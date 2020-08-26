Stock Market
Nigerian bourse on a hat trick, as STANBIC, GUINNESS record gains
STANBIC leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday continued to rally higher for three consecutive days.
The All Share Index gained by 0.15% to close at 25,330.10 basis points, as against +0.25% upsurge recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.63%. The NSE capitalization presently stands at N13.214 trillion.
Trading volume turnover was, however, not impressive as it negatively plunged by 28.09%, as against +0.06% gain recorded in the previous session. FIDELITYBK, UBA, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.
Market breadth closed positive as FTNCOCOA led 24 gainers as against 8 losers topped by CORNERST at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
STANBIC les the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- NNFM up 9.76% to close at N4.5
- UACN up 6.48% to close at N5.75
- VITAFOAM up 5.63% to close at N5.44
- STANBIC up 4.49% to close at N36.05
- GUINNESS up 1.31% to close at N15.5
Top losers
- CORNERST down 9.68% to close at N0.56
- AFRIPRUD down 6.67% to close at N4.2
- CUSTODIAN down 2.04% to close at N4.8
- UBA down 1.53% to close at N6.45
- CADBURY down 0.64% to close at N7.75
Outlook
The Nigerian bourse continued its upward trend for three days consecutively, as crude oil prices maintained its bullish trend coupled with impressive gains recorded in some NSE 30 stocks such as STANBIC and GUINNESS.
Nairametrics however recommend you seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when selecting stocks to buy.
Stock Market
BUACEMENT, FLOURMILL, WAPCO rally higher as investors gain N32.7 billion
The trading volume recorded at Nigeria’s bourse was slightly positive as it recorded an uptick of 0.06%.
Nigerian stock market continued its bullish run on Tuesday.
The All Share Index gained about 0.25% to close at 25, 291.73 basis points as against +0.03% appreciation recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.78%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization stood at N13.194 trillion. Investors gained N32.7 billion.
The trading volume recorded at Nigeria’s bourse was slightly positive as it recorded an uptick of 0.06%.
READ: Why Tesla could overtake Apple as world’s most valuable company
TRANSCORP, UBA, and WEMABANK were the most active to boost market turnover. UBA and ZENITHBANK topped the market value list.
Market breadth closed negative as NEM led 15 gainers as against 20 losers topped by BETAGLAS at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
READ: This stock has a potential to fetch 100% return
Top gainers
- NEM up 9.63% to close at N2.05
- JBERGERup 3.03% to close at N17
- BUACEMENT up 2.83% to close at N40
- WAPCO up 1.74% to close at N11.7
- FLOURMILL up 1.08% to close at N18.7
READ: STANBIC, NB, UNILEVER record gains, as investors gain N49.88 billion
Top Losers
- BETAGLASd own 9.99% to close at N55.4
- MAYBAKER down 9.90% to close at N2.73
- CILEASING down9.09% to close at N4
- VITAFOAM down 5.50% to close at N5.15
- GUARANTY down 0.79% to close at N25
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish trend on the second trading session of the week, as crude oil prices finally broke the $45 support level, coupled with increased buying pressure in bluechip stocks like BUACEMENT and FLOUR MILL.
Nairametrics, however, advises you to seek stock recommendations from a certified financial advisor.
Stock Market
UNILEVER, GUINNESS, INTBREW record impressive gains, ASI gains 0.03%
Trading volume turnover ticked positive as trading volume moved up by +58.36%.
Nigerian Stock market ended Monday’s trading session on a bullish note.
The All Share Index (ASI) gained 0.03% to close at 25,229.12 basis points as against +0.07% gain recorded previously. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.01%.
Trading volume turnover ticked positive as trading volume moved up by +58.36% as against -11.66% downtick recorded in the previous session. TRANSCORP, ZENITHBANK, and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
READ MORE: Investors are rushing in, as Crypto market’s capitalization hit a two-year high
Market breadth closed flat as UPL led 15 gainers as against 15 losers topped by TRANSCORP at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- UPL up 9.68% to close at N1.36
- UNILEVER up 7.53% to close at N15
- INTBREW up 4.17% to close at N3.75
- PZ up 3.90% to close at N4
- GUINNESS up 1.32% to close at N15.4
READ ALSO: Brent Crude price trades at $45 per barrel, as fuel demand picks up
Top losers
- PRESCO down 3.92% to close at N49
- UCAP down 3.43% to close at N3.1
- WAPCO down 1.71% to close at N11.5
- UBA down 1.52% to close at N6.5
- NASCON down 0.99% to close at N10
Outlook
Nigerian bourse started the first trading week on a bullish note as the major headline at today’s trading floor was Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms dropping by 6.10% (year-on-year) in Q2 2020 coupled with Crude oil prices rallying up.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying as market liquidity remain a significant concern
Market Views
Global Stocks rise on high hopes for a COVID-19 treatment
Investors and stock traders continue to increase their buying pressures on technology and health stocks.
Global stocks recorded impressive gains at London’s trading session on Monday. The boost came from high expectations for a COVID-19 treatment, coupled with the fact that investors are waiting on U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole meeting scheduled to hold later in the week.
Europe’s pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3%, even as the global benchmark added 0.4% after U.S regulators approved the use of blood plasma from recovered individuals as a treatment option for COVID-19.
READ: $945 million worth of BTCs options expiring this week
The surge in stocks was also witnessed at Asia’s trading session, where MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (ex-Japan) gained about 0.8% to move close to its six-month high. Japan’s Nikkei Index also gained 0.3%.
In a prelude to America’s trading session scheduled to open later today, Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, gave vital macros about the world’s largest equity market. He said:
“U.S. futures indicated gains on Wall Street ahead, raising the prospect of record highs for the S&P 500. US equities were stronger on Friday with positive data surprises helping sentiment. But European markets were down.
READ: Investors rushing into Amazon, Apple, Facebook, as NASDAQ sets new record
“As we open a new trading week, most investors like to peer into the crystal ball and look well ahead while anticipating high percentage outcomes and speculating on new trends. They seem to be patient in riding the pandemic winners.
“At the same time, zero interest rates offer them the luxury to wait for the rest of the pack to play catch up over the coming months and years.
Investors and stock traders continue to increase their buying pressures on technology and health stocks, triggering these stocks to reach record highs.