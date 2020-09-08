Companies
Heineken buys more units of Nigerian Breweries Plc
The Dutch firm has invested N276 million in NB since August, to increase its stake in the Brewer by 0.10%.
The major shareholder of the largest brewer in Nigeria, Heineken Brouwerijen B.V, has increased its stake in Nigerian Breweries, with the purchase of 233,110 additional units of Nigerian Breweries shares. This was disclosed by the company in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which was seen by Nairametrics.
According to the notification, which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uaboi G. Agbebaku, the purchase was made on the bourse over two transactions on the 2nd and 3rd of September.
This disclosure is a regulatory requirement that must be reported to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, especially when a major shareholder or director of a publicly quoted company purchases shares in the company they own.
The analysis of these transactions indicates that the purchase consideration for the 233,110 additional units of Nigeria Breweries shares at an average price of N39.94 is put at N9.3 million.
This purchase and previous purchases further cement Heineken Brouwerijen B.V’s status as a major shareholder; the company has accumulated a total of 7,720,236 since 30th June.
As of June 30th, when Nigerian Breweries released its Half-year financial results and reviewed its shareholding pattern, the company had exactly 7,996,902,051 outstanding shares, with Heineken Brouwerijen B.V being the majority shareholder with 3,019,363,804 units, which amount to 37.76% of the total shares of the company outstanding.
Hence, with the current purchase of 233,110 additional units, and previous purchases in August and September 1, which amount to 7,487,126 units, Heineken’s ownership percentage of Nigeria Breweries is now put at 37.85%.
Insider transactions, both sales and purchases, are often an indication of how shareholders perceive a company’s valuation. It could also mean a possible capital raise or that the majority shareholders are strengthening their existing holdings.
In like manners, the purchase of the shares of Nigerian Breweries by Heineken and other majority shareholder has mopped up stray volumes on the bourse, and pushed the stock price higher by 29% or N9, from N31 it closed at on the 3rd of August to its current value of N40 with 38.2x earnings.
About the company
Nigerian breweries is the largest brewing company in Nigeria. It engages in the brewing and marketing of lager beer, stout and non-alcoholic malt drinks, and the bottling of the Schweppes range of soft drinks and Crush Orange. Its brands include Star, Gulder, Legend, Heineken, Maltina, Amstel Malta, Fayrouz, Climax, Goldberg, Malta Gold, and Life. These products are mainly sold in Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.
Key takes on NB’s financials
Nigerian Breweries was affected by the disruption in the global and domestic demand and supply chain, as profit after tax of the largest brewer dropped by as much as 58%, at the back of the adverse impact of the sharp contraction in economic activities.
The knock-on effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which affected the trade segment of the business, affected the company sales and this triggered the 11% drop in revenue in the first half of the year.
Companies
Nestle’s parent company increases stakes in Nestle Nigeria in August
The purchase consideration for the 748,047 additional shares at an average price of N1,174.74 is put at N878.8 million.
Nestle S.A, Switzerland, the parent company of Nestle Nigeria Plc and the majority shareholder of the company, has increased its stake in the Nigerian subsidiary, as it purchased about 748,047 additional shares in August.
This was disclosed by the company in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which is seen by Nairametrics.
According to the document, which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku, the purchase was made on the bourse over two transactions on 20th and 26th of August.
This disclosure is a regulatory requirement which must be reported to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, especially when a major shareholder or director of a publicly quoted company purchases shares in the company they own.
The analysis of this development shows that the purchase consideration for the 748,047 additional shares at an average price of N1,174.74 is put at N878.8 million.
Importantly, this purchase increases the ownership percentage of Nestle S.A, this adds significantly to the multinational’s investment in the company as the parent company now owns 66.27% of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
The 66.27% ownership share of Nestle S.A. total amounts to 525, 307, 504 ordinary shares worth N617 billion out of the 792, 656, 252 shares outstanding.
Meanwhile, insiders’ transactions both sales and purchases are often an indication of how shareholders perceive the company’s valuation. It could also mean a possible capital raise or the majority shareholders strengthening their existing holdings.
About the company
Nestlé Nigeria PLC is one of the largest food and beverage companies in Africa. Nestlé Nigeria Plc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of food products including purified water. It also exports some of its products to other countries within Africa.
It has three product segments: Food, Beverages and seasoning. The Food segment engages in the production and sale of Cerelac, Nutrend, Nan, Lactogen and Golden Morn. The Beverages segment engages in the production and sale of Milo, Chocomilo, Nido, Nescafe and Nestlé Pure Life. While the seasoning segment engages in the sale of Maggi cubes.
Key takes on Nestle financials
Nairametrics had earlier published after perusing through the company’s half-year unaudited financial report that the increase in the cost of sales, Administrative expenses, low finance income coupled with high costs coloured the bottom line of the company as earnings per share dipped from N33.11 to N27.53.
This shows the knock-on-effect of the pandemic on a giant like Nestle, despite grappling hard to keep revenues flat year on year, the increase in key costs still ebbed earnings.
Companies
Zoom reports a surge in profit of 3,300%
Zoom, one of the success stories during the pandemic, is turning its huge free-user base into hard cash.
The California-based video communication service provider Zoom gained more than 350%, and profits rocketed by about 3,300% in its Q2 result, as several companies across the globe subscribed to the video conferencing app in connecting with their employees working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zoom reported a net profit of $185.7 million for the quarter that ended on July 31, a surge of about 3,300% from $5.5 million. It also recorded total revenue of $663.5 million, showing a gain of over 350% increase year-over-year.
Zoom’s Stock price hit a record high yesterday ahead of the earnings statement by Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan and then gained another 28% in after-hours trading once the results became public.
READ: ByteDance, Tiktok’s parent company, now worth over $100 billion
Why Zoom share price is rising?
“As remote work trends have accelerated during the pandemic, organizations have moved beyond addressing immediate business continuity needs to actively redefine and embracing new approaches to support a future of working anywhere, learning anywhere, and connecting anywhere,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said Monday in an earnings call.
The numbers indicate that Zoom, one of the success stories during the pandemic, is turning its huge free-user base into hard cash.
READ: Saleh’s murder: Prosecutors discover video of ex-PA buying electric saw
“With ZM now clearly established as the global leader in the video collaboration market, its success paves a more clear path to compete in the enterprise market,” Rosenblatt analysts wrote.
However, J.P.Morgan analyst, Sterling Auty in a note to Bloomberg, warned that the impressive result printed by Zoom might not last for long as the pandemic eases. Auty said;
“The surge in growth has come increasingly from the riskiest customer segment,” he said. “Customers with less than 10 employees reached 36% of total revenue in the quarter.”
READ: Gold prices close higher, as U.S Fed Reserve allows high inflation
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Zoom provides easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows.
Companies
Nigerian Bottling Company installs high-speed canning line at Ikeja Plant
The new canning line will allow NBC to meet up with increasing sales demand.
The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) has announced the successful installation of a new high-speed canning line at its Ikeja plant. This is in line with its business optimisation and transformation plans.
The Director, Public Affairs and Communications, NBC, Ekuma Eze, noted in a statement seen by Nairametrics that the move and the supporting capital investment are in line with the company’s commitment to continue investing in the country.
READ: CBN to set up $39.4 billion infrastructure development company with AFC, NSIA
“As a leading consumer packaged goods company, NBC is committed to supporting the Nigerian economy and its people. In addition, as our products continue to cater to a growing range of tastes, we seek to continue to offer our consumers a wider choice of healthier options, premium products and increasingly sustainable packaging.
“This is why we’ve made this significant investment into the installation of this new can manufacturing line at our Ikeja plant,” he said.
With this development, the company’s production capacity for canned products will increase significantly, while production time will be greatly reduced.
READ: Uber expands food delivery business in a $2.65 billion acquisition
This will in turn increase the availability of Coca-Cola can products, and the products will now come in modern sleek cans.
According to him, the new canning line will allow NBC meet up with increasing sales demand, and boost the company’s export capacity.
Eze also disclosed in the statement that the company has “plans in place to install additional bottling lines at the plant in 2021.”
READ: Dangote’s world biggest fertilizer plant starts production in February next year
Backstory
As part of the company’s optimization plan, NBC also developed a Greenfield factory in Challawa plant, Kano State to scale up operations. The factory commenced operations in February.
Download the Nairametrics News App
NBC commenced its business transformation and optimisation plan since 2015, and over the last five years, has invested “over 650 million euros in the expansion and extensive upgrade of its manufacturing plants in Asejire, Ikeja, Abuja, Owerri, Challawa, Maiduguri, Port Harcourt and Benin.”