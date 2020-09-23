OUSD: Stablecoin that pays you interests like a bank

OUSD was recently launched. It automatically makes you earn competitive yields from DeFi protocols, while still sitting in your wallet.

OUSD is a natural extension of Origin’s mission in facilitating peer-to-peer commerce.

It believes in having a trustworthy stablecoin that leverages the best parts of decentralized finance by enabling buyers and sellers to transact with ease and trigger the growth of a decentralized commerce platform. It is built by seasoned experts of cryptocurrency and fintech experts at Origin Protocol.

How it works: The recent launch of OUSD will facilitate a simple lending strategy designed on top of Compound.

Similarly, you don’t need to unstake or unlock your OUSD when you want to transfer it to another wallet. This both saves you gas fees and makes it much more convenient to switch between earnings and spendings.

Your earnings compound continuously and are revealed in your ever-increasing OUSD balance, while still being available for payments, commerce, and peer-to-peer transactions.

The creators are taking a more cautious strategy for the first few weeks in ensuring that the smart contracts are secured and safe.

Thereafter, new strategies will be momentarily deployed that boost yields while curbing risk and dependencies. It is planned to directly integrate with Uniswap, Curve, Compound, Aave, dYdX, and Balancer.

Origin Protocol is focused on three types of strategies:

Lending fees

Automated market maker fees

Rewards tokens provided by the above and new DeFi protocols

However, Nairametrics, advises on caution as the OUSD contracts have not yet been formally audited, though it shows great promise of security and transparency, coupled with the bias that it has household names of cryptos behind the project.

What are Stablecoins?

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies created to minimize the price swings that occur in a crypto asset. They are usually pegged to fiat currencies and often exchange-traded commodities.

Stablecoins give owners a sense of security as users can store their assets whenever there is high volatility in the crypto-verse or other financial markets.

Consumers can also with great ease convert from unpegged cryptocurrencies to stablecoins when they are worried about where the markets are heading next, eliminating the need to return to a fiat currency.