent proceeds from all items sold in Shoprite Nigeria including those of third-party sellers.
Shoprite Nigeria also reported a loss after tax of R87 million in the period under review. Loss after tax in 2019 was R345 million.
Shoprite Exit from Nigeria
The company also confirmed that its planned exit from Nigeria is underway and that due diligence of its Nigerian operations was close to being completed.
“The due diligence process is currently in progress and expected to be completed by the end of September 2020. Management considers it highly probable that a majority stake or the Group’s entire shareholding will be sold after the reporting date. The associated assets and liabilities are consequently presented as held for sale in the 2020 statement of financial position.”
Shoprite, which has spent 15 years in Nigeria, stated that customer visits for the year declined by 7.4% due to the pandemic lockdowns. The company blames weaker Nigerian operations on Covid-19 induced lockdowns which negatively affected earnings.
According to Shoprite Group CEO Pieter Engelbrecht:
“Overall, it has been a difficult six months for Supermarkets Non-RSA given lockdown regulations which impacted store openings, days and hours of trade, as well as severely restricting transport in some countries, impeding our employees and customers’ ability to get to our stores.”
Bottom Line: This is the first time Shoprite is reporting earnings from its Nigerian operations as a separate line item. A sale of R2.74 billion is equivalent to about N61.9 billion when converted to naira using the current exchange rate. Nairametrics reported that the company could be valued as much as N25 billion.
Whoever ends up buying Shoprite will have to worry about the outcome of the litigation it is facing in Nigeria as well as likely tax liabilities which it is currently negotiating with tax authorities.
FG asks for $1.1 billion advance settlement from Eni, Shell in Malabu corruption case
The government of Nigeria has requested advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal.
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, asked a court in Milan to order Royal Dutch Shell and Eni to pay the sum of $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal, one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
During the hearing into the corruption allegation linked to the acquisition of the OPL 245 offshore field by Eni and Shell, lawyer to the Federal Government, asked for advance payment ahead of a more comprehensive damages package to be decided by the court at a later date.
The case involves the 2011 acquisition of oil block prospecting license by Eni and Shell, following the payment of $1.3 billion to the Nigerian government for the OPL 245 offshore field. However, it was alleged that about $1.1 billion of that amount ended up in the account of Malabu Oil and Gas, which was owned by a former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, and was used to pay political bribes.
The prosecutors also alleged that Dan Etete, apart from the politicians, paid some middlemen and then half of it to himself.
Shell says that the 2011 agreement was a settlement of long-standing litigation following the previous allocation of the oil block by the Federal Government to Shell and Malabo.
It can be recalled that in July, prosecutors asked that the Chief Executive Officer of Eni. Claudio Descalzi be jailed and also for Eni and Shell to be fined together with some of their former and present executives.
In addition, the prosecutors also requested for the confiscation of the sum of $1.092 billion from all the defendants in the case, an amount which is the equivalent of the bribes that was alleged to have been paid out.
The lawyer representing Nigeria, Lucio Lucia, on Wednesday, joined in requesting for the seizure of that amount.
Nigeria Immigration automates & integrates its Stolen and Lost Travel Documents database with INTERPOL
Nigeria becomes the first African country to fully automate its SLTD database with the IPDG.
The Nigeria Immigration Service became the first African service to launch the automation and integration of its system for the monitoring of stolen and lost travel documents with the Interpol Global System (IPSG) in Lyon, France.
This was announced by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede on Monday as the system went live, making Nigeria the 54th country in the world to achieve this feat and the first in Africa.
Another Milestone Achieved!@nigimmigration recorded an unprecedented breakthrough by the automation & integration of its system for monitoring of Stolen & Lost Travel Documents with @INTERPOL_HQ Global System in Lyon, France. pic.twitter.com/aMuDqFgadW
— Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) September 8, 2020
The Immigration Service announced that it has uploaded 150,000 records of Stolen & Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) to the INTERPOL Global System (IPSG), with the support of the Interpol, United State National Central Bureau (USNCB), International Organization of Migration (IOM) and the National Central Bureau (NCB) of the Nigerian Police Force.
The CIG also announced that this would help Nigeria’s fight against identity fraud and urged Nigerians not to use falsified documents, invalidated or formerly declared lost or stolen documents to attempt crossing the borders to any of the 194 member Interpol countries.
The Immigration Service said Nigerians in recent times have been intercepted in some airports for using passports which have already been declared lost or stolen. The CIG urged Nigerians to ensure that they use their true identities while applying as the war against identity fraud has become global and highly automated.
Lagos approves 33% increase for all state pensioners
It was affirmed that both the increase and payment of the arrears would take effect from September 2020.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a 33% increase for all state pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (Pay as You Go) with effect from January 1, 2020.
He has also approved the payment of a balance of 25% rent allowance for officers on Grade Level 07 and above, whose retirement took place between May 2000 and August 2004.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, during a recent meeting with the members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners.
She affirmed that both the increase and payment of the arrears would take effect from September 2020, in a bid to meet up with the harmonization exercise for the pensioners. She noted that since Sanwo-Olu’s assumption of office, he has paid a total sum of N1.893 billion to pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme, while also adding that all monthly pensions are paid as at when due without exception.
The commissioner maintained that all retirement bond certificates for June 2020 had been released to the Pension Fund Administrators for onward transmission to beneficiaries. She reiterated that Lagos State Government is determined to ensure that pensioners’ rights are paid promptly, while beneficiaries will continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy in the state.
Ponnle emphasized that the present administration is passionate about retirees’ welfare and will continue to acknowledge their service to the state, hence the reason for the approval which is also geared towards cushioning the effects of the pandemic.
The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved a 33% increment for all State Pensioners under the Defined Benefits Scheme (PAY AS YOU GO) with effect from the 1st January, 2020.@jidesanwoolu @lagosestab @jibolap#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/tiWF152X4h
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) September 8, 2020