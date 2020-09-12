Canada invites 4,200 express entry candidates in its September draw

The Canadian government has issued 4,200 invitations to Express Entry candidates, for Canadian permanent residency application, in its latest draw held on the 2nd of September 2020.

The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score in this latest invitation round was 475, a decrease of 1 point compared to the previous draw held August 5.

The tie-break applied by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), was August 16, indicating that all candidates with a CRS score of 475 and above, who entered their profile in the Express Entry pool, before the selected date and time were invited.

This round of invitation is the most issued in an Express Entry round, since 4500 were issued prior to the coronavirus pandemic on February 19, 2020. A strong indication of Canada’s commitment towards welcoming high levels of immigration going forward.

The latest round was the 29th of its kind in 2020, and brings the total number of ITAs issued this year to 69,950 a new record to date. Recall that Nairametrics had reported in March, that in order for the Canadian government to reach this year’s 85,800 targets, it started issuing larger numbers of invitations in every draw, which has translated to 81.5% achievement so far.

With many more rounds to go before the end of the year, it is evident that the Canadian government has fully intensified its effort towards attracting immigrants to apply for permanent residency.

How it works

Express Entry is the application system that manages the pool of candidates for Canada’s three main economic immigration classes — the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).

A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.

Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.

A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.

Also, the Government of Canada has a processing standard of six months, for permanent residence applications filed through the Express Entry system.