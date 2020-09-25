Company Profile
NPF Microfinance Bank: Providing ‘friendly’ financial services for almost 3 decades
NPF microfinance bank has shown resilience over the years, and this is reflected in its consistent positive performance.
The ‘Police is your friend’ is a cliché many are familiar with, but most do not know that this friendship extends to financial services. Incorporated as a community bank in 1993, with License No. FC 00200, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Microfinance bank has been providing banking services to the Nigerian banking public for almost three decades.
However, it is one of those stocks that hardly make the headlines, except for landmark events. This friendly microfinance bank is the pick for Nairametrics corporate profile this week.
Incorporation
NPF Microfinance Bank Plc (Formerly NPF Community Bank Ltd), was incorporated on 19th May, 1993, to provide services such as retail banking, loans and advances, and other allied services to both serving and retired officers and men of Nigeria Police Force, its ancillary institutions, and later on, the general banking public.
The Bank mission says it is targeted at providing “banking and other permissible financial services to poor and low-income households and micro enterprises,” with emphasis on members of the NPF Community.
It commenced operations on 20th August, 1993 with a single branch in Ikoyi, having obtained a CBN provisional license to operate as a community bank. The bank obtained its full license to operate as a Community Bank on 24th January 2002. Five years later, it converted from its Community Bank status to a Microfinance Bank, following a CBN directive which allowed it to open branches in all the states. It was registered as a Public Limited Company on 13 July, 2006, and received an approval-in-principle to operate as a Microfinance Bank on 10 May 2007.
NPF microfinance bank obtained the final license on December 4, 2007, but its stocks did not get listed on the main board of the NSE, until December 2010, after 17 years of operations.
Its stock price is considered quite stable, trading within a narrow band, with its price-earnings ratio estimated to be about 9.45 times earnings, slightly higher than the 9.3 times earnings, which is the average PE ratio on the NSE.
The bank’s authorized capital at inception was N500,000.00, made up of 500,000 ordinary shares of N1.00 each. This has grown over the years to its current level of N2 billion, made up of N4 billion ordinary shares of 50k each, of which 2,286,637,766 ordinary shares of 50k each, are issued and fully paid up.
At a share price of N1.22, the current Market Cap is put at N2.789 billion.
Branch network has increased to about 35 branches across several states in the country. In August 2019, the bank reaffirmed an earlier decision to embark on another public offer to raise funds for the purpose of incorporating Information Technology to meet customers’ needs and branch improvement, and to fund a three-year strategy from 2019 to 2021.
Management
Mr. Akinwunmi M. Lawal has been Managing Director since June 2014, while the Board of Directors has been chaired by Azubuko Joel Udah (Esq.) since 2015.
Mr. John Kwabe Tizhe and Mr. Francis C. Nelson are Executive Directors; while Mr. Usman Isa Baba, Mr Aminu Saleh Pai, Mr Jibrin G. Gane, Mr. Salihu Argungu Hashimu, Mr. Abdulrahman Satumari, Mr. Dasuki Danbappa Galadanchi, Mrs. Rakiya Edota Shehu, and Mr. Mohammed D. Saeed are Non-Executive Directors.
Recent financials
Although the NPF microfinance bank may not boast of a large customer base like most of the popular commercial and microfinance banks in the country, the bank has consistently shown favorable financials over the decades. The bank stocks is highly illiquid, but it has consistently and successfully paid dividends for the last 21 years, paying as much as N114.3 million in dividends for 2018.
The audited results for FY 2018, shows a N300 million growth in gross earnings from N3.6 billion in 2017 to N3.9 billion in 2018, while there was a decline in profit. This decline is partly traceable to the 128.6% increase in marketing expenses from N63 million in 2017 to N144 million in 2018, while Directors’ remuneration rose 63%, from N65 million in 2017 to N106 million in 2018.
Profit before tax fell sharply from N819 million in 2017 to N287 million in 2018, and Profit after tax also dropped from N631 million in 2017 to N195 million in 2018. For 2019, the Profit Before tax shot up to over N1 billion, while Profit after tax grew to N796.4 million.
Within the 2018 financial year, customer deposit grew by 14.67% from N9.126 billion to N10.465 billion, while total asset increased from N15.952 billion in 2017 to N17.597 billion in 2018. In comparison, 2019 customer deposits grew further to N11.32 billion, and total assets increased further to N19.58 billion.
The bank attributed the poor performance in 2018 to the adoption of the IFRS 9, which caused a rise in net impairments, a N700 million growth in operating expenses, as well as a N266.48 million fraud committed by one of its middle management staff in the Sokoto branch. Although N35 million was recovered of the sum, shareholders bore the brunt of the loss, as dividend per share dropped from 17 kobo in 2017 to 5 kobo in 2018.
Whatever steps the company took to prevent a repeat of frauds, it was not effective; because 2019 saw an increase in frauds committed by members of its staff. The bank recorded frauds amounting to N2.1 million in four separate incidences, and another N12.26 million ATM electronic fraud. Though some of the money was recovered, over N12 million remained unrecovered at the end of the financial year.
Conclusion
NPF microfinance bank has shown resilience over the years, and this is reflected in its consistent positive performance. However, it will have to work more on tightening lose ends to prevent cases of fraud and forgeries, which dips into its yearly profits and takes a chunk from shareholders dividends.
Julius Berger to diversify into Agro-processing industry
Julius Berger has resolved to diversify into Agro-processing in its quest for more rigor in its operations.
The Board of Julius Berger has approved a diversification opportunity for the company in Agro-processing, at the board meeting held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
The company made this known in an Adhoc announcement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the investing public, and other stakeholders in the Capital market. The Adhoc announcement, which is dated 23rd, September 2020, was signed by the Company’s Secretary, C.E. Madueke.
Nairametrics found that the board’s decision to seek out opportunities in the Agro-processing industry, is based on its quest for more operational rigor, given the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the country, and also the resultant reforms by the Government.
The board reiterated that Julius Berger’s business is centered around a long-term strategy, and the board is keen to deliver on that strategy, by maintaining and strengthening the Company’s competitive advantages in the Construction sector, and Capital market.
The Board of Directors and the Executive Management of Julius Berger, strongly believe that this diversification direction would support the continued success of the Group in the future, and align with the government’s strategic objectives to stimulate value creation in Nigeria.
Back-story: It is important to note that, in November 2019, Nairametrics reported that Julius Berger announced its diversification into the oil and gas industry, with the acquisition of a 20% equity stake in Petralon Energy Limited.
The Board stated that the investment is in line with the strategic goals of Julius Berger on diversification, and would enable the acquisition of know-how and experience in the oil and gas sector.
Jaiz Bank: First shared-profit bank in Nigeria approaches 10 years
Nigeria’s first non-interest bank has moved from being a regional bank to a national bank.
When the idea of a Non-interest banking was first broached in Nigeria in the late 90s, it was greeted with suspicion. This was probably because its more popular name ‘Islamic banking’ had non-muslim Nigerians thinking it was a ploy to eventually Islamize the country.
Two decades and several sensitization campaigns later, Nigeria’s first non-interest bank has moved from being a regional bank to a national bank, with several branches and customers.
Nairametrics company profile this week looks at this trail-blazing bank; how it has survived its first decade, while operating a system that is completely different from that of other banks in the country, yet still holds its own in the industry.
History
The JAIZ movement in Nigeria dates far back to 2001, when Justice Imam Muhammad Taqi Usmani and Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, both guest speakers at a seminar hosted in Sheraton Hotel Abuja, advised the different groups clamoring for a non-interest bank in Nigeria to come together under one group, if their aim was to be achieved.
In response to this advice, the Halal group and the JAIZ group united, combining influence and resources to drive for the establishment of a Nigerian non-interest bank.
Jaiz International was set up in 2003, and after almost 8 years of trying to meet the guidelines, and capital requirements of the Apex bank (amid the Soludo-led recapitalization exercise which shook the industry) and other factors, the bank received a regional license from CBN on a historic date.
JAIZ International Plc was established on 11th of November 2011, and began the long walk to the actualization of their dreams.
On 6 January 2012, operations commenced at the branches in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano. Hassan Usman, is now Managing Director of the bank, while Alhaji Dr Umaru Abdul Mutallab, heads the Board of Directors, with Alhaji Dr Umaru Kwairanga, and Alhaji Dr Muhammadu Indimi as members.
Other members include Abdulfattah O. Amoo; Alh. (Dr.) Aminu Alhassan Dantata; Alh. (Dr.) Musbahu Bashir; Alh. Mukhtar Danladi Hanga; Alhaji Mamun Maude; H.R.H. Engr. Bello Muhammad Sanni; Mahe Abubakar Mahmud; Mall. Falalu Bello; Mall. Hassan Usman; Mr. Seedy Njie; Nafiu Baba-Ahmed; and Prof. Tajudeen Adepemi Adebiyi.
In 2013, when the bank started expanding to other urban centers, it was permitted to increase shareholding capital to $92.3 million (NGN14.3 billion), and subsequently applied for a national banking license which it received in 2016. At the end of FY 2019, it had 38 branches with over a thousand employees.
Stockholding was and is still shared among Nigerian and foreign individuals, and institutional investors, while the number of issued shares as at December 2019 was 29.46 billion.
Banking with a human face
Non-interest banking is touted to be a more ethical form of banking, with less emphasis on profit, and more on societal and individual development.
Like other banks, Jaiz Bank Plc provides banking products and services like savings, current, salary, and kids savings accounts, but with slightly different terms. The bank also provides online banking, leasing, cards, bonds and guarantees, and several other investment products tailored to its principles. Customers’ deposits are used for business operations, with the understanding that the profit will be shared between the bank and customers. While sharing profit with customers, in the event of a loss, the bank tries to weather it out, since the customers’ deposits are already insured with the NDIC.
In offering its credit facilities, the bank tends to adopt a religious perspective, looking beyond an individual’s ability to repay the loan. The impact of such a business or project on the society is a priority consideration, and could be the sole reason for refusing a loan. In this regard, business ideas which go against morality or societal growth, are not given loans.
The bank also offers its loans in a manner that creates a partnership between the bank and the borrower, towards improving the society. A profit for the company is a profit for the bank, while a loss for the company is also a loss for the bank, even though steps are taken to recover the capital.
How many people will be employed by the business? How will it impact the environment and the economy? These are some of the questions considered before a loan is either granted or refused. This is why bankers in the space like to refer to it as “banking with a face” or ethical banking.
No matter how profitable a venture is, if any part of its operations is considered detrimental to societal welfare, it will be declined. If, for any reason, a customer is to be penalized for default, the proceeds cannot be listed as part of profits for the bank, but is ploughed into the society as charity.
Financials
Audited financials from the company shows that the company is fast growing to make up for the early years of little or no profit.
The FY 2019 audited reports show that the company declared dividends of 3 kobo per share, an improvement on previous years’ performances, where no dividend was declared. Total assets grew 54% YOY, from N108.4 billion in 2019 to N167 billion in 2019, while deposits rose 50% to N127 billion, from the N85 billion recorded in 2018.
Gross earnings grew from N8.7 billion to N14.7 billion, and Cost to Income ratio improved from 87.28% in 2018 to 80.21% in 2019, with return on assets and equity rising to 1.26% and 13.57% respectively.
Profit before tax shot up 135% from 898 million in 2018 to N2.1 billion in 2019, and earning per share grew to 8.29 kobo from 2.83 kobo in 2018.
The recently reported Q2 2020 unaudited reports show that in spite of the COVID-19 challenges in the country, the bank had a fair outing in the second quarter of the year, with a clear improvement across all indicators in comparison to Q2 2019.
Conclusion
JAIZ Bank Plc is fast-growing, achieving much in good time, although Nigerians are yet to fully understand this system of banking. There is also the supervision of the Advisory Committee of Experts (ACE), which ensures that banking operations are done in line with the dictates of Sharia law.
The bank includes non-Islamic employees in its workforce, a point to back the claims that it is not religiously inclined, though more needs to be done in its board composition to fully corroborate this, and show the public that it is a bank that accommodates all religions.
LASACO Assurance: 40 years of resilience in the Nigerian Insurance sector
LASACO Assurance Plc has sailed through storms to remain one of Nigeria’s biggest insurance firms.
The 2017 AXCO Global Statistics database ranked the Nigerian insurance market 72nd in the world, based on industry Gross Premium Income. The gross premium income is the key indicator of growth in the Insurance sector.
The Nigerian Insurance market posted a 14.5% growth, from N372 billion in 2017 to N426 billion; and has continued to witness steady growth since 2014, when its Gross Premium Income: Non-life and Life business was N281 billion.
However, the sector continues to face several challenges, and has not fully tapped into its potentials in one of Africa’s largest economies. The reasons which ranged from political will power to governmental policies has religious sentiments to contend with too. Some Nigerians would rather pray against disasters than insure against them.
READ: Royal Exchange’s profit dips by 187% in Q3 2019
Yet, insurance is not complicated. It is simply, an insurer ensuring installment for an unsure future occasion, while the insured or the policyholder pays an agreed premium to the insurer in return for that security. Since insured events are non-predictable, insurance firms only know whether a profit or loss is made at the end of a business year.
Despite the plethora of uncertainties that plague the sector, LASACO Assurance has consistently weathered the storms in its 4 decades of rising through the ranks, to become one of the biggest insurance firms in Nigeria.
READ: See the “score card” as insurance firms hurriedly release H1 2019 results
After going through several expansion moves, business modifications, and review of the minimum capital base by NAICOM; the company still stands strong as one of the foremost insurers, among the 57 registered insurance companies in Nigeria.
Our company profiles for the week beams its searchlight on LASACO Assurance Plc.
Historical Metrics
- Though incorporated in December 20, 1979, as Lagos State Assurance Company Limited, LASACO did not list on the main board of the Nigerian Stock Exchange until 1991.
- It obtained its license as an insurer on July 7, 1980 and commenced operations the next month, with an authorized and fully paid-up share capital of N500,000. It offered several insurance options to the client base which was just starting out in Lagos state.
- Changed its name to LASACO Assurance Plc in July 1988
- In 1991, the company decided to explore the vast opportunities that could be obtained from increased capitalisation; and admitted its shares into the NSE through listing by introduction.
- With the capital available, the company’s operations over the next three decades expanded considerably to a network of about 13 regional and branch offices across Nigeria.
- The recapitalization exercise in 2007, to transact in Life and Non-life brought with assets to N8.26 billion; and LASACO Life Ltd with a capital base of N2b.
- The Directors proposed a dividend of 5kobo per share for the year ended 31 December, 2019
READ: STANBIC IBTC posts Profit After Tax of N45.2 billion in H1 2020
Now, its operations span all classes of the Insurance and Special Risks business, high impact financial services and Real Estate. With a current Market Capitalization of N1.83 Billion, issued and fully paid capital of 7,334,344,000 at 50 kobo each, it continues to be recognized as one of the notable insurers in the country.
According to information available on the NSE website, the company obtained a life insurance business license from National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) in 2007, and then separated the Life business, the assets, and liabilities to its subsidiary, LASACO Life Assurance Company Limited which commenced operations in January 2009.
However, a court sanction in 2014 merged the operations of LASACO Life Company Limited and LASACO Assurance Plc to become a Composite Insurance Company, and this was approved by NAICOM. LASACO Life Assurance Company Limited, then ceased to exist as a Private Company, and became a department under LASACO Assurance Plc.
READ: FUGAZ Banks revenue hits N1.57 trillion in H1, 2020
The 7- member Board of Directors is currently chaired by Mrs. Disu Aderinola, who joined in November 2015. Mr Segun Balogun is the Managing Director, and other members of the board include Engineer Ndanusa Sani (Director), Mr. Akinola Odusami (Director), Mr. Akin Doherty (Director), Mr. Abiodun Razzaq (DMD, Technical), and Mr. Oshinusi Rilwan (DMD, Corporate Services).
Operations and financial performance
Over the decades, LASACO has successfully captured a significant share of key Federal and State Governments Insurance businesses, multinational and private companies, underwriting businesses in different sectors of the economy, including heavy Engineering & Construction, Banking & Finance, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Tourism. It also covers special risks areas of Oil & Gas, and Aerospace.
It operates in the Non-life business and Life business insurance, providing various classes of insurance such as general accident, fire, motor, engineering, marine, bond insurances, and life assurance businesses.
As part of moves to ensure financial stability, the company has activated non-core business investments, and diversified its business interests to include Real Estate. It also holds shares in some blue-chip enterprises.
READ: Flour Mills, 7 other quoted companies fined N14.3 million
According to its Financial statement 2019 , Gross Premium Income (GPI) increased by 21% from N8.024 billion the previous year to N9.748 billion in 2019, while its Gross Premium Written (GPW) increased by 4% from N9.014 billion in 2018 to N9.341billion in 2019.
It also achieved an Underwriting Profit of N2.298 billion, an 8% rise when compared with N2.121 billion recorded in 2018, while Claims paid was N2.171 billion, compared with N1.801 billion paid in 2018, indicating a 21% increase.
The insurer annuity fund increased by 21% from N31.873 million in 2018 to N262.499 million in 2019.
In spite of all these, the Profit After Tax dropped by 57% from N736 million in 2018, to N315 million.
In its recently released Q1 2020 result, the company saw its Profit after tax grow to N266.371 million, up 3.85 % from the N256.503 million in Q1 2019. The Q2 2020 unaudited statements also reveals a profit after tax of N632.017 million, a growth of 5.59% when compared with N598.547 million in Q2 2019.
The company grew its Gross Premium to N6.947 billion during the period from N6.877 billion in Q2 2019. Despite that, Underwriting profit dropped by 19.60% to N1.063 billion from N1.322 billion.
Defaults and sanctions
LASACO Assurance Plc was one of the companies that defaulted the deadline in 2020, for filing its audited FY 2019 financial statement; a move it attributed to unforeseen disruptions caused by the pandemic.
This however, was not the first time the company would default on such procedures, and even the Compliance Status Indicator Code for LASACO Assurance Plc says, “MRF”. This means that the company was guilty of missing a regulatory filing deadline.
Earlier this year, Nairametrics reported the list of companies fined by the NSE, for various regulatory breaches, and LASACO Assurance Plc was one of the companies fined for failure to file financial statement.
Recent activities
In August, the company launched an instant rescue solution, tagged LASACO Blue Response. The response solution aims to provide free tow service for vehicles with severe damage, particularly for vehicles owners insured by LASACO, and generally for motorists operating within major parts Lagos State.
According to the statement from the company, this is part of the customer satisfaction drive, and hopes to make policyholders get faster compensation under their motor insurance policies by solving, “the most critical aspect of claim assessment, and settle minor automobile insurance claims immediately”.
LASACO also recently paid claims to relatives of 32 deceased workers under the Group Life Assurance Policy of Lagos State.