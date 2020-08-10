Cryptocurrency
PAX Gold: Crypto backed by gold but outperforms gold
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a crypto asset backed by Gold.
It’s crypto. It’s physical gold. And recently, it was approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services for custody and listing. It’s a product from the crypto-verse that combines gold and crypto into a single unit.
Data from Coinmarketcap showed PAX Gold traded at about $1,521 as of March 21, 2020. As of the time of writing this report, the crypto asset was trading at about $2,039.40, showing gains in percentage terms of about 134%. Meanwhile, Gold price so far has gained just 35% in 2020.
Why PAX Gold: The sudden surge in this gold-backed stablecoin, since the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, appears to be driven by increased awareness of its unique features, which include access to gold without bullion fees or other storage costs.
Quick fact: PAX Gold (PAXG) is a crypto asset backed by Gold. A PaxoGold digital coin is backed by one fine troy ounce (t oz) of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in Brink’s gold vaults. Any entity or individual who owns PAX Gold owns the underlying physical gold held in custody by Paxos Trust Company.
Paxos has recently responded to all its digital coins being listed on the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), stating that it validated the company’s time, energy, and expense which it put into compliance.
Commenting on the green list, Dan Burstein, Chief Compliance Officer at Paxos said: “As the Chief Compliance Officer at Paxos, I’m proud that the culture of Paxos is truly centered around compliance. We build products that the world has never seen before, and we build them for the innovators in the space, not the bad actors.
“Our engineers and product managers prioritize compliance as we create new products, our business development team considers compliance as we structure new partnerships, our operations team helps onboard and service customers according to our high compliance standards, our information security team ensures we hold our customers’ digital assets and personal information in the most secure way possible— the list goes on.”
CHAINLINK now sixth most valuable crypto, keeps setting new highs
Chainlink presently stands as the sixth most valuable crypto asset valued at $4.65 billion dollars.
Chainlink (LINK) price continues to set new records as the DeFi-related token reaches a new all-time high close to the $13.5
Over the last 24-hours, LINK has surged as high as $13.46 on a leading crypto analytic tracker, Coingecko.
Recall that Nairametrics had previously given an in-depth insight on how Chainlink (LINK), against all odds, joined the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. This followed heightened interest by crypto traders and investors for the digital coin over the last several weeks.
Time to sell?
A renowned crypto trader, Benjamin Blunts, posted on Twitter saying he would rather prefer to wait for LINK’s price to go up a bit higher before considering selling. He said:
“I actually would be inclined to start looking for shorts soon, however, it seems my entire feed is doing the same. so I will wait for another push higher I think, not really interested in standing in front of the strongest, fastest horse right now.”
$link $14 🤯
I actually would be inclined to Start looking for shorts soon, however it seems my entire feed is doing the same. so I will wait for another push higher I think, not really interested in standing in front of the strongest, fastest horse right now. https://t.co/YPCAGvXxfw
— 🍄🌲Benjamin Blunts🌲🍄 (@SmartContracter) August 8, 2020
Quick fact: Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs. Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
It should also be noted that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.
BAND, fastest growing crypto gains 5,620% in 7 months
BAND Protocol is backed by Sequoia Capital and Binance.
Band Protocol (BAND), an arch-rival blockchain network to Chainlink (LINK) has just hit an all-time high. Data from Coinmarketcap showed BAND growing from $0.2 on Jan 05, 2020, to $11.24, at the time this report was written, showing an impressive gain of 5,620%, recording a new high.
READ ALSO: ChainLink’s digital coin skyrockets 388% in 130 days, still soaring
Fundamental analysis of BAND
Despite BAND’s significant re-rating year to date, it is worth noting that its market capitalization is still only 5% of LINK.
This is fair, currently given BAND’s nascent stage but Nairametrics expects the valuation gap will continue to close in the next 12 months as BAND scales.
READ ALSO: Bitcoin surges pass $11,500, BTC wallets activity hit 2.5 year high
In the coming months, BAND will be announcing a number of partnerships that will show how far along they have come. This will dispel the misinformation that some rivals have tried to spread much better.
The 2nd phase of BAND’s re-rating continues. Given its partnership pipeline and impending exchange listings, I would be disappointed if the BAND’s market capitalization is not at least 10-20% of LINK’s within the next 12 months.
Quick Fact; BAND Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle network that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. Blockchains enable immutable storage and deterministic, verifiable computations — however; they cannot securely access data available outside the blockchain networks.
BAND Protocol is backed by Sequoia Capital and Binance.
Band Protocol enables smart contract applications such as DeFi, prediction markets, and games to be built on-chain without relying on the single point of failure of a centralized oracle.
9,007 crypto ATMs available globally for crypto transfers
Bitcoin offers a flexible, almost instant, and cheaper means of receiving cross border payment.
There are presently 9007 crypto ATMs and 211,239 non-ATM locations around the world. This means that an individual can now buy or sell crypto assets across 71 countries, according to the cryptocurrency ATM tracking website Coinatmradar.
What you need to know: Nigeria has Africa’s largest population and economy, so its first Bitcoin ATM may be a signal for broader adoption across the continent, as Bitcoin use among Nigerians is gaining steady momentum.
READ MORE: Shoprite controls 22% of Nigeria’s formal retail, future to be driven by indigenous retailers
Nigeria’s digital economy is on the rise. With the increased poverty level, more individuals are making an entrance into the global digital economy by providing digital services as freelancers.
However, Nigerians have trouble receiving payments from their foreign clients, as they are not allowed to use even the most famous American based Paypal, and other options like Money Gram and TransferWise are not only expensive and slow but also have inflexible verification systems.
Bitcoin, however, offers them a flexible, almost instant, and cheaper means of receiving cross border payment after rendering their services to clients and companies.
READ ALSO: Visa to provide easy ways to spend from crypto wallets
The many economic problems in Nigeria, including inflation and the devaluation of the naira, have made the country’s fiat currency a poor store of value, pushing some to store their value in a deflationary currency like Bitcoin, which can protect its owners from excess money printing from central authorities and other uncertainties.
However, Bitcoin ATMs were the focus of a recent crackdown by the U.S. government when a $25 million operation was taken down with 17 machines seized in California. The owner was running the operation without complying with proper AML requirements, the Department of Justice said.