Economy & Politics
BREAKING: Nigeria received $1.29 billion capital inflows in Q2 2020, down by 78.6%
Lagos State was the top destination of capital investment in Nigeria in the quarter under review.
Nigeria received $1.29 billion capital importation (inflows) in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020, representing a decrease of 77.88% compared to Q1 2020 and 78.60% decrease compared to Q2 2019.
The largest amount of capital importation by type was received through other investment, which accounted for 58.77% ($761.03 million) of total capital imported, followed by Portfolio Investment, which accounted for 29.76% ($385.32 million), and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which accounted for 11.47% ($148.59 million) of total capital imported in the second quarter of 2020.
The United Kingdom emerged as the top source of capital investment to Nigeria in Q2 2020 with $428.83 million. This accounted for 33.12% of the total capital inflow in Q2 2020.
In terms of destination of investment during the period under review, Lagos State took the top spot with $1.13 billion. This accounted for 87.30% of the total capital inflow in Q2 2020
Economy & Politics
Updated: Buhari sacks Dokubo as coordinator amnesty program, appoints new administrator
The President approved the disengagement of Professor Dokubo from office.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as the interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme with effect from August 21, 2020.
This followed the disengagement of Professor Charles Quarker Dokubo as the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.
The disclosure was made through a series of tweet posts by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, through his official Twitter handle on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
READ: House of reps pass N10.8 trillion revised 2020 budget, approve $5.5 billion external loan
In his statement, Garba Shehu said, ‘’President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator, Amnesty Programme, with effect from August 21, 2020. This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.’’
The president, while directing Prof. Dokubo to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme, he also appreciated him for the services he has rendered to Nigeria and wished him well in his future endeavours.
READ: FIRS to start charging VAT on online transactions soon – Fowler
The Amnesty programme office has been bedevilled with a lot of controversies in recent times, which borders on corruption and financial mismanagement.
Prof. Dokubo, a former Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, was appointed by President Buhari in March 2018, following the sack of the then coordinator of the programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh, over allegations of financial mismanagement and other official misconducts under his leadership.
Professor Dokubo was suspended by the President in February 2020, on the recommendation of the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), over allegations and petitions about some activities in the programme.
READ: Buhari appoints new Ag. Chairman of EFCC, gives reason for Magu’s suspension
Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.
— Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) August 27, 2020
Appointments
President Buhari appoints 9 Chief Executives for government agencies
The appointment of heads of nine federal agencies was today approved by President Buhari.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine (9) Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.
According to a tweet from the Presidency on Wednesday, all of the appointments take effect from Sept. 1, 2020.
PRESS RELEASE
President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine (9) of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 26, 2020
Mr Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.
READ: NNPC announces sudden death of former Group Managing Director
Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.
Others appointed include Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts and Civilization.
The Backstory
Over the last four months, the President has approved several appointments including; AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd) who was appointed as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
Download the Nairametrics News App
The President, in May, also reconstituted the board of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) after five years and moved the agency to the Ministry of Finance, with the minister being the board chairperson.
Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa was also appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of NBET; Alwan Hassan as the acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and retired IGP Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).
Business
Akinwumi Adesina re-elected as AfDB’s President
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
Nigeria’s Akinwumi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for another five-year term.
The re-election took place electronically during AfDBs’ 2020 Annual Meeting.
Nairametrics reported Mr. Adesina disclosed his intentions to run as the multilateral bank’s President for a second time yesterday.
Mr. Adesina stressed the need for unity to enable the continent to pull together and stay focused on the goal of fighting the effect of the pandemic on Africa’s economy. According to him, “pulling together has always been the strength of the African Development Bank.”
READ: How the United States plans to control the African Development Bank
He said that Africa has lost a decade’s worth of economic growth due to the pandemic and that despite Africa’s recovery being long, the need for unity would be needed now more than ever in the AfDB.
“Now we must help Africa to build back, boldly, but smartly, paying greater attention to quality growth: health, climate, and the environment,” he added.
He also disclosed that the bank’ Board of Directors were able to launch support schemes to cushion the effects of the pandemic. “
READ: FG says no electricity tariff increase for poor, vulnerable Nigerians, gives conditions for increase
“The Bank launched a $10 billion COVID-19 Response Facility to support African countries. We launched a $3 billion social bond on the global market – the largest US dollar-denominated social bond ever in world history.”
Adesina recalled that his current five-year term as head of the African Development Bank Group was marked by the implementation of five strategic priorities for the continent’s development, known as the “High 5s.”
Adesina said his first term as President of the Bank saw the implementation of the five stratregic goals for Africa’s development, called the “High 5s”.
READ: NCDMB launches LPG Composite Cylinder Manufacturing plant in Bayelsa
“Five years ago, right here in Abidjan, you elected me president of the African Development Bank. It was a huge responsibility to shoulder. I promised that I would work tirelessly to accelerate Africa’s development. My vision, focused on the High 5 priorities, was my commitment, my promise, my compass,” he said.
Adesina said the impact of his five years as President has enabled 18 million Africans have access to electricity, 141 million people have benefitted from improved agricultural technologies for food security. 15 million people have access to finance, 101 million people have access to improved transport and 60 million people have gained access to water and sanitation.