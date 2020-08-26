Nigerian bourse on a hat trick, as STANBIC, GUINNESS record gains

The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday continued to rally higher for three consecutive days.

The All Share Index gained by 0.15% to close at 25,330.10 basis points, as against +0.25% upsurge recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.63%. The NSE capitalization presently stands at N13.214 trillion.

Trading volume turnover was, however, not impressive as it negatively plunged by 28.09%, as against +0.06% gain recorded in the previous session. FIDELITYBK, UBA, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.

Market breadth closed positive as FTNCOCOA led 24 gainers as against 8 losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

STANBIC les the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

Top gainers

NNFM up 9.76% to close at N4.5

UACN up 6.48% to close at N5.75

VITAFOAM up 5.63% to close at N5.44

STANBIC up 4.49% to close at N36.05

GUINNESS up 1.31% to close at N15.5

Top losers

CORNERST down 9.68% to close at N0.56

AFRIPRUD down 6.67% to close at N4.2

CUSTODIAN down 2.04% to close at N4.8

UBA down 1.53% to close at N6.45

CADBURY down 0.64% to close at N7.75

Outlook

The Nigerian bourse continued its upward trend for three days consecutively, as crude oil prices maintained its bullish trend coupled with impressive gains recorded in some NSE 30 stocks such as STANBIC and GUINNESS.

Nairametrics however recommend you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when selecting stocks to buy.