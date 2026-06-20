Nigerian stocks closed the third week of June on a bearish tone, extending its 6-day sell off as bargain opportunities witnessed in large and mid-cap counters continue to lag in dominance to bear activities in a bid to sustain recent selling spree.

Nigerian stocks closed the third week of June on a bearish tone, extending its 6-day sell off as bargain opportunities witnessed in large and mid-cap counters continue to lag in dominance to bear activities in a bid to sustain recent selling spree.

The NGX mid-2026 correction is mainly due to a key policy move by Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN), the draft guidelines for financial holding companies (HoldCo), which introduced strict “ring-fencing” rules.

Latest market activity indicated an already overextended and overbought market, prompting profit-taking by large domestic institutional and fund managers who had recorded significant gains previously.

Major selloffs in heavyweight banking stocks like Zenith, Access, and UBA, along with leading industrial firms, pulling the main index downward.

Thus, the market capitalization depreciated by N938.75 billion from N152.27 trillion recorded on Thursday to N151.33 trillion at the close of the trading week, whereas the market’s year-to-date return depreciated marginally from 51.71 percent to 51.62 percent.

Impact of regulatory shake-up

The market decline was Initially driven by profit-taking alongside rising Nigerian Treasury Bills. However, this recent crash is largely a regulatory shake-up targeted at large banking groups such as Access, GTCO, FBNH, and FCMB.

The core reasons include: a revised method for calculating capital for HoldCos and stricter “ring-fencing” rules requiring these entities to hold at least 20% more regulatory capital than their combined subsidiaries and maintain at least 51% equity in each.

Investment research firms like Zrosk Investment Management warned that this could create a significant capital shortfall, leading to fears of dilution and unexpected losses.

Large banks might need to raise fresh capital through rights issues or public offerings to meet these new requirements. Meanwhile, funds are exiting stocks to avoid potential dilution once new shares are issued.

HoldCos traditionally increases value through intra-group revenue streams and charging fees for support, tech, and legal services across their banking franchises.

CBN’s new draft tightens restrictions on inter-group transactions and closes loopholes around shared services to prevent liquidity from siphoning away from core banking operations.

This upheaval is damaging the business models of diversified conglomerates and reducing internal cash flexibility, which could lower overall efficiency and future dividends for investors.

Investors still locking in gains

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Stock Exchange in general is experiencing a sell-off mainly due to profit-taking after a historic rally up about 61% in April and May and a shift of funds from equities to high-yield government bonds.

This market rotation, rather than an economic downturn, is driven by investors locking in gains and reallocating assets. Nigerian Treasury Bills are yielding between 16.13% and 17.51%, prompting large funds like pension managers to shift from riskier stocks to ultra-safe government debt, ensuring guaranteed returns.

Consequently, global capital movements are also playing a role. The US Federal Reserve’s signals of a sustained high-rate environment, boosted by robust US employment data, are strengthening the American dollar and increasing global interest rates.

This causes foreign investors to withdraw capital from emerging markets, including Nigeria, and move funds into US dollar assets.

The Nigerian stock market remains substantially higher than at the start of the year despite these challenges supported by strong fundamentals and expected fiscal reforms like reduced corporate tax rates that could bolster market confidence in future.