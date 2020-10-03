Stock Market
NASD OTC securities index appreciate by 0.25%, as investors gain N1.34 billion
The total value traded appreciated by 1783.12%, from N26,032,353 recorded last week to N490,219,668.44 recorded in this week.
The NASD OTC securities index appreciated by 0.25%, to close the week at 734.39 points against 732.57 points recorded in the previous week. In addition, Market Capitalization also gained about N1.34 billion in value, from N538.12 billion to N539.46 billion within the period under review.
The improved performance of the NSI over the week is partly attributable to the impressive performance of Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc as it led the chart both in terms of trade volume and value, and the appreciation of the FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc’s share price by 2.17%, from N137.5 in the previous week to N140.49 this week. FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦137.16 Billion.
Source: NASD OTC Market report
In terms of Week-on-Week basis, mixed results were recorded, as the total value traded appreciated by 1783.12%, from N26,032,353 recorded last week to N490,219,668.44 recorded in this week.
On contrast, trade volume declined by -80.93%, as it recorded 2,326,164 units this week as against 12,196,894 units last week. On a Year To Date (YTD) basis, a total of 7,841,321,350 units have been traded so far for the year.
The summary of the Week-on-Week performance is graphically illustrated below;
Source: Author’s computation
Top traded securities by Value
Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc moved from third position last week to the top of the chart this week, in terms of trade value raking N477.52 million; followed by FrieslandCampina Wamco Plc with N11.43 million; Afriland Plc recorded N1.04 million; Central Securities Clearing System Plc made N255,076; and lastly UBN Properties Plc moved from the top last week to fifth this week with a total trade value of N6,910.
Top traded Securities by volume
Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc led the chart in terms of top traded securities by volume registering 1,530,000 units; followed by Afriland Plc with 693,176 units. In the top five position are, FrieslandCampina Wamco, which recorded 82,064 units; Central Securities Clearing System Plc with 15,440 units; and UBN Properties Plc with 5,484 units.
Companies
MTN shareholders have made approximately N1 trillion since April 2020
Shareholders of MTN Nigeria gained close to a trillion naira in less than 7 months.
MTN Nigeria shareholders have gained N986.58 billion since the first trading session in April 2020.
This was uncovered by calculating the difference in the telecommunication giant’s market capitalization of ₦1.832 trillion at the open of trade, for the first trading session in the month of April 2020, and the market capitalization of ₦2.646 trillion at the close of trade in the first trading session in the month of October.
This gives a whopping N814 billion increase in market capitalization, and this with the dividend the company has paid to shareholders on two occasions between this time period, brings the total gains both realized and unrealized to approximately N1 trillion.
Hence, the N814 billion increase in market capitalization translates to the joint gains MTN investors have made from the increase in the shares of the company, as the share price of the company has increased by 44.44% or ₦40.00 between April 1, 2020, and October 2, 2020, with the share price of increasing from ₦90.00 to ₦130.00.
However, the gains MTN NG investors have made from their investments in the telecommunication company, is not limited to the gains driven by the increase in the price of the shares.
Recall that the company declared payment of dividends to its shareholders on two occasions, as investors/shareholders of the company, whose names appear in the Register of Members, as of the close of business on April 17, 2020 and August 14, 2020 were paid a cumulative dividend per share of ₦8.47, for all the outstanding shares of 20,354,513,050 held by the shareholders, and this translates to a total dividend payout of N171 billion by the company to its shareholders.
It is noteworthy that the realized and unrealized gains MTN investors have made from holding the shares over this period stands at N986.58 billion.
Stock Market
MTN, GTBank record gains, Nigerian Stocks yearly returns now at 0.55%
A total volume of 459.7 million units of shares, valued at N4.30billion exchanged hands in 4,553 deals.
Nigerian bourse resumed trading for the month on a positive note, as investors’ appetite remained bullish to the equities market.
The All-Share Index and Market Capitalization improved further by 0.57% to close the week at 26,985.77 points and N14.1billion respectively.
Consequently, YTD performance advanced to the positive terrain to print at 0.55%.
- A total volume of 459.7 million units of shares, valued at N4.30billion exchanged hands in 4,553 deals, as ZENITHBANK (+1.12%) finished the most traded shares by volume and value at 132.3million units and N878.6million respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth, was positive as 23 stocks advanced against 10 decliners.
- DANGSUGAR (+4.03%) led the gainer’s chart to close the week, while UACN (-6.47%) finished the top loser.
- Sector Performance
- NSE Banking Index: Improved 0.59%, on buy interest in GUARANTY (+3.85%) and ZENITHBANK (+1.12%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up 0.45%, on WAPCO (+1.00%) and DANGCEM (+0.77%) gain.
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Gained 0.30%, on price appreciation in DANGSUGAR (4.03%) and HONYFLOUR (+1.09%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Up slightly by 0.15%, on OANDO (+1.78%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by 0.59%, on price decline recorded in CORNERST (-7.69%) and AIICO (-3.66%)
Top gainers
- DANGSUGAR up 4.03% to close at N12.9
- GUARANTY up 3.39% to close at N29
- MTNN up 0.78% to close at N130
- DANGCEM up 0.77% to close at N144
- JBERGER up 1.25% to close at N16.25
Top Losers
- CORNERST down 7.69% to close at N0.6
- UACN down 6.47% to close at N6.5
- FCMB down 4.11% to close at N2.1
- ETI down 2.38% to close at N4.1
- FLOURMILL down 0.69% to close at N21.5
Outlook
Nigerian bourse traded positive amid high sell-offs in global stocks as the most powerful political leader tested positive to the COVID-19 virus.
- Significant buying pressures were noticed around blue-chip stocks like MTN Nigeria, GTBank, and Dangote cement railed the Nigerian bourse to an all-perfect, bullish trading run.
- The odds seem to be with the Nigerian Stock Market as a recent report showed Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at ‘B’.
- The report also projected Brent oil prices to average USD41/barrel in 2020, USD45/barrel in 2021, and USD50/barrel in 2022.
- In addition, the report expects Nigeria’s oil production volume to average 1.93mbpd in 2020, 1.87mbpd in 2021, and 2mbpd in 2022, all things being equal.
- Nairametrics however envisage cautious buying, as market indicators tilt towards an overbought bias.
Stock Market
NSE slaps charges on debt instruments traded on its platform
The revised fees on debt instruments traded on its platform will become effective on 5 October 2020.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange is pleased to announce it has revised its trading fee structure, and as such effective from October 5, 2020, it will be charging 0.0005% (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.
This was disclosed in a press release posted on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday 2nd October 2020 during trading hours.
This is in line with its ambition to support Nigeria’s economic growth by providing a liquid, efficient, and multi-asset securities exchange hub, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “The Exchange”). In like manners, it is a step towards enhancing its Fixed Income Securities market segment, as well as the associated benefits to trade execution via its platform.
Backstory: As part of its liquidity-enhancing efforts, the Exchange introduced a trading fee moratorium, as communicated via a press release dated 11 August 2016, to stimulate activities and liquidity in the fixed income market.
However, following the end of the 4-year Fixed Income Securities Trading Fee moratorium, the Exchange has now received the regulatory approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to revise its fee structure. The revised fees will become effective from October 5, 2020. Under this revised fee structure, The Exchange will charge 0.0005% (N5 per million) on debt instruments traded on its platform.
The NSE offers a hybrid market for the execution of quote and order-driven transactions, providing dealers as well as institutional and retail investors access to increased liquidity in Fixed Income Securities.
By leveraging best-in-class market design and infrastructure, the NSE trading venue provides investors with an integrated straight-through trading and post-trade process, that supports efficient execution, without any trade failures across all asset classes including Fixed Income Securities.
Investors trading via the NSE platform can also enjoy access to diverse listed debt instruments including Federal Government, State Government, Corporates, Supranational, and Retail Savings Bonds.
The Exchange continues to conduct various training, workshops, and conferences on Fixed Income Securities products to build domestic capacity and enhance financial literacy, while encouraging inclusiveness.
However, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is committed to the corporate goal of providing investors and businesses with a reliable, efficient, and an adaptable exchange hub in Africa, to save and as well to access capital.