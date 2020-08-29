Stock Market
Global stocks close mixed on growing geopolitical concerns
Global Stocks ended the week mixed on the present prevailing macros.
Global stocks ended the week mixed, on the present prevailing macros. The MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose by 0.43% to 585.73 after earlier setting a new intraday high, while stocks on Wall Street also rallied, with technology leading the way and the Dow closed to an all-time high.
At the world’s largest equity market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.54%, the S&P 500 gained 0.45% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite added 0.49%.
In Europe’s trading session, stocks drifted lower as investors dumped this year’s outperformers, including healthcare stocks and technology, and increased buying pressures on banking stocks after the Fed unveiled its new policy framework.
The broad pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped by 0.50% to close at 1,429.82.
Milan Cutkovic, Market Analyst at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics, gave valuable insights on the prevailing macros affecting the European financial markets. He said:
“European equities are under pressure with the German index down almost 1 percent on the day.
“Few market participants believe that we will see another full lockdown in Europe.
“Nevertheless, the rising number of coronavirus cases are a reason for concern, and investors on this side of the Atlantic do not seem to share the optimism felt on Wall Street.
“The rising Euro could prove to be another headache in the near-term. The outlook for the currency has turned positive, and a breakout above $1.20 appears to be imminent.”
In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 share index closed down by 1.4% while the yen, seen as a safe-haven currency to buy in times of uncertainty, strengthened 1.03% versus the greenback at 105.46 per dollar.
There have been speculations on Japanese prime minister’s health this week, but the resignation of Japan’s longest-serving premier shocked global investors, given that he has spearheaded efforts to revive economic growth by clamping down on deflation.
Stock Market
DANGOTE CEMENT, ACCESS BANK, ZENITH BANK halt bullish trend, as ASI drops by 0.10%
UACN, UBA, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
Stock bears halted the recent bullish trend during Thursday’s trading session on Nigerian Stock Exchange. The All Share Index dropped by -0.10% to close at 25,330.10 basis points, as against +0.15% appreciation recorded previously.
The Nigerian bourse’s market capitalization presently stands at N13.200 trillion, while its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.73%.
Meanwhile, the trading volume turnover during today’s trading session ticked upward, as it recorded a gain of 39.04% as against -28.09% downtick recorded in the previous session. UACN, UBA, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover, even as UACN led the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 11 Gainers as against 19 Losers topped by HMARKINS at the end of today’s session
Top gainers
- MAYBAKER up 9.89% to close at N3
- UPL up 9.40% to close at N1.63
- NB up 2.78% to close at N37
- MANSARD up 6.36% to close at N1.84
- GUARANTY up 0.60% to close at N25.2
Top losers
- FIDSON down 7.25% to close at N3.71
- DANGCEM down 0.59% to close at N134
- ACCESS down 2.34%to close at N6.25
- WAPCO down 1.28% to close at N11.55
- ZENITHBANK down 0.59% to close at N16.85
Nigerian bourse closed on a negative note. This was triggered by significant selling pressures in some NSE30 stocks that include DANGCEM, ACCESS and ZENITH BANK. It should also be noted that crude oil prices dropped more than 1% at the start of the American Trading session
Nairametrics envisages cautious buying due to growing concerns about strengthening geopolitical risks.
Business Half Hour
How investing in US, UK stocks can be seamless – Tosin Osibodu
Tosin Osibodu discusses how investing in foreign stocks can be a more knowledgeable and transparent process.
Investing in stocks has always been touch-and-go for Nigerians, both at home and in diaspora. A typical tale of the-more-you-look, the-less-you-see, many Nigerians have experiences – both real and imagined – of how they have lost some money in the stock market.
Amidst all of these, startups offering an opportunity to invest in foreign or local stocks have the problem of trust to deal with, before they can successfully break into the market.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Chaka, Tosin Osibodu, said this was a major challenge for Chaka when it launched in 2019.
Tosin was a guest on Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour radio programme where he explained that with Chaka, investing in foreign stocks have become a more knowledgeable and transparent process that enables investors to make informed choices.
Chaka, as Tosin describes it, is a gateway that allows Nigerians to easily invest in local and foreign stocks, and also allows those in diaspora to invest in local stocks.
According to Nairametrics’ investment analyst, Olumide Adesina, Chaka “makes it easier for many Nigerians to access world brands like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Twitter, Facebook, Amazon, General Electric, and provides top-class access to stocks listed.”
With Chaka, global stocks such as Apple, Alibaba, Google, Manchester United, the S&P 500 index and several others listed on NASDAQ, the New York Stock Exchange, and the Nigerian Stock Exchange, and top brands from over 40 countries are only a tap away for investors.
Averting the sour experiences
Sour experiences in investing are usually a result of poor knowledge of the market, and little or no access to market insights. As Tosin explained:
“The market is not bad everywhere at the same time. The secret is knowing the right market to invest at any time, and having the right information.”
Information about market fundamentals, insights and knowledge of the right portfolio at any time will guide an investor towards taking the right buy-hold-or sell decisions, and the Chaka weekly webinars offer this.
Apart from the regular insights, investors can also rest easy knowing that they have the backing of financial regulators such as SEC, NSE, CSCS in Nigeria and SEC, FINRA, SIPC, IRS in the U.S. This is no mean feat for investment start-ups and Tosin admitted that getting the approval of these regulators formed a large part of the initial challenges.
Building automated trading systems to create wealth
During the years spent schooling as a systems engineer in the US, Tosin observed the ease of investing in the stock market, a direct contrast to what was obtainable in Nigeria. Though a systems engineer by training, he was passionate about solving the problem, and reducing access barriers to local and global markets.
Back in Nigeria, he teamed up with his life-long friend and cousin, Bolanle Osibodu to set up Chaka.ng. With a core financial expert and a systems engineer, the company was all set to get rolling.
The goal was simply to reduce barriers to trading stocks across borders, and help Nigerians cash into the emerging mine that was the stock market.
With the Chaka solution, investors can register, get verified, buy and sell stocks the same day. The no-minimum investment rule also makes it open to beginner investors, allowing them to buy as much as they can afford.
For instance, even though the share unit of a company is worth $500, an investor may invest $100 and free up funds to build a well-rounded portfolio. According to Tosin, “if you are above 18 years and interested in investing, we don’t believe that you should be restricted by funds”.
It also has other unique features like the Naira or Dollar conversion on a per-asset-basis so that you can see how a Naira investment would perform in dollar assets or vice-versa. Its low transaction charges and wire transfer fees makes it even more affordable for Nigerian investors, especially since there are no hidden charges.
Collaborations
There are other companies who serve as digital brokers to Nigerian investors. But rather than see them as competitors, Tosin and his colleagues regard these startups as potential collaborators.
“Anyone that does what we do and shares same vision is a potential collaborator,” Tosin said.
One of the ways of collaborating is by providing execution services, white-label services and market automation technologies for corporate and institutional clients, so that these companies integrate Chaka into their operations to provide solutions for clients such as KYC verification, and user-onboarding.
Chaka partners with Citi investment capital in Nigeria and a global broker in the US, through which its offers are regulated by the relevant bodies. The aim of all collaborations is not just for profit but to improve client trust, increase foreign direct investment, and improve the investment income of Nigerians.
“Our focus is to create an amazing customer experience, because the more you can service customers in the way they want to be serviced, the better it is in the long term. This is seen in our lower commission rates, seamless onboarding process, best prices. We are focused on giving the buyer the most transparent offer,” he explained.
With a team of technologists and financial professionals working around the clock, Chaka remains on course to continually improve investment offers, and provide better decision-making tools to customers.
Stock Market
Facebook share price is worth over $300, reaching an all-time high
The Facebook stock has been showing some upside as the company, diversified its portfolio to include e-commerce.
Facebook Inc’s share price broke the $300 mark for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending shares higher by 8.2%.
This comes as stock analysts praised the company’s new shopping section which is projected to become a strong contender in the e-commerce space, with strong growth potential for the social media giant.
The Facebook stock has been showing some upside after the company diversified its portfolio to include e-commerce, which will most likely attract users, and increase time retention spent on the social platform.
READ: JTB is going after this pension provision that is commonly used to avoid tax
In addition, breaking the $305.00 price level is the expected short-term upside target, if prevailing macros are maintained.
The daily time frame shows that the stock had broken the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern. It is, therefore, projected that the stock is most likely to stay above its $280 price support before a medium-term technical correction occurs.
Stock traders are likely to increase buying pressures on the stock if it plunges as low as $250.00 in anticipation of more upside
READ: Jeff Bezos becomes first person to cross $200 billion net worth, as Zuckerberg crosses $100 billion
The stock closed at a record $303.91, rising for a third straight day. JMP Securities, which rates Facebook at a buy-equivalent rating of market outperform with a price target of $305, said there are “multiple catalysts” for Facebook, and e-commerce “can be a significant opportunity.” There is “a clear line of sight to monetizing” the new section, dubbed Facebook Shop, according to analyst Ronald Josey in a note to Bloomberg News.
About Facebook Company
Facebook, Inc. is an American social media conglomerate corporation based in Menlo Park, California. It is one of the world’s most valuable companies, and considered one of the Big Five technology companies along with Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Google.
READ: Sit-at-home entertainment: What Nigerians spend on DStv, Startimes and online streaming platforms
Facebook offers other products and services beyond its social networking portal including Facebook Messenger, Facebook Watch, and Facebook Portal. It has also acquired WhatsApp, Instagram, Giphy, Oculus VR, and Mapillary, and has a 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms.