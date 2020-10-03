NASD OTC securities index appreciate by 0.25%, as investors gain N1.34 billion

The NASD OTC securities index appreciated by 0.25%, to close the week at 734.39 points against 732.57 points recorded in the previous week. In addition, Market Capitalization also gained about N1.34 billion in value, from N538.12 billion to N539.46 billion within the period under review.

The improved performance of the NSI over the week is partly attributable to the impressive performance of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc as it led the chart both in terms of trade volume and value, and the appreciation of the FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc’s share price by 2.17%, from N137.5 in the previous week to N140.49 this week. FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦137.16 Billion.

Source: NASD OTC Market report

In terms of Week-on-Week basis, mixed results were recorded, as the total value traded appreciated by 1783.12%, from N26,032,353 recorded last week to N490,219,668.44 recorded in this week.

On contrast, trade volume declined by -80.93%, as it recorded 2,326,164 units this week as against 12,196,894 units last week. On a Year To Date (YTD) basis, a total of 7,841,321,350 units have been traded so far for the year.

The summary of the Week-on-Week performance is graphically illustrated below;

Source: Author’s computation

Top traded securities by Value

Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc moved from third position last week to the top of the chart this week, in terms of trade value raking N477.52 million; followed by FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc with N11.43 million; Afriland Plc recorded N1.04 million; Central Securities Clearing System Plc made N255,076; and lastly UBN Properties Plc moved from the top last week to fifth this week with a total trade value of N6,910.

Top traded Securities by volume

Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc led the chart in terms of top traded securities by volume registering 1,530,000 units; followed by Afriland Plc with 693,176 units. In the top five position are, FrieslandCampina Wamco, which recorded 82,064 units; Central Securities Clearing System Plc with 15,440 units; and UBN Properties Plc with 5,484 units.