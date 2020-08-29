Cryptocurrency
Two Bitcoin whales transfer 4,503 BTC, as Bitcoin stays above $11,400
Two Bitcoin whales moved 4,503 BTCs valued around $51.99 million.
The number of transactions done by whales in the world’s most important crypto market is on the rise. Data obtained from Whales Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, shows that two Bitcoin whales moved 4,503 BTCs valued around $51.99 million. The BTCs were transferred separately in the early hours of today.
Data obtained from Coin360, another crypto analytic firm, has shown that the flagship currency is presently around the $11,400 price level, with a market capitalization of about $212 billion
Why you should know about BTC whales
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own large numbers of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Where did all these new whales come from?
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTCs from exchanges. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $11,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels recently.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin could reach $500,000
Bitcoin has already made significant ground on gold —going from whitepaper to over $200 billion.
It’s no longer news that the world’s most valuable crypto has become a trending financial instrument. Just recently, the founders of a leading American crypto exchange, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, gave an in-depth analysis on how Bitcoin could be worth over $500,000, within a couple of years.
If global central banks start to diversify their foreign fiat holdings into crypto, say 10%, then 45x gets revised upward towards 55x or $600,000 USD per bitcoin.
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss went on to discuss major fundamental factors such as the likely return of higher Inflation. Cash stored in banks, according to them, will get run over.
Money invested in assets like real estate or the stock market will keep pace. Money stored in gold or bitcoin will outrun the scourge. And money stored in bitcoin will run the fastest, overtaking gold.
The Gemini Exchange founders further illustrated the advantages bitcoin had by saying:
“Bitcoin has a significant first-mover advantage not only because it’s the first crypto as we know it, but because it was the first one with a gold-like store of value properties.
“As such, it enjoys tremendous network effects (not dissimilar to those experienced by social networks like Facebook and Twitter) due to its vibrant community of users, developers, miners, exchanges, custodians, etc.
“Nothing demonstrates this better than the fact that Bitcoin is an open-source project that can be copied or forked by anyone in the world at any moment. And yet despite being forked many times over the years, it remains the dominant crypto (store of value or otherwise) both in terms of market capitalization and liquidity. This race is Bitcoin’s to lose.”
The Winklevoss brothers also spoke about the exponential growth in the world’s flagship Gemini Exchange market, by concluding with:
“Bitcoin has already made significant ground on gold — going from whitepaper to over $200 billion in market capitalization in under a decade.
“Today, the market capitalization of above-ground gold is conservatively worth $9 trillion.
“If we are right about using a gold framework to value bitcoin, and bitcoin continues on this path, then the bull case scenario for bitcoin is that it is undervalued by a multiple of 45.”
Cryptocurrency
Top Football clubs are now using blockchain
Such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities.
Football clubs are now using blockchain, to facilitate better experiences for their fans.
A leading Turkish football club, Trabzonspor, in partnership with Chiliz, recently announced that they would begin a $TRA Fan Token on fan voting & rewards app Socios.com and the Chiliz Exchange, a global tokenized sports exchange.
$TRA token owners will be able to influence club decisions to vote in many polls each season on Socios.com, earn rewards linked to the club, other creative digital experiences, and real-life activations, such as meeting players and watching games like a VIP when fans return to the stadiums.
Why Nairametrics believes it is a big deal
Football is by far the most popular game worldwide. The last football World Cup tournament held in Russia 2018, had over 3.5 billion individuals watching the matches. This shows that about half of the world’s population is keen on football.
Nairametrics believes such partnerships with these football clubs via blockchain will open more economic opportunities and leverage on this wider audience via collaboration with the industry’s global brands.
Socios.com Fan Token partners include Juventus, AS Roma, Galatasaray, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, CA Independiente, Apollon Limassol and esports organizations Team Heretics and OG.
Dozens of more clubs are set to launch Fan Tokens before the end of the year, with many leading IPs from sports and entertainment also primed to join the Socios.com roster in the near future.
Sinan Zengin, General Manager at Trabzonspor said, “At Trabzonspor, we are very happy with this cooperation and I would like to express that it is a project that excites us.
“Thanks to this partnership, we will have much more effective communication with our fans who are spread all over the world. Our fans will have the chance to influence and change the decisions of our club on some issues.
“This situation is really exciting. This collaboration will allow us to implement developments, marketing opportunities, and other innovations in the digital world. I am sure that our fans will make the slogan ‘Everywhere is Trabzon For Us’ even more meaningful with their interest in the $TRA Fan Token Offering, which we will start next month.”
Cryptocurrency
Yearn.Finance, a lending aggregator scarcer than Bitcoin
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform.
In just two months, yearn.finance (YFI) went from a relatively unknown lending aggregator to a $390 million DeFi powerhouse at the center of the hottest trend in the industry today.
Yearn has dominated yield farming so convincingly that some have conceptualized its token, YFI, as crypto’s Yield Farming Index.
Yearn.finance (YFI) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It has a current supply of 30,000 with 29,962.629 in circulation.
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
With the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.
Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers) who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
Yearn Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.