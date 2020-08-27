President Buhari appoints 9 Chief Executives for government agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of nine (9) Chief Executive Officers for agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

According to a tweet from the Presidency on Wednesday, all of the appointments take effect from Sept. 1, 2020.

PRESS RELEASE President @MBuhari has approved the appointment of Chief Executive Officers for nine (9) of the agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 26, 2020

Mr Francis Ndubuisi Nwosu was appointed the Executive Secretary, Nigerian Press Council; Mr. Ebeten William Ivara, Director General, National Gallery of Arts; Mr. Olalekan Fadolapo, Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, and Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, General Manager/CEO, National Theatre.

Mr. Buki Ponle was appointed Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria while Mr. Nura Sani Kangiwa was named the Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism.

Others appointed include Mr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary/CEO, National Institute for Cultural Orientation; Prof. Aba Isa Tijjani, Director General, National Commission for Museums and Monuments and Mrs Oluwabunmi Ayobami Amao, Director General, Centre For Black And African Arts and Civilization.

The Backstory

Over the last four months, the President has approved several appointments including; AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Muhammed (Rtd) who was appointed as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The President, in May, also reconstituted the board of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) after five years and moved the agency to the Ministry of Finance, with the minister being the board chairperson.

Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa was also appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of NBET; Alwan Hassan as the acting Managing Director for the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and retired IGP Suleiman Abba, as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).