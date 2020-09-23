Corporate Press Releases
Tony Elumelu named in “Time 100” list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020
The UBA and Transcorp Plc Chair is one of three Nigerians on the list, alongside Tomi Adeyemi and Tunji Funsho.
TIME has named Tony O. Elumelu, one of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, in the 2020 TIME100, the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The list, now in its seventeenth year, recognises the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals. Mr Elumelu, who is one of only four Africans on the 2020 list, is recognised for his track record of business turnaround and value creation, and economic empowerment of young Africans.
Tony Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, his family-owned investment company, committed to improving lives and transforming Africa, through long-term investments in strategic sectors of the African economy, including financial services, hospitality, power, energy and healthcare. He is the Chairman of top pan-African financial services group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), which operates in 20 countries in Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and is the only African bank with a commercial deposit taking licence in the United States. The bank provides corporate, commercial, SME and consumer banking services to more than 21 million customers globally. Elumelu also chairs Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerate, Transcorp, whose subsidiaries include Transcorp Power, one of the leading generators of electricity in Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brand.
Mr Elumelu is the most prominent champion of entrepreneurship in Africa. In 2010, he created The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries. Since inception, the Foundation has funded just under 10,000 entrepreneurs and created a digital ecosystem of over one million as part of its ten year, US$100m commitment through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Self-funded, the Foundation is increasingly sharing its unique ability to identify, train, mentor and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa, with institutions such as the UNDP, the ICRC and leading European development agencies.
Heirs Holdings, which serves as a corporate role model for African businesses, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation will both celebrate 10 years of impact in November. Their mission continues to be inspired by Mr Elumelu’s economic philosophy of Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent.
The full list of the 2020 TIME100 and tributes appear on time.com/time100.
NSE highlights retail investment opportunities in today’s Nigerian Capital Market
The Exchange in collaboration with the NISL has inaugurated the Retail Investors’ Webinar.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “The Exchange”) has expressed its commitment to redefining and improving investors’ overall experience in the Nigerian capital market, and ensuring that it remains modern, convenient and secure. This was highlighted at the inaugural edition of the Retail Investors’ Webinar hosted by The Exchange in collaboration with the Nigerian International Securities Limited (NISL) on Monday, 21 September 2020. The event, with the theme, Capital Market Investing in a Digital Age, was supported by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).
Speaking during the webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON said, “Investor participation is central to the growth and sustainable development of any economy. The Exchange is, therefore, committed to facilitating conversations that will expound on the retail investment opportunities available in the capital market and the channels through which they can be accessed. Today, our determination to develop the market and strengthen investor confidence has birthed a number of technology-driven solutions that allow investors to conveniently trade electronically in an increasing array of product offerings that includes Equities, Bonds, ETFs and other Collective Investment Schemes. We will, therefore, continue to take advantage of the vast opportunities to equip existing and potential investors with the necessary skills to effectively manage and grow the financial resources at their disposal.”
On his part, the Managing Director, Nigerian International Securities Limited (NISL), Mr. Laolu Martins said, “NSE has consistently pioneered far-reaching innovations within the Nigerian capital market, positively driving market integrity, boosting both investor confidence and market participation.” He went on to highlight the efforts of the NISL to create wealth for investors via an appropriate mix of securities using well spelt out market research to help investors meet their financial objectives. In doing so, he provided an analysis of the investment instruments available on NSE including equities, bonds, REITS, Closed-Ended Funds, ETFs, etc.
The event also featured a presentation on the importance of Market Data in making investment decisions by the Head, Market Services, NSE, Mr. Olufemi Balogun. It would be recalled that The Exchange recently released an upgrade to its X-DataPortal. The revamped portal has been designed to serve as a principal source for brokers, fund managers, research analysts, other professionals and non-professional participants like students and investors to get quality real-time and reference data reports for analysis, research and reporting purposes. Mr. Balogun encouraged investors at the webinar to access the information via https://dataportal.nse.com.ng.
The Exchange has showed its clear determination to ensure that investors have a better understanding and appreciation of investment products offered in the Nigerian capital market in its efforts to become Africa’s preferred Exchange hub. The upswing in market activities in Q2:2020 is a testament to the resilience of the market as a result of concerted efforts of The Exchange. As at the end of August 2020, the NSE All Share Index had recorded an 18.9% increase from its position at the end of March, 2020. In addition, the market also witnessed a growth in the percentage value of equity transactions contributed by retail investors, currently at 29% from the 21.8% recorded in 2018 and 24.72% recorded in 2019.
Pan-African software company AirSmat raises $100,000 investment
The new product innovation is a crucial area of focus for AirSmat.
AirSmat, a Pan-African Software company, has received a boost of $100,000 from Zetogon, a UK-based company, as pre-seeding investment to help the organization on the journey to deliver world-class service in the African continent.
The Nigerian-based firm will use the funds to get the flagship product, SmatCrows, to customers in Nigeria and support the product launch.
Speaking on the investment, the Chief Technology Officer, Adeoluwa Ibikunle, said:
“The new investment will enable AirSmat to further build on its position as a startup that helps customers to proactively take business decisions backed by intelligence obtained from AirSmat AI-based platform. We are starting out with food security for the continent; our solution allows smart farmers to gain control of their crop yield and general farming activities. Our innovative and creative approach will use world-class AI-powered software aimed at improving the efficiency of African farmers in terms of yields and productivity using the power of AirSmat Artificial Intelligent (AAI) driven software. The software will provide timely information about the state of their crops and general operations on their farmlands.”
On new markets, “Nigeria comes first with an official launch of our flagship product called Smatcrows in October and a similar launch would be carried out in other African countries by Q2 2021,” Ibikunle said.
In a statement issued by the management of Zetogon, it was said that, “The funds will be used to support the launch of the software services designed to change the agricultural landscape by providing AI driven data that will add value to farming and all agro-allied businesses.”
The new product innovation is a crucial area of focus for AirSmat, which will enable farmers to get more information about their farmlands, thus ensuring timely decision making and, ultimately, increase crop yield.
AirSmat is a software company founded on the belief that drones will shape the future. The company aims to provide cutting edge software solutions to many rapidly growing industries adopting drones into daily operations by helping to transform the way businesses collect, manage, and interpret drone data. AirSmat desires to help businesses unlock the power of drone data.
ipNX and USTDA sign deal to develop Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure.
ipNX also intends to continue to work with USTDA beyond the preliminary stage.
Nigeria’s pioneering information, communications and technology (ICT) company, ipNX and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have signed a partnership deal that will further support the development of Nigeria’s ICT and broadband infrastructure and help ipNX expand its fibre-optic network to more than 200,000 residences in Lagos and other locations, including Abuja and Port Harcourt.
A virtual signing ceremony that signalled the beginning of this far-reaching relationship between the two parties was held on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
At the Signing Ceremony, the Group Managing Director of ipNX, Ejovi Aror, had this to say: “We believe that world-class connectivity and broadband internet access will be pivotal to the digital transformation and socio-economic development of Nigeria. We are very positive that this project will play a crucial role in making our belief a reality.”
Aror added that with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the case for a vibrant ICT sector has never been stronger and the new partnership will bring ipNX a step closer to achieving its mission to continually leverage technology to create innovative solutions that help mankind thrive, while making a crucial impact to the lives of Nigerians across the country.
Through this innovative initiative, the USTDA is supporting ipNX to promote inclusive, secure and sustainable connectivity across the nation. The agreements were made possible as a result of several engagements between the USTDA delegation to Nigeria and the leadership of ipNX; and will advance the goals of the recently updated Nigerian Broadband Plan.
These projects will support the development of Nigeria’s telecoms infrastructure and help to achieve the goals of the National Broadband Plan,” said the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard. “The U.S. Government has committed significant resources to improving telecoms infrastructure in Nigeria and this support is crucial as we believe that investment in critical ICT projects will strengthen the resiliency outlined in Nigeria’s economic sustainability plan.”
Also present at the virtual event, the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Engr. Bako Wakil, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, said: “The support this grant will provide to the telecommunications sector, in particular broadband, is in line with the National Digital Strategy and the National Broadband Plan. The NCC would like to congratulate ipNX as it shows the company’s integrity and commitment to be selected for this grant”.
ipNX also revealed that it intends to continue to work with USTDA beyond the preliminary stage, to execute many more projects into the future that will bring about the digital transformation and socio-economic development of major cities in Nigeria in alignment with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.
With their partnership, both parties fully agree that further development of the nation’s broadband infrastructure is key to unlocking the potential promised by Nigeria’s digital economy.
According to the World Bank’s ‘Nigeria Digital Economy Diagnostic Report’ released in 2019, Broadband is a key enabler to harness the digital economy transformation and high-speed broadband has the potential to accelerate Nigeria’s socio-economic development.
About ipNX:
ipNX has over two decades (20yrs) of experience in the Nigerian ICT market with fixed-wireless and fixed-wired operations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Ibadan.
The company specialises in network connectivity and the delivery of broadband internet and voice services to a multitude of corporate organisations, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and residential customers by leveraging Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTX) cable technology as its core access-network infrastructure.