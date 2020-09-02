Corporate Press Releases
PwC holds Capability Enhancement Workshop for Journalists
This year, the topics discussed at the workshop were determined by the participants.
Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has again hosted its annual Capability Enhancement Workshop for journalists.
The half-day workshop which held virtually in line with COVID-19 protocols around large gatherings, had participants from traditional broadcast, print and new media platforms. It featured insightful presentations on various topics by subject matter specialists with the aim of building the capacity of journalists and enhancing their ability to execute their duties effectively while positioning themselves to take advantage of future opportunities.
The annual workshop, which is now in its seventh year, is a key component of PwC’s Corporate Responsibility strategy. It was instituted in recognition of the very important role of the media in society and in particular, the role that the media in Nigeria has and continues to play in informing and educating the public.
“Our support for the media through this workshop and the media excellence award is in line with our purpose which is to build trust in society and solve important problems. It is a demonstration of our strong belief that for the Nigerian people to enjoy good governance, the media must perform its role optimally and professionally and this is reflected in the quality of reporting, in the capacity of individual journalists to carry out research and investigations, in the independence of editorial judgments, and in their ability to use technology as an enabler. As a firm, we have been supporting various stakeholders in their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and this is one of such interventions,” said Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC in his opening remarks at the session.
This year, the topics discussed at the workshop were determined by the participants who made their pick from a pool at the point of registration.
The topics include “Economic sustainability: Tracking and reporting the metrics that matter” facilitated by Dr. Andrew S. Nevin, Partner and Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria. The session observed with examples, the issues with merely regurgitating data and statistics without providing sufficient context or insights, which readers often find to be of little use. He pointed participants to track key metrics such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and other policy pronouncements of governments which they can use to benchmark their analysis of NBS statistics and enrich their general reporting on the economy.
Editor-in-Chief at Stears Business, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, facilitated a session on “Journalism and the new normal: challenges and opportunities” during which he shared the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on news consumption patterns and what this means for the fortunes of journalists and their media houses. He noted that in times of uncertainty, trustworthy reporting becomes even more important than the speed to break the news. He noted that with the shift to digital platforms by consumers, reporters must balance the rush to be the first to publish with providing factual information written from a unique angle that adds value to the readers. He emphasised the need for clarity of thoughts and clarity of expression for excellent reporting.
The third session titled “CAMA 2020, Nigeria’s competitiveness and ease of doing business” was led by Taiwo Oyedele who provided an overview of the new law which he noted is the most important business regulation in Nigeria especially as it has significant impact on doing business, competitiveness, attracting investments, and economic growth. He observed the controversies it has generated before providing analysis of the key provisions and changes introduced by the new law compared to the old version that had been in operation since 1990. Going forward, Taiwo stated the need to Gazette the law with a future commencement date to facilitate ease of transition while emphasizing the importance of effective implementation. He noted the need to harmonise CAMA with other laws such as the Companies Income Tax Act which still requires audited accounts by all companies regardless of size. In addition, more flexibility is required for foreign companies who wish to operate business in Nigeria such that a branch registration should be permitted while incorporating a subsidiary will be optional. It is also necessary to ensure that the new law is kept under constant review with more frequent amendments or re-enactment say every five years.
Participants were able to engage the speakers on their topics and related issues in an open interactive session during which the facilitators fielded questions from the journalists.
The capacity enhancement workshop precedes the award gala-nite for the announcement of winners of this year’s PwC Media Excellence Awards, which is scheduled to hold virtually on Friday 2 October 2020.
About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 270,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com
PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.
©2020 PricewaterhouseCoopers. All rights reserved.
Corporate Press Releases
Ardova Plc. Holds 41st AGM
… Grows Revenue by 31.1% in 2019
Ardova PLC (AP), a leading Nigerian integrated energy company held its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was also its first virtually held AGM on August 28, 2020, in Lagos.
In compliance with social distancing measures designed to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in-person shareholder attendance at the AGM was by proxy whilst the meeting was simultaneously streamed live online for the benefit of all the AP’s shareholders not physically present.
In a statement addressing the shareholders, AbdulWasiu Sowami, Chairman, AP said; “On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to inform our shareholders that the change in strategy introduced by our new management has begun to yield returns. Despite what was a challenging economic environment, the evolution of our business model to one focused on improving operational efficiencies, leveraging existing core assets and positioning the company to be at the forefront of renewable energy distribution in Nigeria has led to significant improvement in our top and
bottom line. We will continue to focus on delivering value to our shareholders as we continue to drive the growth and profitability of our business”
Key highlights for 2019 Financial Year indicate an increase in shareholders’ funds by15.6% year-on-year, to N17.5 billion in FY 2019 (FY2018: N15.1 billion) as a result of a 38% growth in retained earnings. The company also improved its operational efficiency and increased its volumes and margins for all its products, resulting in total volume growth of 37.4% y-o-y from 804.7million in FY 2018 to 1.1billion in FY 2019.
Olumide Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer, AP, in his comments on the 2019 financial performance stated that “Following the entry of the new management in 2019, our vision was to create an energy firm that will become the brand of choice for consumers. Our strategy to deliver on this goal is to be laser-focused in increasing operational efficiency and leveraging our core assets to maximise growth. On this premise, we divested from our non-core
subsidiaries, a strategic move that quickly resulted in a cleaner balance sheet and a healthy platform from which our resulting growth stems. It is against this backdrop that we delivered a 31% year-on-year growth in revenue and a 520% year-on-year growth in profitability.”
Mr. Adeosun also noted that “Our 2019 financial results mark the start of our repositioning plan. We will continue to be deliberate about building an energy company designed for the future, and our performance over the latter half of 2019 shows that moving forward on this course will set us on the right path to our long-term goals. We remain committed to delivering improved profitability and value for shareholders in 2020, as this remains a core component of our transformation.”
Other critical resolutions voted for by the shareholders at the meeting was the election of members of the Statutory Audit Committee and amendments to the Articles of Association to allow the meeting of the Board of Directors to hold via conference call, video call or other digital or electronic means.
Ardova Plc will continue to execute on its transformation strategy by leveraging new opportunities, innovation and partnerships that further its goal to emerge as Nigeria’s energy provider of choice.
Corporate Press Releases
COVID-19 lockdown significantly impact Guinness Nigeria profits
Profit was impacted by a number of one-off accounting adjustments totaling N17.2b.
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced its audited results for the period ended 30 June, 2020 revealing a decline in loss after tax at N12.57bn resulting from the significant impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing economic challenges.
The audited results which were released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the financial year-end indicated that revenue decreased 21% to N104.376bn versus the prior period of 2019.
Profit was impacted by a number of one-off accounting adjustments totaling N17.2b, as well as volume declines due to the prevailing economic and COVID-19 impacted conditions. This led to a net loss after tax of N12.6b.
READ: UACN’s major shareholder sells substantial shares
Excluding the accounting adjustments, the underlying performance remains strong despite the impacted top line performance.
Highlights
• Revenue decreased 21%
• Operating profit declined 243%
• Cost of sales declined 22%
• Net finance charges at N4.24billion
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Baker Magunda, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc said: “The last quarter performance of fiscal 2020 was significantly impacted by restrictions due to COVID-19, exacerbating the already challenging economic environment. Closures of on-trade premises (bars, lounges, clubs and dine-in restaurants) which represent the major part of the consumption occasion for our products; and bans on celebratory occasions impacted sales.
READ MORE: Faltering Guinness pays bumper dividends but Diageo rakes in billions in royalties
“Demand was also impacted by reduced consumer income, unemployment concerns due to the shutdown of a large number of businesses, and increases of VAT and excise throughout the year.
“Distribution was further impacted by the ban of inter-state, and in some cases intra-state travel. Although Management worked diligently with regulatory authorities to minimise the impact, this hampered our distributors ability to restock and have our brands available for purchase.”
The company however revealed that its reaction to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 lockdown in Q4 was centered around reducing risk to the business by focusing on cash delivery, reducing distributor inventories, and fast-tracking the ongoing distribution transformation project for efficient sales operations. This focus ensured a reduction of trade receivables by 88% over same period last year.
READ: PWC report details how COVID-19 will impact Nigerian FinTechs
“We also focused on cost management by reacting to the drop in demand by reducing operations for a month. Agile actions taken in the period impacted by COVID-19 complemented the work already undertaken throughout the year to reduce Cost of Sales by year end,” Magunda said.
The Chairman of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Babatunde Savage assured that “the Board will continue to support the Management in its efforts to sustain global best practices aimed at consistently delivering business growth for stakeholders.
Get corporate data from Nairametrics on Nairaytics
“We remain confident that the strategy is comprehensive and robust, and that we are making the right investments in the company to ensure our long-term competitiveness.”
Corporate Press Releases
Call for Applications: Free 4 Week Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) 5th Annual Digital Career Accelerator
Apply now to the GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator.
Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE): is the world’s first digital accelerator and leads today as one of the largest digital ecosystem development platforms. With a mission to educate, inspire and prepare individuals and organizations for the digital age, GSE brings together both private and public stakeholders to address humanity’s greatest challenges via exponential technologies and entrepreneurship.
In a post-pandemic world, it’s time that we up-skill and prepare both career professionals and entrepreneurs for a remote digital future! Welcome to the world’s largest digital accelerator with a focus on career development!
About the Program:
Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) returns with the 5th Annual Digital Accelerator program with a focus on career development, personal development and business development tracks to prepare participants for a digital future. The 4 week intensive program will feature speakers from around the world who will train on strategy that prepares both entrepreneurs and career professionals for a digital remote world. Accepted participants will receive $250k in free perks and prizes from Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, DigitalOcean, Sendgrid and Zendesk.
Apply now to the GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator! 4 weeks of free training and strategy coaching on personal development, entrepreneurship and career development. Deadline August 28th! Program is Sept 1- 30, 2020! Apply via here: GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator Application.
Startups can apply for admission to the GSE digital career accelerator on a rolling basis between August 10th- August 28th. The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation.
The GSE digital accelerator program is open to all small businesses, corporate professionals, startups, and freelancers. Each application round is rolling admission until the top 100 are selected from each of the 7 regions that GSE covers in and Africa, Asia, America, Europe, Caribbean, Latin America, Middle East. The remaining 300 are selected from partner programs within our network. In total 1000 companies will be selected for the cohort. From the final cohort, 10 per region will be selected to pitch investors and influencers on demo day. The top 3 startups are announced at the conclusion of the program to receive partner prizes, media features, and potential investment.
For more information on tickets, sponsorships and partnerships, please email the team at: [email protected].
Staniel Tetteh
Ecosystem Development Team
(E) [email protected]