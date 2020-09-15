Kainji Dam only carrying out water spillage exercise, banks are intact- Mainstream Energy

Mainstream Energy Solutions Limited, managers of Kainji Dam and the Hydro Power Plant, stated that the facility is intact and fully operational.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the company and signed by Head, Corporate Communications, Mainstream Energy, Olugbenga Adebola.

Contrary to the speculations that the Dam burst its banks on Monday, Adebola debunked the news.

“Our dam is in full operations and currently supplying power to the national grid. The fact that we are in full and normal operations, can easily be confirmed from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the National Control Center (NCC), who are our dispatchers to the national grid.”

According to him, the Kainji Hydro Power Plant is currently carrying out water spillage exercise to regulate the water flow along the river Niger.

“The dam’s reservoir is currently not at its fullest capacity, and will not be in the coming months. Therefore bursting its banks does not arise.

“This is an exercise carried out annually to ensure that the reservoir is well secured, and that the expected flow of water along the River Niger and its tributaries are controlled. Our team of dedicated and experienced engineers are working round the clock to ensure power supply to the nation, as well as the safety and integrity of our dam.”

Adebola assured the public, that there is no cause for alarm.

About Kainji Dam

Kainji Dam is a dam across the Niger River in Niger State of Central Nigeria.

Construction of the dam was carried out by Impregilo (a consortium of Italian Civil Engineering Contractors), to designs by Joint Consultants, Balfour Beatty and Nedeco. It started in 1964 and was completed in 1968.

The total cost was estimated at $209 million (equivalent to about $1.3 billion as of 2018 exchange rate), with one-quarter of this amount used to resettle people displaced by the construction of the dam, and its Kainji Lake reservoir.