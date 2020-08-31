Coronavirus
WHO explains the impact of COVID-19 on global health care progress
The coronavirus pandemic which has negatively impacted on global affairs has seen most of the gains in medical care which were achieved over the past decades under the threat of being wiped out within a short period of time.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted ordinary health services in more than 90% of the countries.
The disclosure was part of a report in the Survey which was conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and released on Monday, August 31, 2020.
The UN health agency had on many occasions warned about other life-saving programmes being impacted by the pandemic and has sent advice to countries on how to mitigate against it. However, the survey yielded the first WHO data so far on the scale of disruptions.
The report from the WHO says, ‘’The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on essential health services is a source of great concern. Major health gains achieved over the past two decades can be wiped out in a short period of time.’’
The survey includes responses from over 100 countries between May and July. The most affected services were routine immunizations (70%), family planning (68%) and cancer diagnosis and treatment (55%), while emergency services were disturbed in almost a quarter of responding countries.
The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 25.2 million with about 850,000 deaths according to the latest report.
Researchers are of the opinion that non-COVID-19 deaths have also increased in some places partly due to disruption in health services, although these may be harder to calculate.
The WHO survey said, ‘’It was reasonable to anticipate that even a modest disruption in essential health services could lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality from causes other than COVID-19 in the short to medium and long-term.”
Going further, the WHO also warned that the disruptions could be felt even after the pandemic ends as countries may find that their resources have been overwhelmed.
Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests negative to coronavirus
The Health Commissioner tested negative after previously testing positive a week ago.
The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after he tested positive.
This was confirmed by the media aide to the Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat in a social media statement on Monday.
FLASH: The Deputy Incident Commander of #Covid19Lagos and Lagos Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested NEGATIVE to Covid19. pic.twitter.com/ZBYY5w8tBf
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) August 31, 2020
Nairametrics reported last week that the Lagos State government has announced that Abayomi tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
Abayomi who is the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 contracted the disease after close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive to the coronavirus disease.
As at 11:45 pm, 30th August, Lagos State has recorded a total of 18,119 cases of coronavirus.
Nigeria’s COVID-19 curve is flattening at a rapid pace.
Yesterday, the NCDC announced that 138 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Nigeria, the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th.
The COVID-19 pandemic curve is rapidly flattening at an incredibly fast pace in the last few days. This follows several measures implemented by the government such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, and lockdown procedures, which are slowing down the spread of the pandemic in the country.
The latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Sunday reveals 138 new cases of Covid-19 was confirmed in Nigeria, which is the lowest daily number recorded since April 27th. It was 250 the day before and 160 on Friday. In total Nigeria has a total tally of 53,865.
A look at the time series shows that the curve started bending consistently in August after enduring three months of significant increases since May which dragged till the later part of the month of August. Month to date August has registered a daily average of just 357 one of the lowest and just lower than 150 days (between April 1 and August 29 2020) average of 359 cases.
The Demographics
The latest COVID-19 situation report shows that over 34,199 (64%) of the recorded cases were male while 19,528 (36%) females have been affected so far. Also, the most affected age group is between 31 and 40 years of age. Only 1% of the recorded cases have travel history, 24% got infected through contact with infected persons while 75% got infected through unknown exposure.
So far, 41,513 patients have been discharged since the pandemic, indicating a recovery rate of 77.1%, 11,339 patients remain under observation while 1,013 (1.88%) deaths have been recorded.
A stitch in time saves nine
It appears that the policies of the government are working as health experts have often cited wearing facemasks and limited movements as one of the most effective ways of containing the spread of the virus. Recall that the President, Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movement in Lagos and the Federal Capital (Abuja) for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from March 30th, 2020, and later extended by an additional two-weeks period.
While Nigerians were restricted to the four walls of their homes, mandatory use of face masks and adoption of social distancing was strictly enforced in the country during this period with many organisations switching to remote working.
Furthermore, on April 27th, 2020, the President partially put on hold the movement restriction with only a few businesses allowed to commence operations from May 4th. It came along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020.
Alongside the measures that have been taken by the federal and various state governments, most organisations also carried out a number of sensitization programmes to enlighten the public about the symptoms of the disease and how it can be prevented. A move, which is reflective of the new trend in the number of confirmed cases in the country.
But while it appears the curve is flattening, there are also reports of underreported cases. A recent Nairametrics research suggests some people have fallen ill with symptoms of Covid-19 but did not bother to go for testing.
Why this matters: The steady decline in the number of confirmed cases recorded in Nigeria suggests the government’s policy on facemasks, lockdowns, and curfews appear to have contained the spread of the virus. This matters immensely for the economy especially as the government reopens the airspace for international flight operations and businesses consider resuming full operations.
Also, the quicker the curve flattens, the more optimistic it is for the economy to recover faster than expected. The Nigerian economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and halt in most aspects of the economy. Resuming full economic activities might not help the country avoid a recession but could quicken the recovery process.
US announces possible early approval of COVID-19 vaccine before end of trials
FDA said that a request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that a future vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic might be given emergency approval before the end of trials which are designed to ensure its safety and effectiveness.
The disclosure was made by the head of the US Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, during an interview with the Financial Times. He said that a request for such extraordinary approval would have to come from the vaccine developer.
He also promised that any review of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United State will be transparent to the public and with any clearance or approval is driven by data alone.
READ MORE: FG grants new MSMEs 80% discount on NAFDAC registration
During the interview, Stephen Hahn said, ‘’If they do that before the end of Phase Three, which involves large-scale human testing, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination.’’
He, however, insisted he was not acting under pressure from President Donald Trump, who has been pushing hard for a vaccine, saying one might be ready before US elections November 3.
The FDA head said, “This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision.”
READ: Moderna vaccine certified to protect monkeys against Coronavirus during study
Three Western drugmakers are in the third phase of their clinical trials involving tens of thousands of participants. These 3 drugmakers are AstraZeneca, which is in partnership with Oxford University in UK, Moderna, which is collaborating with the US National Institutes of Health and the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance.
The experimental vaccine was given to half of the participants in such trials, whereas the other half are given a placebo. Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait probably for months to see whether there is a statistically significant difference in the infection rate of the 2 groups.
Hahn revealed that an emergency authorization would not necessarily cover everyone but might be granted for specific, high-risk groups.
He said, ‘’Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval.’’
Hahn apologized last week for overstating the benefits of blood plasma-based therapy during a press conference with President Donald Trump.
He has faced mounting criticism from the medical community for giving in to political pressure from the Trump administration, especially with 2 incidents.
Apart from the one stated above, in March, the FDA gave emergency authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 after Trump on several occasions praised its use. The authorization was later withdrawn in June after serious side effects emerged.