The naira extended its recovery against the United States dollar on Friday, November 27, 2026, closing at N1,376/$ for a second consecutive daily gain, as interbank foreign exchange turnover plunged by 54.53% to $106.88 million, its lowest level during the week ended November 27, 2026.

Nairametrics’ analysis of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data showed that the local currency appreciated by N2 from Thursday’s closing rate of N1,378/$, bringing its cumulative gains over the last two trading sessions to N21, or approximately 1.50%.

Friday’s closing rate was the strongest of the five trading sessions during the week, although the naira traded as strongly as N1,350/$ during the session but could not sustain that level.

However, the exchange rate remained unchanged in the parallel market at N1,458/$, indicating relative stability in the informal segment following the CBN’s intervention.

Nevertheless, the persistent premium between the official and parallel market rates highlights lingering demand pressures and the importance of sustained foreign exchange supply to achieve greater exchange rate stability.

Naira gains N21 in two sessions:

The naira’s latest appreciation extended the recovery that began on Thursday, when the currency recorded its biggest single-session gain in over three months following CBN’s intervention.

Thursday’s N19 single-day appreciation accounted for approximately 90.48% of the cumulative two-day gain, making Friday’s N2 improvement relatively modest.

The naira appreciated by N18, or 1.29%, compared with the N1,394/$ recorded on Friday, November 20.

Despite the weekly appreciation, the currency remained N16 weaker than its N1,360/$ closing rate on November 16.

The lowest exchange rate improved by N25 to N1,350/$ from N1,375/$ on Thursday, while the highest rate improved by N20 to N1,377.50/$ from N1,397.50/$.

The simple average exchange rate strengthened by N19.88, or approximately 1.43%, to N1,367.78/$ from N1,387.66/$.

The intraday trading range widened to N27.50, its highest level during the week, compared with N9 recorded on Tuesday.

Naira rebound spread to Forwards trades driven by CBN intervention:

In the forwards market, the naira also appreciated on the 1-month (+1.5% to N1,394.21/$), 3-month (+1.5% to N1,429.83/$), 6-month (+1.5% to N1,473.89/$), and 1-year (+1.5% to N1,574.70/$) contracts.

Naira rebound was supported by $1.40 billion in CBN interventions, increased offshore offers and FX inflows linked to the Dangote IPO, according to analysts at Cordros Securities Limited.

Nairametrics had reported earlier on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervened to improve dollar supply to the Bureau de Change (BDC) segment.

The CBN’s intervention came after the local currency weakened to its lowest level since March before stabilising, as the CBN increased weekly dollar allocations to licensed BDC operators from $150,000 to $1.0 million per operator.

The adjustment represents a substantial expansion in official dollar supply to the retail foreign exchange market, aimed at improving access to foreign currency, narrowing the gap between official and parallel market rates, and curbing speculative pressures.

Interbank Dollar turnover crashes 55%:

Interbank foreign exchange turnover declined for the second consecutive trading session, falling to $106.88 million from $235.04 million on Thursday.

The latest turnover was the lowest since November 16, when interbank dollar transactions stood at $68.66 million.

Friday’s turnover was $595.75 million, or 84.79%, below Wednesday’s $702.63 million and 88.52% below Monday’s $931.23 million.

Cumulative interbank turnover for the week stood at approximately $2.14 billion, with a daily average of $428.01 million.

The number of interbank deals declined by 33.89% to 119 from 180 on Thursday and was 46.64% below Monday’s 223 transactions.

The average transaction value fell to approximately $898,124 from $4.18 million on Monday.

Friday’s turnover was approximately 75% below the week’s daily average, reflecting the significant slowdown in trading activity towards the end of the week.

The decline in interbank turnover therefore reflects both fewer transactions and smaller average transaction sizes, even as the naira recorded consecutive daily gains.

Naira recovery amid FX volatility:

The latest recovery follows a week of sharp fluctuations in interbank foreign exchange turnover and sustained pressure on the naira during the earlier trading sessions.

Nairametrics previously highlighted the significant swings in trading activity alongside the currency’s depreciation to its weakest closing levels in nearly nine months.

The naira recovery over two consecutive sessions appears to be a direct result of CBN’s increase in the volume of the green back allocated to BDCs weekly.

The appreciation has not been accompanied by an expansion in dollar transactions, suggesting that the recovery could as well reflect reduced dollar demand against improving supply.

However, the wider intraday trading range and the currency’s inability to sustain the N1,350/$ level suggest that exchange rate pressures have not fully disappeared.