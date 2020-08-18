Paid Content
Investment One’s Dollar Fund offers investor comfort amid FX uncertainty
With a minimum of $500, investors seeking to hedge their savings against currency risk can invest in Vantage Dollar Fund (VDF)managed by Investment One Funds Management Ltd and would earn a steady return on their investment. The pool of funds will be invested in Nigerian originated dollar denominated assets including sovereign and corporates, the firm said.
Since launched in 2018, the Vantage Dollar Fund has awarded investors good value for their money both in terms of interest income and capital appreciation.
The Dollar Fund is an open-ended fund, meaning investors can continuously make additional investments in multiples of $1.00 to their already subscribed units.
It has a minimum holding period of 180 days and a redemption cycle of T+5 (payment is made not later than five business days after an investor submits a redemption form).
The fund is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in accordance with regulation, it has an independent trustee and custodian.
As a petrodollar economy, Nigeria is susceptible to weakness in global oil prices which has continually impacted the country’s exchange rate and brings to the table conversations around devaluation of the local currency as was the case in 2016 when the local currency devaluation led to a more than 50 percent decline in the dollar value of investors naira assets.
Diversification of investment portfolio between naira and dollar assets has proven to be a superior investment strategy as it helps in saving to further dollar obligations such as vacation, schooling amongst others.
The Vantage Dollar Fund by the financial services firm, is one of such funds that seeks to protect investors’ assets against currency risk, as the investment is dollar-denominated.
For flexibility, the firm noted that investors who might have need for their monies within the minimum holding period, to be allowed redemption during the minimum holding period subject to a 15 percent charge on the positive total return on the units being redeemed on the day of redemption.
According to Investment One, who is the fund manager, every unit holder shall be entitled to receive an electronic certificate for the number of units purchased by such unit holder, and this electronic certificate shall be conclusive evidence of the number of units held.
These investors are sure of enjoying numerous benefits including capital appreciation, competitive returns diversified portfolio; and regular and steady income stream, that is independent of policy changes in the economy.
Business
This stock has a potential to fetch 100% return
Despite these headwinds, I believe there is a compelling need for buying this stock.
For a company struggling to reduce the hemorrhaging of revenues over the last couple of years, this is not one of those stocks we would consider recommending. However, there is an investment case for buying it and we will be revealing why.
At the end of 2019, the company reported a loss after tax of about N7.9 billion one of its worst since we started tracking it over 5 years ago. This year has not been any different worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. The company in the first half of the year reported a loss before tax of N567 million. Most of the losses came in the second quarter of the year when the rampaging pandemic forced an economic shutdown in Lagos State, Abuja, and most cities across the country.
AI will play a bigger role in our justice delivery system – Osinbajo
With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.
Artificial intelligence will play a bigger role in the Nigerian justice delivery system, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said.
Osinbajo said this while delivering the keynote address at the legal-tech virtual conference themed, “A new paradigm in justice delivery”, jointly organised by LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited and TELNET Nigeria Limited.
“Technology and its innovations have defined a new way of life, taking technology away from the realms of luxury into the arena of everyday endeavours. Yet there is more to do,” the vice president said.
Osinbajo commended the LawPavilion Business Solutions for their innovations over the year towards making the justice delivery system easier and assured that the federal government is dedicated to supporting tech companies.
READ MORE: CJN directs Chief Judges to decongest prisons due to covid-19
He noted that years ago, not many took LawPavilion services seriously, as it seemed impossible that a day would arrive when virtual hearing of court cases would be adopted.
“Artificial Intelligence will play a bigger role in our court systems in the coming years, and so the lawyer of this age must become a multi-disciplinary and multi-tasking,” he said.
He observed that there is already an AI-enabled speech to text systems available for judges so that they no longer have to rely on stenographers to transcribe the rulings.
Outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), noted in his remarks that the world was already gravitating towards technology, with various professionals seeking ways to incorporate technology into their roles.
READ MORE: This billionaire wants to reduce the number of hours people work
With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.
The link between innovations and the justice system
CEO, Paradigm Initiative, Olugbenga Sesan stated in his remarks that the level of innovation in any country is directly connected to the innovations across the countries as innovations cannot thrive in a nation where justice is assured.
“If citizens cannot be assured of a speedy delivery of justice, then people cannot feel encouraged to innovate or implement ideas,” he said.
The purpose of the Legaltech conference, Sesan said, is to accentuate the use and application of technology in all levels and stages of Nigeria’s judicial system, and promote the human dignity since the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man.
Citizens have to know their rights so that they can be empowered to pursue the rule of law, and this is what the LawPavilion seeks to achieve with its innovations.
In his address, Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria said that Telnet Nigeria is out to ensure effective and efficient justice delivery system, by delivering real value to the customers.
“We must move from judgement delivery to timely and adequate justice,” he said.
The panel session was coordinated by Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State Olawale Fapohunda, and among the panellists were Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Mr Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun.
About the virtual conference, MD of LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, Mr Ope Olugasa said the conference presents an excellent opportunity to have the conversations that can help the industry to move forward very quickly, “as the world gradually starts to recover from the pandemic and its impact on global economy.”
Other featured guests at the conference include the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed CFR, the Chief Judges of Borno and Ondo states, Justices Kashim Zannah and Olutoyin Akeredolu, respectively; as well as Judge (Dr) Ayodele Akenroye of Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.