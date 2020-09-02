Gold prices drop lower, as U.S dollar picks up from its 2-year low

Commodities
Gold prices drifted lower on Wednesday morning at Asia’s trading session. This plunge in the price of the yellow metal was triggered by impressive US economic data and the US dollar bouncing back from its 2-year low.
Gold futures dropped by about 0.45% to trade at $1,970 by (5:56 GMT), while the U.S dollar index inched up 0.04% to 92.377.
Prices of gold futures dropped below $1,980, a crucial support level, thanks to the dollar’s recent strengthening, and a better-than-expected US manufacturing data released yesterday, which restored hopes for economic recovery. The ISM manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for August came at 56, better than the expected 54.5 and 54.2 in July.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the seasonality of the yellow metal. He said:
“There is moderately bearish seasonality for gold in September; the metal has gone down about 2% in the month over the last five years on average.
“The pace of gold accumulation via ETF instruments seems to have slowed down slightly over a previous couple of months, while fast-money positioning is probably still relatively elevated long contacts.”
However, it should be noted that the recent impressive U.S economic data doesn’t necessarily change the strategy of the U.S. Federal Reserve. The trend for gold still looks bullish.
What you must know about gold: The precious metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Also, it usually rallies up, when the U.S dollar is showing weakness.
Crude oil prices up, on larger than expected plunge in U.S oil stockpiles
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Wednesday morning, at the latter part of Asia’s trading session. The recent upside in crude oil prices was triggered by the American Petroleum Institute (API) announcing a larger-than-expected plunge in U.S oil stockpiles.
Brent crude futures gained 0.81% to trade at $45.95 by (5:09 AM GMT) and WTI futures gained 0.84% to trade at $43.12
What you must know: American Petroleum Institute recently reported a 6.360 million-barrel draw for the week ended August 28, much larger than the forecasted 1.950 million-barrel prepared by Investing.com, and the previous week’s 4.524 million-barrel draw.
Crude oil traders will now fix their eyes on U.S. Energy Information Administration’s figures scheduled to be released later today.
In addition, another macro pushing crude oil prices above the $45 price level is the recent better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing activity data released yesterday.
August’s ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 56, beating July’s reading of 54.2 and the 54.5 forecasts. A rise in new orders saw the index climb to its highest level in more than a year.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on prevailing macros, affecting the prices of the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. He said:
“In early Asia, WTI is trading off Monday’s highs but is still hugging $43 per barrel, finding support from decade high PMI prints in China.
“However, near-term headwinds from the uncertain macro environment with Fed Governor Brainard striking a pessimistic tone on the economy overnight, and rising production are likely to limit the upside.
“And these issues could lead to a correction lower in the coming weeks, even more so if the mega commodity reflation trade runs out of steam as the old dog – the US dollar doesn’t look like it is going to roll over just yet.
“Still, positive medium and longer-term supply-and-demand trends supported further along the curve suggest WTI should remain comfortably above the $40-41 level.”
Crude oil prices continue to climb up amid signs of gradual demand improvement, albeit in on low volatility conditions.
Gold prices surge amid the backdrop of a weaker US dollar
Gold prices were firmed in the early hours of Tuesday, nearing a two-week high as a weaker greenback and ultra-low interest rate environment kept the gold bulls roaring upward.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, recently presented an unusual accommodative policy change that could result in inflation moving upwards, and interest rates staying arbitrarily lower in the long term.
At about 04.33 am GMT, the gold futures contract gained $15.70, to settle at $1,994.30 an ounce.
Why gold prices are up
The U.S Fed Reserve’s strategy now permits inflation to rise above its 2% target to make up for the time when inflation was below its target, signaling that a long period of very low-interest rates lies ahead.
What you must know about Gold: the yellow metal tends to usually rise in value on expectations of lower U.S interest rates, which reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Also, it usually rallies up, when the U.S dollar is showing weakness.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, gave vital insights on the macros that made the yellow metal rise in value. He said:
“Gold remained supported overnight by a dip in US yields amid the backdrop of a weaker US dollar.
“The yellow metal now looks like an excellent place to invest in for a few years provided real rates remain lower, which is bound to happen on any reflationary bounce.”
Brent crude prices set to post fifth straight monthly gains
Brent crude prices in the last few weeks, keep ranging between the $44-$46 ranges.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Monday morning at Asia’s trading session. Brent crude’s price is set to print its fifth straight monthly gains as global stimulus measures have helped in stabilizing crude oil prices, coupled with the continued weakness of the U.S dollar relatively.
Brent crude futures gained 0.63%, to trade at $46.10 a barrel by 0549 GMT; also, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 0.42% to trade at $43.15 a barrel.
Brent crude bulls have been able to keep the black liquid hydrocarbon, relatively higher, printing its fifth successive monthly price rise. Its price peaked at $46.23 a barrel on Aug. 5, the highest level since March.
WTI is on track for a fourth monthly rise, reaching $43.78 a barrel on Aug. 26 when Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf coast.
It should be noted that Brent crude price in the last few weeks, kept ranging between $44 and $46.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, gave a detailed analysis of the recent price movement of Brent crude prices. He said:
“But with oil confined to pretty tight ranges after weeks of nothing but crickets, the storm price surge added some life to the markets. After a week-long round trip to $44 and above $46, prices end back where we started.
“Crude oil price continues to be surprisingly range-bound in the context of all the various moving parts.
“Markets shifted higher on Friday and are receiving support at the Monday open from all the inflation and weaker U.S dollar conversations post-Jackson Hole talk last week.
“I suspect traders remain snared between the often shifting short-term health risk triggered oscillations and more bullish longer-term dynamics.
“As always, the focus remains on the near-term pace of the global economic recovery and the supply/demand dynamic.
“However, with high hopes on COVID-19 vaccines, impressive US economic data, and the “back to school” employment bounce, the medium and longer-term outlook points to a tightening market and higher oil prices.”