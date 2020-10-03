Commodities
Crude oil prices drop over 8% W/W
West Texas Intermediate crude lost over 4% on Friday to settle at $37.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Oil futures dropped at its last trading session, contributing to a second weekly loss for crude oil prices as President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis raised further concerns over a slowdown in the global economy.
“Rising coronavirus cases across the globe fan fears around slowing world growth and pace of demand recovery,” said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM. Trump’s diagnosis has led to risk-off sentiment, “consequently hitting appetite for oil.”
Crude oil prices also dropped lower after US House Speaker Pelosi failed to secure a stimulus deal package with the U.S Treasury Secretary on Friday.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on other vital fundamentals disrupting the energy market and the present bias investors have on crude oil by saying;
“I believe investors are very reluctant to give up their overall bullish bias even when positive drivers such as the ultra-dovish US Fed and the prospect for vaccines and new fiscal stimulus get questioned.
“This makes a lot of sense to me as all three of them will likely remain critical supportive factors in the medium term, even if they temporarily disappoint in the short term.
“How that plays out for the oil market remains the big mystery question. Still, the investor mindset should remain one of looking for buying opportunities for riskier assets, funded with dollar shorts, and, hopefully, a pop higher on oil prices due to the currency and knock-on inflationary side effects”
It’s fair to also say the oil market’s sensitivity to COVID-19 has strengthened; with upward moves curbed momentarily as the COVID-19 attack takes another precedence which could trigger a continual bearish run in its price action in the near term.
Gold prices settle lower, amid President Trump’s COVID-19 infection
Gold futures settled at $1,907.60 an ounce, on down 0.45% on the day.
Gold’s standing as a safe-haven, became a doubt at its last trading session, as prices plunged, as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S dollar, the yellow metal’s arch-enemy, rose up to the occasion instead, once again highlighting the odd relationship between the two safe-haven assets in recent times.
However, for W/W, the Gold futures contract gained 2.2%, accounting for gains made earlier in the week.
However, for W/W, the Gold futures contract gained 2.2%, accounting for gains made earlier in the week.
President Trump announced via his official Twitter handle on Friday morning, that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for the COVID-19; hours after he tweeted one of his closest aides, had been infected as well.
The greenback index on the other end users, used in gauging the U.S dollar strength against six major currencies settled up 0.15% at 93.907
Milan Petkovic, Market Analyst at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the prevailing macro affecting the precious metal market by saying;
“The effects of Trump catching the coronavirus on the upcoming election, are difficult to assess at this point.
“He might only have mild symptoms and will be able to continue carrying out his duties.
“However, should his health deteriorate, the increased uncertainty would lead to a volatility spike, and investors would likely rush into safe-havens.”
Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, signaled that he will intervene in the on-going Brexit negotiations, and meet with EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, on Saturday.
Crude oil prices down by over 3%, drops below $40/barrel
Crude oil prices continued to drop following the announcement of Trump’s new COVID-19 status.
Crude oil prices broke below $40/barrel on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for the COVID-19, while a U.S. stimulus package eluded negotiators amid ongoing worries about demand.
At the time this report was drafted, Brent crude dropped on the news of Trump’s new COVID-19 status and was down by over 3% to trade at $39.50 a barrel while U.S. oil plunged lower by 3.56% to trade at $37.33/barrel
U.S. oil is heading for a drop of more than 5% this week, while Brent is on track to fall more than 4%, in a second consecutive week of decline for both contracts.
In a tweet, Trump a few hours ago disclosed that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Crude oil prices were already trading at negative territory after a bipartisan deal for more economic relief in response to the pandemic continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the President Trump’s administration adding to fears about worsening demand without more support for the economy.
“It was a weak market already and this event has come along and added uncertainty, giving pause for people to say, ‘you know what, I’m taking some risk off the table’,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.
Crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose in September by 160,000 barrels per day from a month earlier, a Reuters survey revealed.
Oil price drop continues over increased OPEC supplies and decline in demand
Brent crude was down 48 cents, or 1.17%, after falling more than 3% on Thursday.
Oil prices continued their decline for the second day in a row, as rising crude oil production from OPEC comes amid a worsening COVID-19 pandemic which threatens to bring more restrictions on movement and consumption, and will likely hit demand for fuel.
According to oilprice.com, Brent crude was down 48 cents, or 1.17%, after falling more than 3% on Thursday. American WTI was also down by 49 cents, or 1.27%, lower at $38.23, having fallen nearly 4% in the previous session. The Bonny light crude is down $1.64 or lower by as much as 4.04% at $38.94.
American WTI is heading for a drop of nearly 5% this week, while Brent is on track to fall more than 3%, in a second consecutive week of decline for both contracts.
In a client note, ANZ Research said, “The fundamentals of oil are not encouraging … as supply rises and demand prospects look bleak.”
The catalyst for this morning’s price drop is OPEC+’s September seaborne exports, which jumped to 22.84 million barrels per day from the 22.11 that the cartel exported by sea in August.
For OPEC specifically, its exports rose from 17.53 million barrels per day in August to 18.2 million barrels per day in September.
A Reuters survey shows that rising crude supplies from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is weighing on the market as September production rose by 160,000 barrels per day (BPD) from the previous month.
The increase was mainly the result of more supplies from Libya and Iran, OPEC members that are exempt from an agreement for output cut between OPEC and allies led by Russia—a group known as OPEC+.
The market is interpreting this production increase as a viable threat to any oil market rebalancing. Further pressure on oil prices is the ever-present demand question, which is a metric that has been constantly pushed down by the pandemic.
Libya’s production has risen faster than analysts expected with the relaxation of a blockade by the Libyan National Army, which is trying to take control of the capital and is mainly based in the eastern part of the country, where many oil facilities are located. The output of crude from Libya has risen to 270,000 BPD as the country ramps up export activity.