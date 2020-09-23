Interview
Fintech key to insurance penetration, processing of claims – LASACO MD
LASACO Insurance boss takes a deep dive into recapitalisation, Fintech, COVID-19 lockdown and other issues surrounding the insurance sector.
The insurance sector is in dire need of Fintech to ensure its products penetrate the un-insured population and fast track the process of claim payments in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer, LASACO Assurance, Segun Balogun, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics.
According to Balogun, the Coronavirus pandemic brought enormous pressure on the insurance sector and that of the company. He explained that the various lockdown measures for the effective prevention of the spread of the disease led to a decline in economic output, income, and consumer spending. Excerpts:
Some operators have described the insurance recapitalisation exercise as a great de-service to the sector. What is your take on this?
If not for the timing of the intervention or the eruption of this pandemic, recapitalisation is not a de-service to the insurance industry in Nigeria. The focus for recapitalisation is to enhance the capacity of all the industry players such that it will make us retain more of the revenue of the risk that we all participate in Nigeria than taking so much out of the shore of Nigeria that we do currently, especially in the area of high capacity risk such as Aviation, Oil and Gas, Energy as well as the insurances of major Power Plants. Rather than being a de-service, recapitalisation in itself is an enhancement of capacity which is good for the growth of the sector and it’s a tool to improve penetration.
Do you also think the exercise period is short, probably a three-year plan will be better?
The timing is not too short, considering the revision that has been made currently by the regulator giving the staggering period for compliance to 31st of December, 2020 to 31st of September, 2021. But for the current situation, where most foreign investors are withdrawing their funds from the local economy, affecting business performance due to the pandemic may call for a further review of the recapitalisation exercises.
How far are you to deadline?
We have increased our authorized share capital to N20 billion to accommodate new investments, in line with the recapitalisation in the industry. We engaged the services of financial consultants who are working hard to conclude the necessary regulatory protocols. LASACO will meet the new capital requirement, as there are various options open to the Company.
How would you rate the Nigerian insurance sector in Africa, how far is it to South Africa, and how would rate foreign investors participation?
We can make an inference from the participation of some South African companies in Nigeria, and we currently don’t have the same reciprocity of Nigeria Insurance companies operating over there.
Nigeria looks presently like that bride, we have the market, but the capacity is not adequate. One of the advantages the recapitalisation would bring is enhancing capacity such that some of our insurance companies would be looking to take comparative advantage to establish a presence in other economies in Africa. But we are not far back, in terms of skills and competence. In Nigeria, we have competent insurance professionals and business managers. They can also run the businesses across borders.
Most of the shares of insurance firms listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange are penny stocks; many have not paid a dividend in about ten years. What are the factors responsible for this development?
There are numerous factors responsible, but I would say the shares of insurance firms listed on the Stock Market are majorly affected by perception and the level of awareness of insurance brands amongst the investing public. This is because if you critically review the performances of most of these insurance companies listed on the Stock Market, it’s not as though they are not running profitably, but the value of these stocks and ROI’s as far as the investors’ mind are concerned may be a significant consideration in determining how much they will be willing to commit to that industry. As bleak as it may seem, some of the players in the insurance industry are not doing badly in the Stock Market.
Fintech is the way to go now. How do you think the sector can explore opportunities in the Fintech space?
With my appreciation for technology, it’s a must for Fintech to be adopted in the insurance sector. It has worked for many other industries and businesses. It would help increase the rate of insurance penetration as choosing an instrument such as Fintech would place the operations of insurance in the hands of consumers placing the purchasing of insurance and processing of claims to be at the palm and the comfort of consumers.
Insurance penetration is rated at about 0.5%. Considering the nation’s population, what needs to be done to close the gap?
Despite the current low rate of insurance penetration in Nigeria, the sector has enormous growth potential, considering the country’s favourable demographics. With a population of around 180 million people and the potential upward mobility of substantial segments of the country’s populace, a boost in the insurance penetration will increase the insurance industry’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP.
The industry players need to break insurance down to the language that can be spoken and understood by the common man on the street who presently feels insurance is not meant for him/her. When there is any incident or accident, Nigerians tend to rely on family and community to come to their rescue. Also, when someone dies, it takes the effort of all of the family and community to rally round to provide ordinary burial expenses. As a result, the industry players need to speak to these needs and create bespoke products that can attend to these needs and take it down to them in the grassroots.
Unfortunately, our concentration as an industry is more largely on governments, corporations and the elites. If insurance could be taken down to the low hub, then insurance penetration would soar up.
LASACO declared a dividend of 5kobo at your last AGM. What should your investors/shareholders expect in 2020?
Irrespective of the effect of the pandemic on the economy and our well thought out Business Continuity Plan; we will not renege in ensuring that the Company grows its revenue and profits. The controls that we have is over cost mostly and not income, but we are still engaging all relevant partners to ensure we get all our businesses renewed and participate in new ones.
One flip side of the pandemic is that notwithstanding the financial lag back that it will give businesses, the risks abound, and any viable business would ensure to protect their risks. The economy is gradually opening, and insurance is key to businesses. With these positive indicators, we are going to have a growth rate from what we achieved last year.
How is COVID-19 affecting your operations?
As expected, the outbreak brought enormous pressure on our businesses. The various Lockdown measures for the effective prevention of the spread of the disease led to a decline in economic output, income, and consumer spending. As disposable income is being affected, so will the demand for our services.
Our First Quarter Results showed an 11% reduction in revenue in comparison to the Year 2019 corresponding period, but our quick response to this reality is to manage down cost.
What is LASACO doing differently to keep it head above water, especially to survive COVID and its challenges?
Our first and swift response was to look at areas we have control over, which is the cost of operations. We have made a lot of adjustment in the field of management expenses because we are almost confident that once the cost is down, the available revenue would provide a good result. We have also upscaled our engagement with customers, especially our brokering partner, which is bringing a good result for us. Our half-year results showed a slight growth in revenue in comparison to the Year 2019 corresponding period.
What should be the expectations of your clients, investors from LASACO in the next five years?
It can only be better. By our nag for quality, we seek to improve on the performance of our system continually. Part of our offerings to customers is to ensure prompt claim settlement – claims to be settled the same day after the discharge voucher is executed and submitted to us. We assure our customers to be quick in service delivery and seek to improve our promptness on service delivery and the quality of the products we offer.
For our investors, it will not be less. As good as the Company is performing, and as we seek to better it, the value that will come to them will be enhanced.
Hospitality & Travel
COVID-19: Transcorp Hotel loses about N1 billion every month – CEO
Transcorp Hotels has seen its revenues ravaged by COVID-19 induced lockdowns and implementing measures to save itself from further losses.
Transcorp Hotels, owners of one of Nigeria’s largest hotel Transcorp Hilton reports it loses about N1 billion every month due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotel Plc, Dupe Olusola, during an interactive session on Thursday. According to her, the management of the hotel met and decided to ensure that it kept costs down by restructuring its business strategy, diversifying into asset-light business models, and reducing the workforce, among others.
Olusola further disclosed that the company had suspended further commitment to buy fixed assets and operating equipment, as well as reduced its energy consumption and maintenance costs. She also confirmed Transcorp will be cutting back on all capital investments this year and in the foreseeable future until the outlook for the economy improves.
READ: Nigerian hotels count revenue losses due to pandemic-induced plunge
The hospitality sector has been one of the hardest-hit since the Covid-19 broke in late February. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also reveal the sector contracted by as much as 40% in the second quarter of 2020, officially falling into recession.
Nairametrics participated in the stakeholder’s session and noted a few critical remarks from the interview.
Below is the excerpt of the interview session:
How much has COVID-19 eaten into the fabric of Transcorp Hotels?
We had a drastic decline of over N9 billion. In March alone, we witnessed a N456 million loss. We have to remember that in March, there was a partial lockdown when everyone was trying to figure out what was happening. We were at N1.03 billion loss in April alone and this has continued to be the story every month. In June, we dropped by about N840 million.
READ: As Hotels resume operations, how prepared are they?
How will this development (loss) affect your staff strength?
We struggled to ensure that we would not ask people to go initially, that was our priority. We paid staff that did not work during lockdown 50% of their salaries and the ones that worked then were paid full salary. To keep the business running, we definitely have to let go of at least 40% now.
We engaged the staff Unions, both the Junior and Senior staff, before the implementation of that. We will ensure that employees are properly taken care of. The occupancies we have now are below 30% and with that, it’s impossible to have everyone around.
What is important to us is that we must ensure we are able to keep the hotel running as a national asset, because it has been in existence for over 30 years.
Explore the Nairametrics Research Website for Economic and Financial Data
We have ensured that we keep as many jobs as we can within this time frame, so this is an opportunity for us to engage the media and carry you along before such exercise. We have engaged actively with our employees and other key stakeholders. At the occupancy level that we are seeing, it is impossible for us to sustain the employees that we have to keep our doors open.
Precisely, how many will you lay off?
It is definitely a great burden to even consider a lay-off but we don’t have a choice but to keep the business afloat. We have over 1,000 staff and it appears we will not need more than 400 staff to ensure we keep the hotel running. What is happening is beyond everybody and it is just a situation we have found ourselves in.
What is your outlook for 2020, any hope of returning to the pre-COVID era?
We expect to get to the pre-COVID era by 2024 globally, because it requires the gathering of the people in preparing for events, etc. The new normal is real. We expect things to go back to what they used to be in Nigeria by 2024 also. We are not expected to do more than 30% of our occupancy this year and that is significantly low, and by this time next year, we don’t expect to see anything more than that. So, this is our trying time.
Strategy to sustain Balance Sheet before the end of 2020
We are a hotel business, the food, room and the events we hold are our sustainers. We are definitely going to end at a loss in 2020. As I said, COVID will still be around in 2024. We will try as a business to be innovative, to look at different ways. We are reporting losses of almost N1 billion on a monthly basis and this is significant to us. We hope they can come up with some vaccination to help reduce the impact of the pandemic so that businesses can begin to pick up.
READ: Transcorp Hotels Plc Retains Positive A- (NG) GCR Rating
Any palliatives from the government to hotels?
Governments across the world have given palliatives to hotels, but here there is no such package for big hotels in Nigeria. We have engaged at all levels of government on payroll support, tax rebate, support for employees, actively and widely as possible. Yet, these have not yielded any support, unfortunately. This is really why we have gotten to the point of disengaging our own staff. We have not seen any support from the government to actually help us.
How do you aim to restructure your loans and are there plans to raise funds?
This year is really just about losses. We have met with our stakeholders and lenders to work out how we can restructure our loans, considering some palliatives CBN brought on board like interest rate of 5%. We met the Bank of Industry (BOI) to get interest rates on our loan reduction. Some of these got a couple of positive responses. We are also considering raising funds through the right issues. We are raising N10 billion in order to pay off some of our existing obligations.
How will virtual tools affect your business model and future plans?
We are working round the clock to bring in solutions in line with the new normal to our guests and customers. How do we provide what they are looking for? How do we provide physical and virtual conferencing? We have also come up with Drive-in Movie Cinema, among others. We are going to ensure we run asset-light strategies to bring in new initiatives that can continue to help us remain standing in the business.
On our future plans, we have suspended our expansion plans. For instance, we initially planned to set up hotels in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, which has been suspended for now. Also, we suspended further commitment to buy fixed assets and operating equipment as well as reduced our energy consumption and maintenance costs.
Bottom Line: The hotel faces a tipping point and as things stand survival is what is its priority.
- To do so the hotel will have to make tough decisions some of which as job cuts, reduction in overheads, and suspension of capex related activities.
- This will be a very painful restructuring process for the hotel group but it appears this is the only way it can survive.
Interview
We expose our investors to most rewarding opportunities worldwide – Rise CEO
Rise is a product we’ve built that manages everyone’s money in dollars.
In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer, Rise, Eke Eleanya Urum, he outlined the unique selling proposition of the company and how it stands out among its competitors. Excerpts:
Kindly give a background information about Rise
Rise is a product we’ve built that manages everyone’s money in dollars and invests it across all the best dollar investments around the world, hassle-free. With Rise, it’s like you have your own personal hedge fund that invests in dollars for you.
What informed your decision to go into this line of business?
A number of things really. The main driver is that more Nigerians need to earn in dollars and bring back forex into the country. The second is that a whole lot of us need to protect our money and investments from inflation and devaluation in order to really build wealth in the long term.
The final reason is that I believe we should be able to invest wherever the best growth opportunities in the world exist, not just where we physically live and so thanks to the Internet, and through Rise users can now invest and save in dollars, earn returns in dollars and put their money into the best opportunities globally, all from wherever they live right here in Nigeria.
My previous startup was the crypto exchange BuyCoins, and one of the things I discovered was that people are looking for access to more investment opportunities around the world. Those are all some reasons we built Rise.
What are the dollar-denominated investment opportunities available to Nigerians at the moment?
Currently, users get investments in a curated portfolio of US stocks, real estate assets, fixed income. Soon, we may introduce additional options like commodities or crypto. We’re working on it.
Why should Nigerians consider dollar-denominated investments?
The goal of any investment is to earn returns above inflation. well, that’s a lot easier to do in dollars. It’s also a great way to grow your wealth over time, as dollar investments will hold their value and gain more value even in situations where there’s devaluation. Lastly, we need to earn more and increase the dollars we bring back into the country. So it’s really a win-win.
How can Rise Capital make it easier for Nigerians to take advantage of said opportunities?
Well, we do all the heavy lifting. We research and curate the assets, manage them and all our users need to do is fund their accounts and track their returns. We have an investment club where we talk about investments and explain how they work, and we write a lot of articles that break down our process so it’s easy to understand. We’ve made it very simple and we continue to look for more ways to make it easier.
How easy is it to invest in these dollar-denominated investments?
Super easy. You can start funding from just $10 all the way up to whatever amount you want. You can automate your investments so that you can put away a fixed amount weekly, or monthly, and track your performance. And if you need someone to help, we’ll put you in touch with someone that can.
Some people believe it is expensive to invest in dollars because of the service cost to middlemen like yourself. What do you say to such people?
Our fees are quite low. 1.5% of funding, and that only comes out of the profits we made you. If we don’t make you money, our fees are zero. Now, compare that to leaving your money idle, where it’s losing 13% annually to inflation and decide which scenario is actually more expensive.
How much does it cost to invest in dollars using Rise Capital?
There’s our 1.5% fee, only charged when you’ve made profits. There are some fees charged by our payment processor if you use cards, but if you use our direct bank transfer option on the app, you only pay N35. Overall, we’ve made it incredibly cost-effective.
What makes Rise Capital different and unique from its competitors?
We are the only ones that give you the benefit of our expertise, our algorithms to find and manage the best investments for you. So you get world-class wealth management, without having to do the work by yourself. This allows you to focus on your work and personal interests which allows you to make more income, while Rise gives you a superior wealth management experience in dollars. And if you want a personalized experience, we can provide that.
Again, kindly tell Nigerians the advantages of investing in dollars and why they should invest through Rise?
Absolutely. So in general, the dollar holds its value better and grows more over time. And Rise not only gives you access to dollar investments, but we also curate, manage and deliver long term outperformance based on objective investment criteria.
So by using Rise, you’re enjoying better value, better performance and most importantly, the freedom to focus on doing your best work while watching your wealth grow. Just download the app and get started.
Interview
How a luxury expert turned capacity builder is narrowing the gender skills gap
After years as a custodian of leading brands, Abudu has applied her formidable skills to marketing human capital.
For many years, employers have been frustrated about the skills mismatch exhibited by fresh university graduates versus the skills required in the workplace. Many students have the technical skills but not the professionalism required to be strong effective players in the corporate world. An impact consulting company committed to the transformation of enterprises and professionals is determined to provide a solution to this problem.
Gbemisola Abudu is the Founder & Managing Partner of BMGA Enterprise Limited (BMGA). BMGA stands for Brand Manager Gbemi Abudu, a name she chose for her company because she has spent most of her career as a custodian of some of the most reputable brands in the world including the likes of Disney, White & Case, Louis Vuitton, and Anap Jets. After many years as a custodian of leading corporate brands, she decided to pivot and apply her formidable skills to investing in and marketing human capital. She recognized that, although this skill gap exists across the board, female graduates are often lacking the training and necessary opportunities to sharpen their professionalism.
Tell us more about BMGA?
BMGA is the “finishing school” for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We are focused on equipping individuals with the skills required to be successful in the current and future workforce. Research indicates that the workplace of the future will view disciplinary knowledge as a commodity, the access to knowledge is already so plentiful and affordable that these skills will no longer be enough for graduates to distinguish themselves from the crowd. Instead, emphasis will be placed on skills such as emotional intelligence, communication, negotiation skills, etc. We deliver capacity building programs that effectively upskill and reskill professionals to ensure that they optimize their performance in the workplace and are competitive on the new global stage. This, in turn, helps to address some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically Gender Equality (SDG #5) and several others indirectly such as No Poverty (SDG #1), Quality Education (SDG #4), Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG #8), Industry Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG #9), and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions (SDG #16).
What makes BMGA’s approach different?
BMGA is different because we are rooted in the science of learning and behavior. Before deploying our capacity-building programs, we embarked on in-house research geared towards understanding how the human brain gathers, retains, and recalls information. We considered it critical to understand how to change human behavior from an anthropological standpoint. From a holistic perspective, we needed to have a baseline understanding of the works of several neurologists, education scientists, and anthropologists that focused on our areas of interest – how to learn and how to change a mindset.
Based on the findings from our research, we decided to identify the foundational pillars in professional development leveraging my own as a template (Disney College Program, White & Case LLP, and Thunderbird School of Global Management) and dissect the key learnings from my 15 plus years professional career that span experiences in three regions of the world (North America, Middle East, and Africa). That coupled with insights from in-depth conversations on skills gaps with CEOs and Chairpersons of leading organizations was how the BMGA methodology on how to effectively transform and empower professionals for the Fourth Industrial Revolution was born.
BMGA recently launched a social impact initiative targeted towards recent female university graduates. What is the concept behind it?
Yes, we launched the BMGA Fellows Program in May 2020. The program is designed to narrow the gender skills gap that exists with female university graduates. With the application of the BMGA methodology, we created a program that provides academically accomplished young women a unique opportunity to have a transformational learning experience that will play a pivotal role in their personal and professional development.
The BMGA Fellows Program provides high-level professional development courses i.e. Business Etiquette, soft skills that are essential for the Fourth Industrial Revolution while providing participants access and resources to build a successful career. The 2020 cohort consists of twenty-four exceptional young women from different regions and top tertiary institutions in Nigeria. The different components of the program are designed to ensure that all the participants are confident, well-rounded, professional, and possess a global mindset. The program runs from May 2020 to November 2020.
So, what are the different components of the program?
The different components of the program are (i) The BMGA eLearning Platform, which helps the participants to hone their Information and Computer Technology (ICT) literacy skills. (ii)
live lectures with professors that mirrored the meeting style of learning. (iii) The Champions of Africa’s History lecture series, which shines the spotlight on forgotten African female heroes as examples to our young women that they come from a rich and honourable lineage. The lecture series also includes sections on topics that affect African women i.e. colorism. (iv) Book discussions focused on examining books that help them understand the dynamics of modern business successes and failures. The books we have studied so far in our current cohort are Shoe Dog: A Memoir by The Creator of Nike, and Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup. (v) The BMGA Leadership Speakers Series, which provides participants the opportunity to learn about leadership directly from a distinguished cast of leaders with exemplary careers. In the current cohort, the speakers have included Masai Ujiri (President, of the NBA Toronto Raptors), Liz Agbor-Tabi (Vice President, Global Policy at Global Citizen), Abubakar Suleiman (Managing Director of Sterling Bank Plc), and Dr. Jumoke Oduwole (Senior Special Adviser to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the Ease of Doing Business) just to name a few.
Sounds like a well-thought-out program.
Yes, it is. We have been intentional with all the components to ensure that it’s a truly transformational experience for the participants. We have been so privileged to have had incredible supporters and sponsors for the 2020 cohort such as Yale University Center of Emotional Intelligence, African Society of Cambridge University, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, Sterling Bank Plc, The Longe Practice, just to name a few. We are truly grateful for all their support and assistance. Without them, we would have not been able to successfully deploy the program.
What is your projection of the company in the next five years?
With our corporate programs, we look to play a significant role in reshaping and redefining professionalism in the workplace in Nigeria by working closely with SMEs and large corporations to reskill and upskill their employees for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
For the BMGA Fellows Program, we aim to transform up to 10,000 female leaders directly and indirectly in the next five years. Because we apply the transformational domino concept by ensuring that we admit high potential women into the program, we are confident that the BMGA Fellows will go on to transform young women in their respective networks.