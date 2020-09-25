Commodities
Oil prices propel above $40/barrel but bulls prospect remains weak
Brent crude (LCOc1) was up 0.41% to trade at $42.11 a barrel by 0706am GMT.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Friday at the opening of London’s trading session.
The black liquid is on track for a weekly decline because of rising concerns about the global resurgence of COVID-19 infections and its effects on fuel demand, while additional supplies from Libya continue to weaken oil bulls’ prospect.
Brent crude is heading for a price decline of around 2.5% this week with WTI also on track for a price fall of about 1.5%. Both benchmarks are also heading for a monthly decline, which would be the first for Brent in six months.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the price movement of crude oil with prevailing macros affecting the price.
Saying, “Oil prices bounced overnight as investors turned optimistic that the US Congress may resume stimulus discussions that have been stuck in the swap. Lawmakers were all ears after a chorus of US Federal Reserve committee members were again at pain to point out the need for additional fiscal support. And cries from the world’s top central banker Jerome Powell struck a chord during this week’s testimony to Congress and the Senate. Lawmakers in contentious election battles can ill afford the negative press around Congress’ dithering during the next 6-week election run-up. A US stimulus package pre-November election is very much underpriced and could be a significant catalyst for oil’s demand function and could punch prices higher.”
However, supply-side dynamics are quite more encouraging than before and should get reflected in a strong downtrend in inventories over the next few months
Crude oil prices fall on fears of global energy demand
In Thursday’s trading session, Crude oil prices fell
Crude oil prices dropped at Thursday’s trading session. This slide is attributed to recent poor E.U. economic data, and a lower-than-expected U.S. gasoline demand. Fears of a second wave of COVID-19 in emerged economies also weakened investors’ enthusiasm.
What we know: Brent oil futures fell 0.57% to $41.53 by (6:40 AM GMT) and WTI futures slid 0.78% to $39.62.
The E.U. released purchasing manager index data that heightened fears about the region’s economic recovery hopes, with the services index dropping by 50-mark, separating growth from contraction.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released figures on Wednesday showing a lower-than-expected draw of 1.639 million barrels for the week to Sep. 18, against a forecast 2.325 million-barrel draw. U.S. demand for gasoline was down 9% at this time last year.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in an explanatory note to Nairametrics, gave detailed insights on the bearish run prevailing in the oil market.
“Crude oil prices initially reversed their decline overnight after the Energy Information Administration reported that commercial oil stocks trended down due to a large draw in products with gasoline stocks back down to their 5-year average.
“Yet it was all for naught after US Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell pancaked global markets with a discordant economic warning and a penetrating call out for more stimulus to congress,” Innes stated.
Oil traders are bringing crude oil price recovery to a screeching halt with nervous investors seeking out the US dollar’s safety.
Gold prices bow to rising dollar, trades below $1,900/ounce
Gold futures was down 0.89% to trade at $1,890.60 an ounce on Wednesday’s trading session.
Gold prices remained under intense pressure at the Wednesday trading session, as it went below $1,900/ounce. The slide is attributed to the rise of the U.S dollar, firing up on all cylinders on the macro that fresh COVID-19 lockdowns will be implemented in London and other parts of Europe.
Why the yellow metal is falling now
Rising COVID-19 caseloads in emerged markets have distorted investment strategies of global investors as the world’s economic recovery seems to be fragile, driving investors into dollars, which has weighed on the bullion-asset.
On top of that, gold traders also have unwound some of their gold holdings as a part of this week’s equity-market sell-offs, which added to the pressures around precious metals.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note, spoke on the selling pressure that the yellow metal is presently facing, as it seems the bears are having the upper hand.
“Gold has fallen out of favor; still, the downside may also be limited due to low yields and geopolitical and trade risks that are likely to provide a price floor.
“The lack of a bounce after Monday’s drop is not encouraging. While gold does not look persuasive, there is a limit to how low it is likely to fall – at least ahead of a highly contentious US election, a climate of highly charged geopolitical risks, and renewed COVID-19 concerns.
“The precious metal might continue to struggle to make new highs.”
Crude oil prices drop again after losing 4% on Monday
Oil benchmarks fell around 4% on Monday following rising concerns of increased coronavirus cases.
Crude oil prices drifted lower at the later part of Asia’s trading session on Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico weakened.
What we know: Brent oil futures were down by 0.31% to $41.31 at the time this report was drafted, and WTI futures fell by 0.23% to $39.22.
Both oil benchmarks fell around 4% on Monday, hit by rising concerns that an increase in coronavirus cases in major markets could spur fresh lockdowns and hurt demand.
Oil prices are falling again amid Tropical Storm Beta reduced in power in the Gulf of Mexico, allaying fears of an extended shutdown that began in the previous week with Hurricane Sally.
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, spoke on the macros disrupting the price of hydrocarbon.
“In line with broader markets, oil prices were hammered lower overnight as the growth assets buckled amid lockdown fears in Europe and the UK.
There continues to be concern around the effects on demand of the resurgence in Covid-19 cases globally as countries have to counterbalance the economic and health issues in getting back to work. The second half of 2020 was always going to reflect this price see-saw.
While mother nature is doing its part as traders focus on the hurricane season in the US, OPEC+ cuts seem to be tightening the market.”
However, the COVID-19 crisis continues to deepen with growing concerns about global energy demand arising from the latest data on the spread of the virus in major world economies such as the U.K.