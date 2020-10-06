Stock Market
MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement stocks fired up, investors gain whopping N708 billion
The aggregate market value of all quoted equities rose from its opening value of N14.202 trillion to settle at N15.110 trillion.
Nigerian Stocks continued its bullish run today for the 12th consecutive session, as increased bargain-hunting across the sectors netted N708.14 billion gains in today’s trading session. This brings the net capital gains in the three trading sessions in October to N1.085 trillion.
Consequently, the average year-to-date return improved to a whopping 7.62%.
- The All Share Index appreciated by a remarkable 4.92% to cross 28,909.37 points from its opening index of 27,554.49 points. Also, the aggregate market value of all quoted equities rose from its opening value of N14.202 trillion to settle at N15.110 trillion.
- Market turnover soared to 749.46 million shares valued at N9.49 billion in 8,075 deals. Transactions in the shares of Zenith Bank topped the activity chart with 135.69 million shares valued at N2.77 billion.
- UBA followed with 112.88 million shares worth N768.1 million, while FBN traded 89.9 million shares valued at N544.4 million.
Bullish sector performance buoyed the ASI as all sectoral indices closed positive.
- With 45 gainers to 8 losers, all sectoral indices closed positive.
- The NSE Banking Index led to a massive gain of 7.48%. The NSE Industrial and Consumer Goods Indices trailed appreciating by 5.46 and 2.95% respectively. The NSE Oil & Gas Index appreciated by 1.15% while the NSE Insurance Index finished with a 0.26% increase.
- NSE Banking Index: Recorded an impressive 7.48% gain, on uptrend in FBNH (+9.91%), ZENITH (+9.47%), UBA (+9.30%), GTB (+6.03%) and STANBIC (+4.94%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by +5.46%, on DANGCEM (+9.86%) and WAPCO (+9.69%) upturn.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 2.95%, on buy interest in NB (7.17%), GUINNESS (+6.00%), and DANGSUGAR (+4.55%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Appreciated by 1.15%, on the back of the gains in OANDO (+9.57%) and ARDOVA (+8.97%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Improved by +0.26%, on price appreciation in CORNERSTONE (+10.00%)
Top gainers
PRESCO up 10.00% to close at N60.5
DANGCEM up 9.86% to close at N158.2
NB up 7.17% to close at N52.3
MTNN up 5.70% to close at N142
STANBIC up 4.94% to close at N42.5
Top losers
NPFMCRFBK down 8.76% to close at N1.25
WAPIC down 7.69% to close at N0.36
BERGER down 6.15% to close at N6.1
NEIMETH down 5.13% to close at N1.85
REDSTAREX down 1.52% to close at N3.25
Outlook
It is fair to say institutional investors are back at Sub Sahara’s biggest Exchange, printing impressive gains, as the Nigerian bourse market capitalization tilted above N15 trillion.
- Unsurprisingly buying pressure was maintained in notable Nigerian Stocks, like MTN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Nigerian Breweries, and Stanbic Bank
- Market liquidity had also improved in the last few days as Institutional investors restrategize their portfolio investments for Q4, 2020.
Its to seem stock traders are not short of positive macros now, as Nigeria’s major export, crude oil printed more than 3% gains to trade near $43/Barrel.
- Nairametrics however envisages caution, among these impressive gains recorded in the past weeks, as Africa’s largest economy remains vulnerable via a report credited to Fitch Ratings buttressed the FX demand backlog and persistence in external vulnerability are adequately captured by the ‘B’ rating.
- It should also be noted this bullish trend is not broad-based as only a few Nigerian Stocks across the spectrum have benefited from the rally.
Nigerian stocks on steroids, investors gain N300 billion
Investor sentiment was positive as 36 stocks advanced against 10 decliners.
The Nigerian Stock market continued its upward trend, as the benchmark All Share Index recorded an impressive 2.11% increase to close at 27,554.49, a three-month high. Investors gained N297.32 billion, as market capitalization rose to N14.402 trillion at the close of trading.
Market turnover improved as volume and value traded increased by 31.38% and 72.66% respectively to 603.9 million and N7.42 billion in 5,984 deals. ZENITH, STERLBANK, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover, while ZENITH & GUARANTY topped market value list.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 36 stocks advanced against 10 decliners. GUINNESS (+7.14%) led the gainer’s chart for the day, while OANDO (-8.73%) finished the top loser.
- Sector performance was bullish as all indices appreciated, led by a striking 3.37% gain in the Banking Index.
- NSE Banking Index: Recorded an impressive 3.37% gain, on positive sentiments in FIDELITY (+8.33%), FBN (+6.73%), and ZENITH BANK (+5.26%).
- NSE Insurance Index: UP by 2.04%, on price appreciation in WAPIC (+8.33%), AIICO (+6.33%), and CUSTODIAN (+2.88%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Increased by 0.84%, on the back of the gains in ARDOVA (+6.36%), and SEPLAT (+2.50%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up 0.38%, on WAPCO (+5.61%) upturn.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 0.38%, on buy interest in GUINNESS (7.14%) and DANGSUGAR (+2.33%)
Top gainers
- GUINNESS up 7.14% to close at N15
- AIRTELAFRI up 5.32% to close at N400.2
- MTNN up 3.85% to close at N135
- PRESCO up 3.77% to close at N55
- SEPLAT up 2.50% to close at N410
Top losers
- OANDO down 8.73% to close at N2.09
- UAC-PROP down 6.52% to close at N0.86
- UBN down 2.00% to close at N4.9
- UACN down 0.77% to close at N6.45
- NB down 0.41% to close at N48.8
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks fired up on all cylinders, amid buying pressures from top NSE30 Stocks like Airtel and MTN Nigeria.
- Also, local investors caught the bullish trend wagon seen in global equities, on the back of the news that, the world’s most powerful political leader, could be discharged from the hospital later in the day, easing some of the uncertainty that shook global financial markets in the previous session.
- In addition, Nigerian oil stocks like Seplat gained relatively with Brent crude prices trading above $40/ barrel and U.S. West Texas
- Intermediate (WTI) is above its critical support level of $38.50/barrel.
- Nairametrics however envisages cautious buying, as geopolitical uncertainty remained clouded around global financial markets.
Stock Market
NSE prepares to launch West Africa’s first Exchange-traded derivatives
The introduction of ETDs on the NSE, will help strengthen Africa’s position in the global financial markets.
Barring any unforeseen contingencies, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to launch West-Africa’s first Exchange-traded derivatives.
This is sequel to the recent registration of NG Clearing by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as a premier Central counterparty Clearing House, earlier reported by Nairametrics.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
The platform established by paramount key players in the Nigerian Financial landscape such as the NSE, Central Securities Clearing System and top-ranked banks, will enable NG Clearing perform efficient and timely settlement of derivative trades, ensuring safety and stability of the financial system.
In lieu of this, capital market players expect NG Clearing to align with the highest standards of global best practices in delivering clearing and settlement services.
All things being equal, the introduction of ETDs on the NSE, will help strengthen Africa’s position in the global financial markets, addressing price, liquidity, and other financial risks usually associated to sophisticated financial transactions.
Speaking on the development, the CEO, NSE and Chairman, NG Clearing, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema OON, was quoted in one of the national dailies, where he started; “Our main role is to improve the safety of our financial markets, by delivering best-in-class post-trade services that manage counterparty credit risk, and reduce systemic risk. To mitigate these credit risks in an efficient and robust manner, we will interpose ourselves as a guarantor to both parties in a transaction; thus, ensuring the successful execution of derivatives and other trades from various trade points. We intend to deliver an unparalleled CCP experience for the African financial markets.”
Market Views
Nigerian financial analysts reveal their favorite U.S Stocks
Financial analysts and experts discuss with Nairametrics their favourite US-based stocks to invest in.
U.S. stocks recently closed out a second consecutive quarter with recorded gains, and still looks set for more upsides amid President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, and exploding COVID-19 caseloads globally.
The Nasdaq composite index rose 11% in Q3 2020, and registered its biggest two-quarter increase since 2000.
The U.S stocks post gains in Q3 2020, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty, and were up by 7.6% in Q3 2020.
Their impressive run is largely attributed to mind-blowing turnovers, low debt profiles and high-profit margins, often exhibited by these fast-growing equities in spite of the COVID-19 onslaught.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic Data
Most of these U.S Stocks also have engaging success stories of young entrepreneurs like Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Google’s Larry Page, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. There are also trusted and stable global blue-chip names like JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Well Fargo, AT&T, General Motors, Amazon.com and Pepsi, attracting millennials and many global stock traders from diverse locations, making it the biggest equity market in the world.
Nairametrics interviewed financial analysts asking for their opinions on what US-based stocks they will invest in. Their responses were as insightful, as they were diverse, ranging from leading U.S tech brands to global consumer brands.
Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA, Banker
“My favorite US stock would be the Apple Inc. stock, I love the stock because the company has good corporate governance, strong fundamentals, creative products; hence, future earnings is guaranteed and has potential for long term growth.”
Silas Ozoya, Managing Partner/CEO, SUBA CAPITAL
“Investing in Stock abroad is an interesting way to hedge your portfolio against inflation in Nigeria, especially since returns in the portfolio would be dollar-denominated. My picks on the top 100 stocks in the USA would be Apple, Amazon, and Google for the technology industry, because of how fast they are adapting to global change especially in the pandemic. Pfizer, P&G, as well as Walmart would follow next, because they’re essential needs companies. So, they would be around for the long haul no matter how bad things get. Finally, for the financial sector; JP Morgan Chase, and Goldman Sachs, simply because they’ve been around long enough to survive major recessions and economic down turns, like the 9/11 triggered economic issues, as well as the 2008 recession. Financial institutions like them that have showed stability are worthy of having my money as an investor.”
Lase Ashenuga. Financial Advisor
“September was a volatile month for stocks, amidst renewed fears about the spread of the coronavirus and political uncertainties. Investors can expect more of the volatility this month, but it’s advisable to always be in the market. My top three will be Costco wholesale, for being steady month in month in the bulk discount retail sector; Microsoft, due to the essential part of technology/software in the market; Nike, for having doubled in share price since the 52-week low of $60 a share during the pandemic, and looking good into 2021. The fundamentals of Nautilus (a fitness company), which isn’t a blue-chip company like my previous picks, and also Chewy (deals in online pet supplies) look good too, due to people being stuck more indoors. Their Q3 performances have been impressive, and look to be on the rise in Q4, but I will advise them both for higher risk tolerant investors.”
Harrison Glory Chinyere Investment Analyst/ Client Service Executive AIICO CAPITAL LTD.
“Technology Companies like, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple, and Netflix have their hands in seemingly everything, and have the potential to disrupt an economy. Amazon dominates online retail, which tunes to about half of all U.S e-commerce, think about the estimates that over 100million Americans are currently paying $119/year price tag to be Amazon Prime members? Google is no less impressive, that it’s search engine might be better termed ‘money engine’; So, Google is also involved in everything, which is why it has 90% market share worldwide. Their large market capitalizations, reflect the fact that the market is aware of this. Investors are generally better off sticking to well-known large cap stocks with strong brand recognition, as they start off on their investment journey.”
Taiwo Megbope, Head of Equity Research, Co-founder of Investor Hangout
“I am a Value investor at heart. I prefer the safety and stability they provide. I have a few models I use when trying to identify value stocks. The most consistent are; Return on Capital Employed free Cash Flow Yield Price to Earnings Ratio and Dividend Yield. After screening this list out, I ensure they also have the right technical properties as well. My favorite technical screeners include, Average daily volume traded greater than 1mil units. Based on these conditions, these are my US Stocks to watch; Hp Inc, Philip Morris International, Applied Materials Inc, Intel Corp, Western Union Co. Ebay Inc Merck & Co, In Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Seagate Technology Plc, Oracle Corp, Verizon Communications & R Block Inc.”
It’s unsurprising to see Financial Analysts choosing different variants of U.S stocks, with most of them being household names, having wider economic leverage, and also used by most people in enhancing their work productivity.
Such bias has made global investors push U.S Stocks to impressive gains for its second consecutive quarter.