How to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial
Following these few tips outlined here will help keep your spending in check.
With the advancement of the use of technology, the ease of purchasing any product over the internet has been on the rise. The tendency to buy goods and services without proper planning is also on the increase. In light of this, millennials are faced with the practice of incorporating technology into different aspects of life, spending inclusive. The millennials are identified as a generation of people born between 1980 and 1996 and are characterised by great involvement with the Internet.
Living in an era of massive online engagements and internet marketplace, it is easy to purchase things on a whim, which has made millennials prone to impulsive spending. This is prevalently displayed in the purchase of goods like clothing, jewelry, as well as gadgets. To address the financial challenges faced by millennials which are fostered by poor management of personal finance, it is important to devise strategies to build proper spending habits and cut down on spending impulsively.
Here are a few tips on how to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial:
1. Invest in Financial Education
Being exposed to enticing brands, products and services which technology has made easy to come across through means like e-commerce, social media, and internet marketing platforms, it is important to equip yourself with the knowledge that will enhance good financial decision-making. Most people are lagging in the knowledge of financial management, they tend to worry more about how to make more money and oftentimes neglect the thoughts of how to spend it effectively. This can be addressed by investing in financial literacy, acquiring knowledge about finances through online courses, sessions and books.
2. Have a Spending Plan
A spending plan is a list of things you intend to spend or use your money on. It is basically a detailed breakdown of your intended expenses. It helps to differentiate between necessities and luxuries. Your spending plan can be daily, weekly, monthly, or a long-term financial commitment. No matter the one you choose to incorporate, ensure discipline is enforced. To cut off impulsive spending, it is needful to make an outline of your expenditures and stick to it.
3. Be Financially Accountable
Most people shrink at the thoughts of keeping records of their expenses because of how terrible they spend. Having an efficient track of all your expenses puts you in the position of authority over your finance. This sense of responsibility rubs off on your spending habits and makes you more conscious of how you spend and what you spend on. To limit impulsive spending, accountable and well-planned spending habits should be nurtured to assist in keeping track of expenses.
4. Practice Waiting
If you are likely to splurge on buying unplanned items when at a store, it is important to put the urge in check. One of the tips to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial is to practice the technique of waiting and pondering. When faced with the drive to buy things that were not previously planned for, hold on for some moments and ponder on how essential and needful the product or service is.
5. Avoid Spending Triggers
One of the keys to keep your spending in check is to examine and avoid all spending triggers. Linking your credit card to an online market platform which can easily result to excessive buying is a spending trigger. Keeping friends who jump at purchasing any enticing commodity they find without giving consideration to their spending is also a trigger. To avoid spending impulsively, cut off any association or activity that is a likely trigger to you.
6. Practice Organized Saving Habits
Inarguably, millennials are more prone to spend than to save. They tend to spend on entertainment and leisure and often run into debts because they are tempted to spend beyond their means. To avoid giving room to impulsive spending, saving habits should be practised which will help to cut down on unnecessary expenses. There ought to be a balance between spending on major needs, leisure activities, and saving up for long-term financial plans.
With the increasing rate at which different products and services are made readily available with just a snap of the finger, it takes financial management skills to cut off impulsive spending. As an individual faced with this reality which poses a challenge on your finance, the tips outlined will help to keep your spending in check.
10 Businesses students do on campus
Discover ten (10) businesses students do on campus to make money.
People think that students naturally feel the need to make more money while on campus. They never consider the fact that at times, their parents may be facing financial difficulties, some may be struggling to make ends meet, while some may need money to do certain things. Regardless, campus life is more fun and productive when students do different things to make money.
If you are curious as to how students go about making money on campus, keep reading to discover ten (10) businesses students do on campus to make money.
1. Photography:
We all want to look good in pictures. And because of that, we would rather let professional photographers take pictures of us than do it ourselves, using our phone cameras. Just as we do this, students do it too. They also want to look better than they actually are when they post their photos on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook, or when they want to set their profile picture on LinkedIn. Regardless of what they intend to use the photo for, they all need the services of a professional photographer. Students who engage in this business make a lot of cash from it.
2. Hairdressing:
This is very popular on campuses. Students, particularly females, plait, braid and style hairs for their female counterparts and earn money from it. Females love to look beautiful, and since their hair go a long way in determining that, they do everything possible to get a professional hairdresser to style their hair at affordable rates.
3. Tutorials:
A large percentage of students in universities find it difficult to learn on their own. This is why, in every school, there is always a large number of tutorial centres. While graduates and entrepreneurs own some of these centres, they still employ the services of intelligent students to help tutor their learners. Notwithstanding, smart students maximise their brilliance by teaching others, thus gaining more knowledge and making money in return.
4. Writing:
Students are lazy. They love it when they find people to help with what they are supposed to do. Smart students take advantage of this opportunity by helping their peers, colleagues or friends write their assignments, projects and even theses/dissertations. Some also go further by using online platforms such as Fiverr and Upwork to get more writing gigs, thus earning more money in return.
5. Graphic Design:
Graphic design is quite tricky as it requires a firm knowledge of design tools such as Corel Draw, Adobe Photoshop, Inkscape and many more. As a result, people hire experts to help with their design needs. Students who are good at it tend to do it at affordable prices, and this leads to more gigs. Due to the nature of graphic designs, students who work in this field tend to get more jobs from brands, advertising agencies, and even book publishers.
6. Fashion Design:
Everyone wants to look cool, including students who are meant to focus on their studies. However, while a set of students spend chunks of money buying items and clothes, another set collects the money by providing these clothes/items. On campuses today, there is at least one (1) student who is a fashion designer in every hostel, and these students make a whole lot of money.
7. Shoemaking/repair:
This sounds weird. Why should students who would ordinarily like to rock the campus like others spend their time making/repairing shoes? This question is exactly why students doing this business are making a lot of money. To many, shoemaking/repair seems more like a ‘dirty’ business, and that is why just a few are fetching big money from it.
8. Apparel Printing:
While many students love to look cool, some want to be recognised instantly. They want to appear at classes, events or gatherings without having to mention their names before you find out. These students go all the way to imprint their clothes and attires with their names or logos. While this may seem to be an unpopular business venture, due to its complexity, students involved are cashing out every single day. Also, students who are highly skilled at doing this get the chance to brand clothes and other items for companies and corporate organisations.
9. Social Media Influencing:
Just as we have phones, students also do. However, what we do with these phones differ. Smart students, who have been able to systematically gather a large number of friends and followers on social media, get paid to run ads and promotions for brands that need publicity and visibility. This may seem to be an easy business venture. Still, only a few are involved, because accumulating a sizeable number of friends and followers on social media platforms is not an easy task.
10. Cleaning Service:
As earlier stated, students are lazy. However, the diligent ones take advantage of the situation. As lazy students will always require the services of a cleaner to help with chores, plates and even clothes, the diligent ones will always be available to cater for these needs. Apart from assisting lazy students with their cleaning tasks, some of them commercialise it further by helping nearby offices and homes to assist with their cleaning needs, thus making money in return.
Top 5 businesses to start to embrace the “new normal”
Adapting to the “new normal” entrepreneurs would begin to consider new rewarding businesses to thrive.
The COVID-19 pandemic left millions in a state of affliction, as the world was frenzied due to lack of work and job losses. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken yet another negative turn and reality has set in.
Speculations have been made about the threatening economic recession that could very well be one of the aftermaths of the pandemic. The world economy is likely to crash, as SMEs and large enterprises are experiencing significant losses.
However, in desperate times, people need perspective, as perspective brings calm; which is what we intend to do. We understand that in preparation for the “new normal” that the world is experiencing now, entrepreneurs would begin to consider safe and rewarding businesses to thrive in the post-COVID-19 world. On that basis, enjoy an informative article that shares the top 5 businesses to start, to embrace the new normal:
1. Online tutoring
Online tutoring could undoubtedly be regarded as a beacon of hope for many. With school closures worldwide, the right to education has been threatened; however, online tutoring seems to be a substitute for schools. As there is a rise in the number of online classes and learning platforms, online tutoring is experiencing a significant upturn at the moment. Being an online tutor is also accompanied by certain financial merits, given that online tutors earn money from the tuition or registration paid by students or the online tutoring platform. More importantly, as an online tutor, your income relies more on what you know, as you can tutor more than a class depending on how knowledgeable you are.
2. Starting an e-commerce store
This is one of the most profitable means to make money in a world we would consider; “The New Normal”. In a post-COVID-19 world, a significant percentage of the world’s population would certainly prefer to stay “socially distanced”, till the aftermath of the devastating pandemic blows over. Hence, e-commerce stores will be preferable options for them to get their basic needs. As an entrepreneur, all you have to do is capitalize on this, is to build your brand exposure, and ensure your online store can provide those basic needs. Deliver necessities to customers at affordable prices in their time of need, and watch your fortunes grow. After all, arguably the biggest earner in the COVID-19 lockdown period is none other than Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon.
3. Online fitness coaching
Online coaching has never been anyone’s first choice to make a living. Nonetheless, it is a growing trend among youths today and quite a great way to earn income in a post-COVID-19 world. Becoming an online fitness coach is not challenging; however, getting revenue from it is what most people may find difficult and tasking. If you are looking to make money in fitness, there are quite a number of ways to do so. All the fitness trainer has to do is think outside the box; that is, the box of doing training sessions online. As an online fitness trainer, you could create a blog about your niche, sell your workout plans, sell fitness products via e-commerce etc. These are honest means of earning money as a fitness trainer, and you do not have to leave the comfort of your home.
4. Freelance writing
Freelance writers are generally considered lucky in the lockdown period and are most likely to be as fortunate, post-COVID-19. This will be the case for freelance writers, and the industry at large, as all work done is completed remotely. This business, however, requires adept skill. Although, if learned and perfected, it could be a great source of income.
5. Sales of important medical preventive materials
It is only reasonable to sell essential health equipment in a pandemic. This was considered a temporary way to earn money, but many did not expect the pandemic to last this long. This translates to the higher products are in demand, the higher their value; hence, high revenue is gained from the sale of such product. Face masks, sanitizers, and medical gloves are in high demand at the moment, due to the fear of the pandemic and people's sense of self-preservation. As such, entrepreneurs can leverage this and earn money in a post-COVID-19 world.
money in a post-COVID-19 world.
Many of these do not apply to everyone, due to certain individuals’ preferences, convenience, or skillset to start any of the above businesses or run them successfully. However, it is important to find whatever suits you best and ensure that you work as hard a possible to get the best out of it and ensure that it thrives in the world we live in; a
a world that we have had to call; “The New Normal”.
Top 5 finance tips for the 21st century working adults
These tips would help you become more conscious of those unnecessary things that eat up your finances.
One of the key concepts of the world is how hard it takes to make money, to live comfortably but how fast we spend the money earned through those arduous tasks we have to carry out. In this diverse and growing economy of the 21st century, being able to stay on top of your finances is a big deal. It might be quite overwhelming trying to manage how you spend your money, and it could be that there are just a lot of things to pay for or buy.
We all want to be more financially responsible. However, many of us fail in this simple yet difficult task. Saving money, no doubt could be quite tough, as there is always something to buy or a payment to make.
Effectively managing your finance is straightforward. Nonetheless, here are five (5) financial tips for the 21st-century adult. These tips would help you become more financially adept, and also more conscious of those unnecessary things that eat up your finances.
1. Avoid debts: A significant hindrance of financial independence and saving money is debt. The last thing on a debtor’s mind is how to save. Debt robs you off of your income because before you receive that next pay cheque. It means you have to service debt from the limited income you have and you also have to take care of needs from that same income. On that basis, it is advisable for anyone seeking to save more to avoid debts. And if you are in one, you should look to pay it up it, as that would help you balance your books better.
2. Keep rainy day funds: Another very important tip is to have a rainy-day fund or a savings plan. This is one tip that can seem very tasking, especially when you do not make big numbers as your income. Nevertheless, it is very important to save money no matter how small. Having a trusted saving plan can come in handy in the oddest of moments, it saves you from having to take a loan from a friend or a bank.
3. Have multiple income streams: Having multiple streams of income is a total must-have for anyone seeking to be financially adept in this 21st century. Recently, due to the outbreak of the novel virus, coronavirus, businesses were shut, and offices were closed. This means that people who are solely dependent on what they earn from either their store or shop or office were practically unable to earn as much as they would have. But people who had multiple income streams were able to easily bank on their side hustles or side work during the enforced lockdown as a means of getting an extra income especially for those whose offices were unable to pay salaries or business owners who were unable to open due to the lockdown.
4. Financial calendar: Helps you monitor important financial dealings you have over a particular period of time. Dealings could range from salary payment to fixing your car, school fees, savings/ emergency funds or as little as buying a birthday gift. Having a calendar helps remind you of this important thing in case you forget.
5. Save automatically: One of the easiest ways to save more money is to save automatically. Automatic saving helps you to put that extra cash out of your mind and out of your sight. You are left with only the amount available in your account, and that is what you are left to plan with. Automatic saving means a process where you have a place or an account that you save into at regular intervals, which could be daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and even yearly. Many do not know that setting up a bank account to automatically transfer funds from your account into a savings account is feasible. All you have to do is meet your account officer, explain your plan to him, and he should help you in your plan to become more conscious of your savings. And if you consider that to be too cumbersome, there are multitudes of saving apps that you can automatically set up which would help you save your money. Automatic saving saves you the stress and hassle as the money is automatically moved immediately and you would have no access to it until a certain period of time which you might have decided on earlier.
There is really no secret behind effective finance management. The truth is that anyone could succeed financially, when they are perceptive and focus on the future and if we do not allow our wants to dictate how we spend money. It all boils down to financial etiquettes, and if you lack that, we believe that you will find the above-mentioned tips helpful in keeping you disciplined.