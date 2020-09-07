Cryptocurrency
Ethereum whale transfers $76 million worth of cryptos
unknown ETH whale moving 216,016 ETH worth $76 million,
Ethereum whales are definitely up to something of late; major entities, often called whales, have increased the movement of their Ethers in large quantities, as ETH prices rebound lately.
Data from advanced crypto tracker Whale Alert revealed an unknown ETH whale moving 216,016 ETH worth $76 million, transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet just a few hours ago.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 216,016 #ETH (76,083,859 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 6, 2020
As at the time this report was drafted, Ethereum traded at $354.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21 billion. ETH price is up 5.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
Nairametrics had in recent times, observed the high movement by these Ethereum whales as these large entities have purchased almost half of all the Ethereum mined so far in 2020
This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
What is an Ethereum Whale?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
What you need to know: Ethereum is a cryptocurrency created for the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications that are designed and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
While Ethereum refers to the blockchain network, the native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH).
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.
Cryptocurrency
68 new whales join Ethereum network, as price surges above $350
About 68 new whales holding 1000 -10,000 ETH have joined the network in the past 3 days.
Ethereum whales are going for a rebound as price pick up from its recent lows
About 68 new whales holding 1000 -10,000 ETH have joined the network in the past 3 days.
Ali Martinez, a crypto researcher spoke recently about the Ethereum whales’ increase via his Twitter feed stating that as Ether fell, there was a surge in the number of addresses with millions of dollars in Ethereum colloquially known as whales.
‘@santimentfeed‘s holder distribution chart shows that as #Ethereum was falling, there was a spike in the number of addresses with millions of dollars in #ETH, colloquially known as whales.
Roughly 68 new whales holding 1K to 10K $ETH have joined the network in the past 3 days. pic.twitter.com/HucYyMPQ2p
— Ali Martinez (@satoshilatino) September 6, 2020
At the time this report was drafted, Ether traded at $352.28 with a daily trading volume of $23 billion. ETH price is up 5.0% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 Million coins and a max supply of ∞ coin
This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
This is clear evidence that major investors are now looking at the future potential of ETH as an investment despite the recent sell-offs recorded in the second most capitalized crypto market.
In addition, the recent boom in Defi tokens is as triggered unusually high volume of transactions on the Ethereum network, often leading to congestion and a surge in transaction fees charged by ETH miners
Quick fact; Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
88.0% of all Bitcoins mined, as 2.5 million BTCs left to be mine
Mining is the process of adding confirmed transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin Miners might be going out of BTCs very soon, especially in the aspect of mining Bitcoins.
Data retrieved from an advanced crypto tracker, Bitcoin Block Bot revealed 88.0% of all BTC has been mined. Only 2,520,000 BTC left to mine!
As of block 646,800, 88.0% of all BTC has been mined. Only 2,520,000 BTC left to mine!
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 5, 2020
When all BTCs become mined, BTC miners will no longer be able to collect block rewards since there are no more Bitcoins to be created, meaning BTC miners will only earn from the transaction fees to be collected from every verified transaction.
Although, BTC Miners will continue to protect the blockchain since they will still be making cash via transactional fees.
Readers should be aware that Bitcoin Miners play a major role in the blockchain ecosystem. Since the last BTC halving done around May 2020, the reward halved from 12.5 to 6.25 bitcoin, meaning Bitcoin Miners now earned about $63,750 ($10,200 x 6.25) per block.
What you must know; Mining is the process of adding confirmed transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain. For the resources required to mine, the blockchain network rewards BTC miners via transaction fees and subsidies. Subsidies are paid per block at a current rate of 6.25 BTC. Fees are paid per transaction.
This confirming process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
In spite of the recent sell-offs recorded in the crypto market of late, BTC has performed fairly well, up by over 30% since the start of 2020 maintaining its position above $10k after testing this price level several times. It hasn’t dropped below $8000 since the price started climbing in late July.
Despite these gains, it has continued to struggle to surpass the new psychological barrier of $12k. However, ongoing bullish sentiment, as evidenced by on-chain data, suggests that many investors would continue to support a price above $8,000
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum loses more than 10%, plunges below $340
The price decline pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to about $38 billion.
Today at about 7.30 pm GMT, Ether was traded at $338. Also, data retrieved from Coingecko showed that ETH lost over 10% in the day. The price decline pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to about $38 billion, or 11.7% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization. At its highest, Ethereum’s market capitalization was about $136 billion.
Ethereum presently hovers around the $338.54 to $392.90 price levels. That said, it should be noted that over the past week, it has seen a plunge in value, losing 11.77%. The trading volume of Ethereum at the time this report was drafted stood at around $18 billion. It has traded in the range of $337.3175 to $488.2359 in the past 7 days.
READ: Number of contract calls on Ethereum rises by 300%
What you should know: Ethereum is a global, open-source platform for decentralized applications. In other words, the vision is to create a world computer that anyone can build applications in a decentralized manner, while all states and data are distributed and publicly accessible.
The native currency that flows within the Ethereum economy is called Ether (ETH), which is typically used to pay for transaction fees; it is also the base currency of the network.
On Ethereum, all transactions and smart contract executions require a small fee to be paid, which is called Gas. In technical terms, Gas refers to the unit of measure on the amount of computational effort required to execute an operation or a smart contract.