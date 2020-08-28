Cryptocurrency
Yearn.Finance, a lending aggregator scarcer than Bitcoin
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform.
In just two months, yearn. finance (YFI) went from a relatively unknown lending aggregator to a $390 million DeFi powerhouse at the center of the hottest trend in the industry today.
Yearn has dominated yield farming so convincingly that some have conceptualized its token, YFI, as crypto’s Yield Farming Index.
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It has a current supply of 30,000 with 29,962.629 in circulation.
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
With the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.
Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers) who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto: Celo gains over 50% within a day, as Coinbase announces its listing
Celo’s price traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million.
It is no longer news that in the crypto-verse, records get broken on a daily basis. Celo has recently become the fastest-growing crypto, gaining more than 50% in less than a day, as it will be listed on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, in about four days’ time.
Celo’s price at the time this report was drafted, traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million. CELO price has been up 53.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.
READ: Bitcoin Mining just got harder, as mining difficulty reaches an all-time high
Coinbase, leading American crypto exchange, recently announced that from Monday, August 31, it will begin accepting inbound transfers of CELO to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 am Pacific Time (PT) the following day if liquidity conditions are met.
Once a sufficient supply of CELO is established on the platform, trading on Coinbase will include CELO-USD, CELO-BTC, CELO-EUR, and CELO-GBP. Order books will launch in four phases: transfer-only, post-only, limit-only and full trading.
READ: Power: Nigeria’s deal with Siemens – the birth of a new era?
What you need to know about Celo
Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency that acts as a utility and governance token for the Celo platform. Its platform is designed to make it easy for anyone with a smartphone to send, receive, and store stablecoins running on Celo (for example, the Celo Dollar) without needing a crypto wallet.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum whale transfers 62,134 ETH as Ether remains above $385
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts.
Ethereum whales are on the rise, of late. This is because the second most valuable crypto continues to remain attractive to many investors and crypto-traders.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that an ETH whale moved 62,134 ETH (24,079,813 USD) from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
READ: Crypto: Celo gains over 50% within a day, as Coinbase announces its listing
🚨 🚨 62,134 #ETH (24,079,813 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 27, 2020
Priced at $387 as at the time of this writing, the increased activity is a good long-term sign of things to come for Ethereum holders.
Ethereum 24-hour trading volume is $8,717 billion. ETH price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
READ: Chainlink: Most valuable DeFi crypto is attracting investors again, gains over 8%
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Meanwhile, Ethereum’s daily transaction count neared an all-time high this week. Its ATH of 1.34 million was set on Jan 4, 2018, when Ethereum had an average market price of $1,042. Just last week, its transaction counts were within a shouting distance at 1.27 million.
READ ALSO: Two Ethereum Whales move 53,455 ETH, as DeFi tokens gain popularity
Why are ETH whales becoming popular?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
READ: Crypto: LEND gains more than 4000% in one year, set to rally higher
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
It is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto: LEND gains more than 4000% in one year, set to rally higher
Aave (LEND) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform.
DeFi assets are fast becoming the center of attraction in the crypto-verse. Aave’s LEND has gained more than 4000% within a year.
Interestingly, there seems to be room for more price upsurge, as information reaching Nairametrics revealed that the non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol for Aave’s U.K. business entity has been issued an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.
Given that Aave’s LEND business entity is based in the U.K, a pilot for its specific services will start in that country. Aave Limited has its own dedicated website and is headquartered in London.
READ: Chainlink: Most valuable DeFi crypto is attracting investors again, gains over 8%
“Aave will pilot in the U.K., before rolling out to cover the whole EEA and expanding globally,” said the founder and CEO, Stani Kulechov. Specifically, the service will allow users “to go from Fiat to stablecoins and other assets natively in the Aave Ecosystem and then use these assets in the Aave Protocol.”
Two days ago, Santiment Research Company dropped vital insights on LEND’s price rising +24.5% on Monday. It listed the whale distribution changes since the previous week:
- +118 addresses with 10k to 100k tokens
- +33 addresses with 100k to 1m
- +9 addresses with 1m to 10m
READ: IMF says it can mobilize $1 trillion loan to help countries counter Coronavirus
🐳 $LEND's price is +24.5% in 24 hrs, and our top holder distributions foreshadowed this. These are our whale distribution changes since last week:
📌+118 addresses with 10k to 100k tokens
📌+33 addresses with 100k to 1m
📌+9 addresses with 1m to 10mhttps://t.co/fsY6qCfmft pic.twitter.com/QTqngrRlJT
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 24, 2020
Aave (LEND) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It has a current supply of 1,299,999,941.703. The last known price of Aave is $0.749698 USD and it has been up 1.85% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $252,001,222.08 traded over the last 24 hours.
READ: Over 900,000 active Bitcoin wallets push transactions to 3-year high
A quick Overview
Aave is an open-source and non-custodial protocol to earn interest on deposits and borrow assets with a variable or stable interest rate. It also enables ultra-short duration, uncollateralized flash loans designed to be integrated into other products and services.
Aave’s History
Aave began as ETHLend in 2017 after it raised $16.2 million in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to create a decentralized lending platform. Later, it announced a parent company, Aave, which would house multiple different products including EthLend, Aave Lending, Aave Pocket, Aave Custody, Aave Clearing, and Aave gaming.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.