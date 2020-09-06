Tech News
Regulation of digital lending in Nigeria
Digital lending has become a source of hope for many SMEs and should be encouraged.
It is widely acknowledged that there are limited funding sources for entrepreneurs in emerging economies, such as Nigeria.
Traditional financing usually comes with high-interest rates and collateral security. Consequently, alternative financing options, such as peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding, have grown more popular amongst SMEs.
SMEs contribute 48% of Nigeria’s GDP, constitute 96% of businesses, and provide 84% of local employment. However, they have been extremely affected by the impact of the coronavirus.
The frantic search for capital to quickly inject into their businesses and constraints to traditional funding has brought digital lending, amongst other financing options, to the fore.
The flexibility, lower interest rates, ease, and speed of digital lending, compared with traditional financing, has increased its attractiveness amongst SMEs searching for capital.
However, there is currently no specific legislation on digital lending in Nigeria. Thus, digital money lenders are forced to operate within the extant moneylending laws of the States, which are modelled after the UK’s Money Lenders Act, 1927.
While these laws contain general provisions on money lending, they are not in tune with developments in the lending market.
For instance, section 14(2) of the Lagos State Money Lenders Law, 1972 renders a contract between a money lender and a borrower unenforceable if the money borrowed was not lent through a cheque drawn on the current account of the lender to the order of the borrower.
With digital money lenders promising five-minute loans through an automatic transfer to the borrower’s digital wallet or bank account, such archaic provisions pose an otiose limitation to digital lending.
Additionally, the cracks in the extant moneylending laws have provided an opportunity for some digital lenders to offer lending services without registering as a Money Lender.
The moneylending laws of the States exclude co-operative societies registered under the Co-operative Societies Law from the purview of the law. Consequently, some digital lenders have set up as co-operative societies to receive contributions from their members and give loans to same.
These concerns call for greater clarity in the regulation of digital lending in Nigeria.
An individual or company that wishes to carry on the business of digital lending must obtain a Money Lending License in any of the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory. A license obtained under the Money Lending Law of a state permits money lending activities only within that state.
The process involved in obtaining a license within each state is similar. It generally involves making an application in the prescribed form with the applicant’s letter headed paper to the designated authority within the state.
The application will be supported with requisite documents, such as the incorporation documents of the company, empowering it to carry on business as a moneylender, tax clearance certificate, and evidence of payment of requisite application fees.
Upon the fulfillment of all regulatory requirements, an annually renewable license will be granted to the company.
The absence of a federal law on lending and the requirement for money lenders to be licensed under the laws of each state they intend to operate creates extra layers of regulatory requirements and increases the cost of lending. Therefore, it is not rare to see digital lenders opt for a Microfinance Bank license, which permits them to operate in all states of the country and offer a greater diversity of services.
Alternatively, a company wishing to carry on money lending activities in Nigeria may be licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Finance Company under the Revised Guidelines for Finance Companies in Nigeria (“the Guidelines”). This license is, however, more suitable for companies wishing to offer ancillary services in addition to money lending.
The Guidelines permits finance companies to provide consumer loans; funds management; asset finance; project finance; local and international trade finance; debt factoring; debt securitization; financial consultancy; loan syndication, and issuing of vouchers, coupons, cards, and token stamps.
It is worthy of note that both money lenders and finance companies are prohibited from receiving deposits from the public unless they acquire a Microfinance Bank License.
The nature of the digital lending business model is such that the regulatory framework for data protection cannot be ignored by a digital money lender offering its services to Nigerian residents.
This is more so as the digital lending platforms utilise borrowers’ data to verify their identity, assess their credit worthiness or ability to repay the loan, and ensure loan repayment by asking their friends, family, or workplace to repay the loan or compel the borrower to repay.
Data collected include contact information, call logs, SMS logs, Facebook friends, contact list from other social media accounts, mobile money transaction history, geolocation, bank verification numbers, emails, passport photos, videos, and data from use of any third-party application.
The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, 2019 places an obligation on digital lenders as Data Controllers to disclose what data is being processed, the specific purpose of processing the data, and obtain consent of the Data Subjects to process the data. The Data Subject must also be informed of his right and the ability to withdraw his consent at any time.
These disclosures are expected to be made in a conspicuous Privacy Policy written in clear and plain language and placed on the website of the Lender. Lenders must, however, be wary of demanding for excessive data.
Consent is deemed to have not been freely given where the performance of a contract, including the provision of a service, is conditional on consent to the processing of personal data that is not necessary (or excessive) for the performance of that contract.
This plays out where a borrower is required to either give consent to use of excessive data to access funds via the application or withdraw consent to excessive data requested by logging out and uninstalling the application.
Additionally, where the data is to be used for a purpose other than that for which it was collected, the Data Subject must be informed of this purpose and give additional consent.
Notably, before collecting personal data, the Data Controller must disclose the period for which the data will be stored, or if that is not possible, the criteria used to determine that period. This is usually missing, or at best, vague in the Privacy Policy of some lending applications.
Any harmonisation or amendment of the current laws should be carefully drafted to ensure a balance between regulating the market and killing the market.
Digital lending has become a source of hope for many SMEs and should be encouraged. An attempt to create excessively stringent laws will not only stifle the market, but also limit funding to SMEs in an already difficult business environment.
Olayanju Phillips is a lawyer and an Associate within the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Department of SPA Ajibade & Co. He can be reached at [email protected] or [email protected]
Lessons Nigeria can learn from Microsoft’s Global Skills Initiative
Digital upskilling and reskilling will help individuals perform better in today’s on-demand jobs.
A little while ago, Microsoft announced the launch of a global skills initiative to help 25 million people worldwide acquire digital skills by the end of the year. To accomplish this goal, the tech giant will be pulling resources from LinkedIn, GitHub and Microsoft with 3 areas in focus:
- Data in identifying in-demand jobs and the skills needed to fill them.
- Free access to content that helps people develop the required skills.
- Low-cost certifications and free job-seeking tools for these people.
Microsoft also backs these efforts with $20 million in cash grants to help nonprofit organizations worldwide assist the people who need it most. $5 million of which will be provided in cash grants to community-based nonprofit organizations that are led by and serve communities of color in the United States.
Not only job seekers are set to benefit from this initiative, employees will also get the opportunity to skill and reskill through their careers.
Microsoft gets it right and Nigeria can do the same
Doing exactly the same may be far-reaching but as a country and what many will consider the tech hub of Africa, we too can pull resources together to help restore the economy through training in digital skills acquisition.
2020 is one of the most trying years a lot of us have experienced and that is largely due to the pandemic and its resulting effects on the global economy. In Nigeria, jobs have taken quite the hit and professionals have found themselves having to find alternative ways to earn a living.
Truth is, Nigeria has almost always had an unemployment problem but the already widening gap between the employed, unemployed and underemployed is even more evident during this global crisis. The core of the problem falls on the lagging educational system and lack of learning opportunities.
As expected, those who have to endure the effects of the economic recession are the minorities- those with inadequate education, disabled people, women, inexperienced workers etc.
One of the most feasible ways to fully recover is through the development of new skills in line with the jobs available and the new ones being created on a daily. According to Nigeria’s Bureau of Statistics, the Nigerian unemployment rate has climbed to 27.1% (up from 23.1% in Q3 2018) and the underemployment rate has increased to 28.6%.
To put in perspective, 21.7 million of a labour force of 80.2 million are unemployed, the most affected of this statistic are young Nigerians between ages 25 and 34 at 30.7%.
Should we sit around waiting for the government to enforce economic policies that drive growth and create jobs or should we do something about it?
The Nigerian Educational System is allocated 20% less than UNESCO’s benchmark for funding of education of the national budget, This Day reported. This is a major factor in the issues that eventually affect the labour force. At this point, private firms can then step to the plate and make changes as in the end, a flourishing economy means more business for them.
The need for digital transformation is critical, if nothing else, the pandemic has proven that we need to reskill and upskill to accelerate economic growth. Waiting around on policymakers simply will not cut it. We see that COVID-19 has brought about jobs that rely heavily on digital skills; even as society reopens we may find that for a minute, some workers resume in physical work-spaces while others keep working from home or remotely.
The digitization of the economy is happening and it has happened fast right before our eyes. We are fortunate to be able to say we knew when it all changed. Companies and all sorts of entities not only in Nigeria have adjusted to these changes and without a doubt digital transformation will touch almost every part of the global workforce.
Reskilling and upskilling in Nigeria is possible
The challenge in Nigeria is less about if there are no efforts being put into training people for jobs but more about the existing training reaching the people who need it the most.
However, digital upskilling and reskilling like Microsoft’s offer to a lucky 25 million people is what could generously shut that gap. It will offer the chance to give equal opportunities to individuals who require the skills for today’s’ on-demand jobs. The rise of the COVID-19 helped accelerate this process and we can see many Nigerians evolving digitally in more ways than one because of this.
NetPlusDotCom, a Lagos based fintech offering tech solutions to local businesses began efforts in expediting the digital transformation process with a series of initiatives and products. The company organizes a free monthly webinar that teaches business owners and individuals in different fields, the importance of acquiring digital skills in order to stay relevant and productive. The company has also introduced a few products like Church by NetPlusPay that makes online payments much more seamless for its user and Business Corner which offers businesses and individuals the opportunity to earn money online with a personalized domain through their network.
More internationally, TikTok according to Culture Custodian has launched its SkillsUP campaign that will drive the local community with tips on useful digital skills. The short-form mobile video platform has organized a series of sessions specifically designed to offer training to the new generation in order to advance career development.
This Day reported also that even the British Government through its Prosperity Fund’s Digital Access Programmes has pledged to support and promote inclusive and sustainable digital access to unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria. In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Digital Access Programme hosted the first Nigeria Technical Conference on the Right of Way (ROW) to further aggregate views from key stakeholders towards the advancement of policy and regulatory reforms on ROW and issuance of planning permits for mast and towers.
Hopefully, the policymakers grab a hold of this rather rare and extremely necessary opportunity to further support the digital transformation process in the country, in view of the fact that connectivity still poses a significant problem in Nigeria.
Connectivity and broadband reach- this has to be the utmost setback in the transition to digital. In the end, a million extensive training programs made available will be worth absolutely nothing if the gap created by broadband and internet reach is not breached.
Needless to say, even though a bit slow in the race, there has and still is a lot of effort being put in by Nigerians for Nigerians to facilitate upskilling and reskilling but the limitations are seemingly unsurmountable. However, we can be hopeful with initiatives like the NCC’s 70% Broadband Penetration Plan and ROW with the British Government among others.
Making sense of the increased data usage since COVID-19
Working from home came with an increased need for data from people who barely needed much.
Across various sectors, the COVID-19 pandemic changed consumer behaviours, altering trends and making nonsense of forecasts for the year.
The Q2 GDP report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that while most sectors experienced a contraction, sectors like crop production, trade and telecommunications experienced positive growth.
Among other sectors that experienced positive growth, Telecommunications grew 18.1% contributing 14.3% to the total GDP. It is understandable that telecommunications would experience a surge in activities during a lockdown. People need constant relations to keep in touch, especially when they have been restricted to the four walls of their homes.
For MTN Nigeria, the Q1 and Q2 reports filed with the Nigerian Stock exchange showed that revenue from Data usage rose by more than N5 billion in Q2 when compared with the previous quarter. The company recorded N79.97 billion in Q2 against N74 billion in Q1.
In the same period, revenue for voice calls dropped by more than N20 billion, from N194 billion in Q1 to N174 billion in Q2.
Commenting on the report, the company had remarked that demand for data and digital services grew, even as other services were impacted by the economic constraints caused by lockdowns and movement restrictions. This is in spite of the 90-day free SMS initiative which was launched in April, where more than 4.3 billion free text messages were sent before the end of June.
Note also that the revenue from data does not factor in the visits to healthcare websites which MTN had zero-rated as part of moves to support Nigerians in accessing credible and reliable data. According to the Q2 report, customers used more than 3,000 Terabytes (equivalent of 3 million GB) of data in visiting these sites.
Towards the end of H1, this initiative was expanded to include a range of education platforms endorsed by Nigerian federal and state governments, but no data was given on this.
A look at Airtel Nigeria’s financials will also reveal same trend. Revenue from data grew by almost a billion naira, from N45.6 billion in the first quarter of 2020 (January to March 2020) to N46.4 billion in the second quarter (April to June). Revenue from voice calls dropped by N14 billion, from N88.9 billion in January to March 2020, to N74.8 billion in the subsequent quarter.
Airtel Nigeria usually reports its figures in dollars, so the figures given above were arrived at using an exchange rate of N380 to $1.
Chief Executive Officer, Raghunath Mandava, explained in the report that this is the result of people seeking new ways of socialising while trying to contain the spread of infection. To keep up with the trend, the company had to increase the penetration of digital recharges and expand its home broadband solutions.
More data, less calls! Why?
As soon as the realities of the lockdown set in, many companies set about activating the remote working framework. To do this, several applications came into use and employees had to set about adapting to them.
Working from home definitely played a role in increasing people’s data needs. A previous report from Nairametrics had some workers admitting that their data consumption tripled because of the demands of working online all day. Irrespective of who bore the cost of the increased data demand, employees had to stay online to work, attend to customers and clients, attend meetings, e-conferences and seminars.
The lockdown also saw teachers being compelled to go online. Whereas the usual teaching system in Nigeria would have required students seated in the classroom with the teacher physically present. Private schools took their lessons online during the lockdown. Some ran the entire term curriculum and classes, and even took their examinations online at the end of the term.
These activities came with increased demand for data, from a group of people who barely had need for them before. If the teachers were giving out lessons online, parents also had to ensure that their children were available to take these lessons, and this meant even more data.
In addition, some consumers converted most of their voice calls into data calls, using apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, skype, Google etc.
Many brands also had to rethink their advertising and promotion strategies. There was hardly need for adopting electronic billboards and roadshows since people had been confined to their homes. Some of these companies took the options of online conferences, webinars, live sessions on Instagram and Facebook, and other opportunities to interact and engage with their customers online. These, of course, came with data implications for the audience.
A lot of information that could have been shared via voice calls are now being done through internet connectivity. Live sessions online have become the surest way to create activities with a customer base that you do not have personal interactions with.
Current data trends, as revealed in the American Business Council Economic e-conference recently held, indicated that hygiene concerns about cash could be responsible for the increase in e-commerce transactions and growing dependence on internet connectivity for both work and lifestyle needs.
Note that the data consumption figures stated in the article do not factor in the 3,000 Terabytes (or 3 million GB) of data consumed in visiting zero-rated sites during the period. One Gigabyte of internet data costs an average of N300, and multiplied by the free 3 million GB, we could be looking at almost N1 billion (N900 million) worth of data consumption.
Add this figure to the actual N154 billion of data revenue MTN recorded in the two quarters, and the N92 billion of data revenue for Airtel Nigeria in the two quarters, and we can see that Nigerians used at least N247 billion worth of data in H1 2020. This figure is not conclusive, of course as it does not factor in data revenue from the other two telcos – Globacom and 9Mobile.
According to Bola Asiru, Principal/Divisional Lead at MasterCard Advisors (Sub-Saharan Africa), consumer habits have been completely changed by the pandemic, and it is now more difficult to predict buying behaviours. However, what is certain is that there is going to be a lot of contactless business operations, and the data need will surge even higher among Nigerians.
Contactless payments: What buying and selling would look like post COVID-19
Contactless payment solution seeks a dispensation where contact is totally avoided.
Thanks to the global pandemic, a lot has changed about consumer buying behaviours. And these changes are more than just customers’ choices of goods and services. Current data trends show a major shift in preferred modes of payments, and this is re-modifying the business landscape.
Bola Asiru, a Principal/Divisional Lead at Mastercard Advisors (Sub-Saharan Africa) said this shift stems from “the hygiene concerns about cash” and has seen a corresponding rise in e-commerce transactions and even a growing dependence on internet connectivity for both work and lifestyle needs.
This can be seen reflected in the fact that some of the companies posting profits in this pandemic are telecommunication companies, e-commerce platforms or alternate payment solutions providers.
READ: XRP plunges more than 10%, biggest daily percentage drop since March 12
Speaking during the American Business Council Economic Update in partnership with Mastercard, Asiru noted that the changes in payment patterns also stems from a rising consciousness that limiting contacts with cash will not be sufficient if payment cards still have to be handled by different parties before payment is made.
In the bid to limit contact, “businesses need to adapt their strategic plans in order to add value to evolving consumer needs,” Asiru noted in his presentation during the virtual conference.
Why contactless payments?
“Contactless technology has proven to be an asset in a world where consumers must limit contact with cash,” says Bola Asiru. And consumers are already itching for this solution. Contactless makes life easier, quicker and safer for micropayments.
The use of POS machines and ATMs in Nigeria currently requires an individual to provide the card for the cashier to swipe, or inserting one’s card into the machine to retrieve cash. After this, the buyer still replaces the card in his wallet.
Contactless payment solution seeks a dispensation where contact is totally avoided. This means a secure payment method using a debit or credit card, smartcard, or another payment device by using RFID technology or near-field communication, so that the customer can effect payment without the card having any direct contact with the machine with his hand or card.
READ: Urgent need to re-up cybersecurity efforts as digital payments gain popularity
It could also take the form of scanning barcodes to effect payment without any contact. There is no doubt that consumers want to stay safe and this can be seen in the increased usage of e-commerce platforms for convenience and safety.
As businesses seek to protect staff and customers by way of physical distancing, contactless payments will soon become the way to go.
Fear of frauds
A major hindrance to the “cashless society” picture being put forward by the apex bank is the fear of digital frauds.
Not a few people have lost some money after entering their payment card details into the wrong sites, and this consciousness continues to keep them in the cash era.
Answering questions on this, Asiru noted that despite the fears, frauds resulting from contactless payments are much lower than is seen in other forms of payments.
He however added that business leaders will have to do more to prevent fraud and drive security on their platforms, especially as traffic is expected to push upwards.
Is Africa ready for contactless solutions?
Among other things, contactless solutions will depend largely on assured security of the space and reliable internet connectivity.
For instance, POS transaction volume and value have reached a 4 year high with N416 billion worth of transactions in July, while Mobile Transactions value also reached a 4-year high at N275billion of transactions. There has also been an increased use of Digital & Mobile platforms, as can be seen in the GDP report where the Telecoms sector posted an impressive growth.
“Our partners in Nigeria are already issuing contactless enabled cards and we are working with our stakeholders to ensure an increase in transaction limits and a deeper penetration of contactless for health and convenience of cardholders and merchants,” Asiru stated.
Policy framework and strategy
Although contactless cards and payments are already in circulation in several countries, industry stakeholders in Nigeria are yet to define standard transaction limits to be done without pin (Cardholder Verification Method).
Without a standard alignment across the industry, Nigerians cannot get the full benefit of contactless technology, and it falls on the Central Bank of Nigeria to issue a Cardholder Verification Method (CVM) policy on contactless payments, in line with global standards
READ: Leaked email reveal a bank can’t pay GDR dividend due to dollar shortages
Businesses will also need to revalidate their business strategies, with flexible and tactical action plans that will change alongside an unpredictable customer base.
They would also need to invest in Predictive Analytics “to model future trends and also as a hedge against unpredictable times” and also drive up cybersecurity on their platforms.
What you should know
American Business Council is an affiliate of the US Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, and is considered the voice of over 50 American Businesses in Nigeria, working with US missions and othe partners to drive trade and investment opportunities.
READ: ABC survey shows US companies contributed over N111 billion to Nigeria in 2017
The body is an advocacy instrument to promote development of commerce and investments between the United States of America and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and holds regular talks and conferences to proffer solutions to foster socio-economic growth.
Adegbemile Tolu
September 6, 2020 at 5:25 pm
The last paragraph is a key point that should not be ignored by the Nigerian lawmakers. Though consent seeking and consent granting is very crucial in making deals, many prospective borrowers seldom take their time to read through the usually lengthy, boring, and esoteric privacy policy/terms and conditions of service to ensure the security and secrecy of their data. Finally,there should be a federal law rather than the excessively costlier state laws license that increases the cost of lending.