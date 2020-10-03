Appointments
Guinness Nigeria’s parent company, Diageo, appoints Ireena Vittal as Director
Ireena Vittal will also join the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees on appointment.
World’s drink giant, Diageo has announced the appointment of Ireena Vittal as a Non-Executive Director, effective from 2 October 2020.
This was disclosed in a press release by the company, which was seen by Nairametrics.
Sequel to this appointment, Ireena, as a Non-Executive Director, will also join the Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees on appointment.
Ireena is currently a Non-Executive Director of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Wipro Limited, and Compass plc.
She was previously a Non-Executive Director of various Indian listed companies, and more recently, Titan Company Limited to 1 October 2020, The Indian Hotels Company Limited to 26 August 2019, Cipla Limited to 31 March 2019, and Tata Global Beverages Limited to 30 June 2018.
Between 2004-2012, Ireena was a partner with McKinsey & Company in India, having joined the firm in 1996. Before joining McKinsey & Company, Ireena was head of marketing and sales at Hutchinson Max Telecom and a brand manager with Nestlé in India.
Ireena is an Indian national and holds a BS (Electronics) from Osmania University, India; and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management. Ireena brings experience in strategy, consumer insights, and digital, with a particular focus on the Indian market.
While speaking on the appointment, Javier Ferrán, Chairman, Diageo plc said;
“I am delighted to welcome Ireena to the Diageo Board. She brings a wealth of FMCG experience from her executive consulting career, together with her broad experience as a Non-Executive Director. Ireena’s knowledge of emerging markets, including her particular expertise in India, will be of great benefit, and I am very much looking forward to her contribution to the Board.”
Appointments
BUA Cement announces Jacques Piekarski as Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Jacques Piekarski has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer at BUA Cement.
BUA Cement is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacques Piekarski as its new Chief Financial Officer effective October 2, 2020. Prior to his appointment, Jacques was Group CFO at TGI Group.
Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman, BUA Cement Plc, said: “The Board is confident that Jacques broad experience, strong leadership capabilities and understanding of the industry will ensure that BUA Cement is well positioned to take advantage of available opportunities to drive improved operational performance and sustain our profitable growth trajectory.”
Engr. Yusuf Binji, Managing Director/CEO of BUA Cement Plc, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jacques Piekarski to BUA Cement. Jacques brings a wealth of experience to this role – both in the Nigerian cement industry and the African region as a whole. I am certain his skills and experience will make a significant contribution and continue to drive the company forward.“
JACQUES PIEKARSKI – A PROFILE
A seasoned finance professional with over 26 years experience, Jacques Piekarski is the Chief Financial Officer/Executive Director for BUA Cement Plc. Prior to joining BUA Cement, Jacques held several C-suite finance roles across Europe and Africa in FMCG, Cement, Trading, and Mining.
Over the course of his career, Jacques has had significant achievements in setting-up or re-organizing finance departments, financing (loans, bond, rights issue, debt restructuring and re-financing), revenue and cost optimization programs, various expansion and projects including ERP implementations, and controlling. He is known as a charismatic, results-driven and dynamic leader, with a strong business acumen.
Prior to joining BUA Cement, Jacques was Group CFO for TGI Group Nigeria – one of the largest Food and Agri privately owned conglomerate in the country. He joined this role from Flour Mills of Nigeria where he was also Group CFO. Jacques has also garnered an extensive knowledge of the cement industry form his time as the CFO for Holcim (today LafargeHolcim) in Egypt with a joint venture with the Orascom Group. In this role, he was actively involved in building-up the finance department, financing the plant expansion and monitoring its budget, implementing Holcim financial standards and a vast cost reduction program. During his tenure, the plant was the second largest single plant in the world with 8mt capacity.
A Swiss and French National, Jacques was born in Switzerland. He is a graduate from the Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and holds an MBA from the Robert Kennedy College, Zurich, Switzerland.
Jacques is the President of the Swiss Nigerian Business Council in Lagos and speaks fluent English and French, and conversational German.
*****
BUA Cement is the second-largest manufacturing company by Market capitalization on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The company currently has its plants in Sokoto and Edo states with a total installed capacity of 8million metric tonnes per annum. The company is expected to complete construction of an additional 3million metric tonnes per annum plant in Sokoto by 2021.
Appointments
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc appoints Sola David-Borha as Non-Executive Director
Sola David-Borha has been appointed as a non-Executive Director to the board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Sola David-Borha to its board as a Non-Executive Director, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.
In a statement issued by the company, signed by the company’s secretary Mr. Chidi Okezie and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, stated that “Mrs. David- Borha is currently the Chief Executive, Standard Bank (Africa Regions). Prior to that, she served as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (2012-2017) as well as the Bank (2011-2012), after holding various executive positions in Corporate Banking; Corporate & Investment Banking; and Investment Banking Coverage for Africa (excluding South Africa). She is also an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of CocaCola Hellenic Bottling Company.”
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data
She has a vast experience in the financial world and an astute board leader with a keen corporate governance. Sola has led and sat on various boards including being the former Vice Chairman for the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, subsidiaries of the Stanbic IBTC and Standard Bank Groups, Coca-Cola HBG A, and many others. She is also vastly educated having obtained MBA from the prestigious Manchester Business School and Bsc in Economics from the University of Ibadan. She is also an honorary fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).
READ: United Capital Plc raises N10billion in Series 1 Bond Issuance
Recall that Stanbic IBTC had earlier declared a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N45.2 billion for H1, 2020. Its gross earnings also increased by 7.8% to N126.57 billion with a basic earnings per share of 419 kobo and a proposed interim dividend payment of 40 kobo per share.
Appointments
HealthPlus appoints Chidi Okoro as Chief Transformation Officer
Chidi Okoro has been appointed as Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus Limited.
Leading West African pharmaceutical chain, HealthPlus Limited has appointed Chidi Okoro as Chief Transformation Officer.
Mr. Okoro’s mission is to optimize day-to-day management and elevate the business to novel scale and profitability. The founder of the Company Mrs. Bukky George continues to be a director and a shareholder.
Leading healthcare and consumer private equity firm Alta Semper Capital, which controls the majority shareholder of HealthPlus, has simultaneously announced its continued commitment to the Company and desire to inject fresh capital to accelerate growth and utilize emerging opportunities in global healthcare. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, HealthPlus’ strong brand, diverse product mix and wide footprint uniquely position the business to be on the forefront of supply chain innovation and strategic expansion.
Reacting to the appointment, Okoro said, “I would like to recognise HealthPlus’ role in spearheading the evolution of modern pharmacies across Nigeria and scaling retail capabilities in the industry overall. I am incredibly excited to now have the opportunity and the resources to take the platform to the next level, at a time of unrivalled opportunity for the sector. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve even greater things in the future.”
Mr. Okoro is a licensed pharmacist and management executive with over thirty years of multinational and multisector experience, spanning leadership roles in pharmaceuticals, personal care, food, and telecommunications.
Founded in 1999, HealthPlus as Nigeria’s first integrated pharmacy platform and the largest and fastest-growing pharmacy chain in West Africa. It operates over seventy retail pharmacy and beauty care locations and is the largest private employer of pharmacists in Nigeria. Its extensive product portfolio includes Prescription-Only-Medicines, Over-the-Counter Medications, and personal care items, with a strong emphasis on local procurement and an active drive for community building.