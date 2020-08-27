Paid Content
Zenith Bank GMD canvasses non-oil exports expansion
Onyeagwu stated that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Nigeria’s over-dependency on crude oil earnings.
The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu has called for a concerted effort towards diversifying the country’s export base through the promotion of non-oil exports. He made the call during a Webinar themed “Prospects of Non-Oil Export During and Post COVID-19” organized by the bank on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
According to him, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted the demand for oil and, by extension, the price of crude oil in the international commodities market has further exposed Nigeria’s over-dependency on crude oil earnings and its susceptibility to oil-related shocks. He added that the events of the last couple of months have also highlighted the limited range of the country’s value-added products exported to foreign markets.
He noted further that boosting non-oil export is imperative in view of the opportunities that exist in the broader contexts of ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which seeks to create a continent-wide market of 1.2 billion people with combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $2.5 trillion and about $4 trillion in consumer and business spending.
Whilst commending the efforts of the government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to deepen the non-oil export business in the country, Onyeagwu urged players in the non-oil export value-chain including exporters and financial institutions to play their part in the drive towards expanding the nation’s non-oil export base.
Delivering the keynote address, the Director of Trade & Exchange, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. (Mrs) Ozoemena Nnaji, who commended Zenith Bank for organizing the webinar at a time like this, observed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for the country, as it has once again exposed the over-dependence of the Nigerian economy on one product. She therefore called for a deeper policy look at the non-oil sector to find ways of genuinely improving the quality and quantity of our non-oil export goods.
Also speaking at the Webinar, the Chief Executive/Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo commended the efforts of Zenith bank in promoting non-oil export business in Nigeria, describing the bank as ‘the Export Trade Bank of Nigeria’. Speaking on the topic “Repositioning Non-oil export as a Leading Revenue Earner: Government Plans and Programmes”, Awolowo noted that the crash in oil prices following the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC’s price war with Russia reinforced what everyone already knows – the mono-product economy of the country is not sustainable, calling for a buy-in into the Zero oil policy of NEPC.
Zenith Bank remains committed to the promotion of the non-oil export sector in Nigeria by identifying emerging opportunities which help in stimulating non-oil exports and developing robust financial products and incentives for operators in the sector. The bank launched the Non-Oil Export Seminar in 2017 as an initiative to deepen the discourse on promoting non-oil export business in Nigeria.
Paid Content
Fitch affirms Coronation Merchant Bank’s rating at B-
The Bank was assigned a Long Term IDR of ‘B-‘ with a Negative Outlook by Fitch.
Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Coronation Merchant Bank emerged the first and only internationally rated merchant bank in Nigeria as shown by the recently released Rating Report by Fitch, a global rating agency.
Fitch assigned the Bank a Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘B-’ with a Negative Outlook, a Viability Rating (VR) of ‘b-’ and a Long-Term Rating of ‘BBB(nga)’. The Bank’s Long- and Short-Term IDRs are driven by its standalone credit profile as determined by its VR.
Coronation Merchant Bank’s VR reflects the challenging and volatile operating environment in the country which was assigned a national rating of ‘B’/Negative by Fitch. The Bank’s Long- and Short-Term Rating reflects its creditworthiness relative to other issuers in Nigeria. The Negative Outlook on the Bank’s Long-Term IDR reflects the Agency’s view on prevailing operating conditions in the country.
According to the global rating agency, “management quality is a relative strength with the senior team demonstrating a high degree of credibility, experience and depth commensurate with the complexity of the business”. Coronation Merchant Bank boasts of good asset-quality, reporting a zero impaired loans (IFRS 9 Stage3)/gross ratio as at 30 June 2020, which has also been the case since inception.
Commenting on the Report, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Managing Director/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that, “The Bank’s bold decision to proceed with an internationally accepted rating despite the challenging and uncertain operating environment is a testament to the Bank’s confidence, transparency and determination to continue to enhance its capacity to add value to its clients and stakeholders. We consider this to be a historic milestone on our journey to greatness”.
Also commenting on the maiden international rating, Chukwukadibia Okoye, the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank reiterated that “despite the volatility of our operating environment and additional headwinds occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bank will continue to improve on its financial soundness and healthy balance sheet to deliver sustainable earnings and profitability.”
About Coronation Merchant Bank
Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market. The Bank offers: Corporate & Investment Banking, Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele. It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.
The Bank has been the recipient of numerous international and national awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices. Some of the international awards it received in 2020 and 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.
Paid Content
Naijacrypto fast becoming Nigeria’s all in one exchange
The exchange’s instant deposit feature allows users to deposit and withdraw fiat and cryptos within minutes.
With Nigerians increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies as a means of hedging against both the pandemic’s effects and the Naira’s volatile streak, the country’s leading crypto exchange has announced record daily new users alongside further efforts it has undertaken to improve customer experience. Naijacrypto is the country’s flagship crypto exchange and continues to make significant strides in the fintech market with an aim towards introducing novel blockchain solutions to revive Nigeria’s embattled economy. Following a key partnership with innovative SME lender Monify, the company has introduced an instant deposit feature, listed new currency pairs, formally unveiled its crypto debit-card, launched an affiliate program to provide opportunities for businesses and individuals in the blockchain space, as well as opened the doorway for entrepreneurs to launch their projects by crowdfunding via IEOs.
The exchange’s instant deposit feature allows users to deposit and withdraw fiat and cryptos within minutes. Enabled by the partnership with Monify, the feature facilitates the processing of transactions at a fraction of the time required for regular deposits and withdrawals, saving time as well as improving transactional efficiency and customer convenience.
Furthermore, as it strives to meet a wider variety of needs for the broader crypto market, the exchange has recently added new currency pairs. Significantly, amidst the Naira’s current slump, the listing of USD-based stablecoins such as BUSD provides a safe haven for merchants and individuals who may need to hedge against the Naira’s volatility and protect themselves from market uncertainties.
The Naijapay debit-card, which is powered by Verve, offers users the possibility of withdrawing funds directly from their crypto-wallets via regular payment/withdrawal mediums such as ATMs, POS terminals and e-payment systems. Heralded as a game-changing innovation in the Nigerian fintech market, this feature represents a massive stride towards the mainstreaming of crypto payments in the country and guarantees both transactional efficiency and lower costs for users.
Moreover, looking beyond its current partners and customers, the company’s affiliate program seeks to expand services to individuals and businesses interested in some of the opportunities on offer within the blockchain subsector. These entail referral programs for individuals, specialized transactional enablement on the exchange for crypto merchants, and a rich variety of B2B partnerships certain to boost businesses in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Lastly, just as businesses scramble for investors amidst the reeling economic climate induced by the pandemic as well as a variety of factors, Naijacrypto has opened the doorway for entrepreneurs to take advantage of crowdfunding opportunities uniquely available within the blockchain space. Globally, over $1.7B was raised in 2019 via Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs). These are an exchange-based variation of ICOs which offer greater security, transparency and accountability to both customers and investors. In the future, IEOs are expected to play a prominent role as the go-to mediums for crowdfunding projects in the fintech sector. Forward-thinking organizations may consider this an ideal opportunity to raise funds and jump-start projects that have been stifled by current circumstances.
In the near future, Naijacrypto has outlined plans to roll out further enhancements on its current services as well as new projects such as its academy which aim to educate its users and the general public on the fundamentals of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Driven by an innovative organizational philosophy, the company’s recent spate of successes underscores its core belief that socio-economic challenges can only be overcome via outward thinking and dynamic solutions.
Paid Content
Asclepius Consulting & the COVID-19 Pandemic
Asclepius Consulting delivers innovative solutions that address the healthcare needs of our clients and their employees.
The COVID-19 Pandemic has shown that Nigeria is not ready for pandemics and also existing & emerging health challenges.
There has been a failure over the years to prioritize investments in core functions that are fundamental to promoting health and well-being of most Nigerians.
Asclepius Consulting helps to provide tactical solutions to some of these challenges and also helps to achieve better health outcomes at a lower cost. This goal is necessary as populations live longer and lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise while healthcare-related cost increases.
We deliver innovative solutions that address the healthcare needs of our clients and their employees.
We advise companies on how to optimize health benefits, improve patient experience, reduce the health risks of their employees & also negotiate healthcare costs on their behalf.
Asclepius Consulting helps to monitor & evaluate quality and appropriateness of healthcare provided at different health facilities; pursue opportunities to improve healthcare & resolve identified problems in the quality and delivery of healthcare.
We also provide comprehensive health management solutions which include wellness programs, case management and general medical advice.
Contact us today for the best healthcare advice for your company, colleagues and employees; [email protected] & www.asclepius.com.ng