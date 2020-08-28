BREAKING: Nigeria received $1.29 billion capital inflows in Q2 2020, down by 78.6%

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as the interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme with effect from August 21, 2020.

This followed the disengagement of Professor Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

The disclosure was made through a series of tweet posts by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through his official Twitter handle on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

In his statement, Garba Shehu said, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020. This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.’’

The president, while directing Prof. Dokubo to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme, he also appreciated him for the services he has rendered to Nigeria and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The Amnesty programme office has been bedevilled with a lot of controversies in recent times, which borders on corruption and financial mismanagement.

Prof. Dokubo, a former Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, was appointed by President Buhari in March 2018, following the sack of the then coordinator of the programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh, over allegations of financial mismanagement and other official misconducts under his leadership.

Professor Dokubo was suspended by the President in February 2020, on the recommendation of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), over allegations and petitions about some activities in the programme.

