The naira appreciated by N19 against the United States dollar on Thursday, November 26, 2026, closing at N1,378/$ at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), its biggest daily gain in over three months.

The naira appreciated by N19 against the United States dollar on Thursday, November 26, 2026, closing at N1,378/$ at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), its biggest daily gain in over three months.

According to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data reviewed by Nairametrics, the currency strengthened by 1.36% from N1,397/$ recorded on Wednesday.

The appreciation came a day after the CBN expanded the ability of banks to sell physical dollars to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, following sustained depreciation of the local currency.

CBN raises BDC cash limit:

Nairametrics reported that the CBN authorised banks to sell up to $1 million in cash to BDCs, effective Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The policy represents a significant expansion of the amount of foreign exchange that eligible BDC operators can access in physical cash from banks.

Under the new arrangement, the entire $1 million allocation can be accessed in cash, compared with the previous restriction of 25% of the approved amount.

Banks were previously allowed to sell a maximum of $150,000 weekly to BDC operators, of which only $37,500 could be accessed in physical cash.

Sources told Nairametrics that the CBN communicated the approval to banks by email, with the apex bank also expected to provide additional cash liquidity to banks where required.

Analysts expect the policy change to improve the availability of physical dollars in the retail foreign exchange market.

The increased cash allocation is also expected to ease supply constraints that have contributed to pressure on the naira in the parallel market.

Cardoso explains Naira depreciation:

The CBN’s latest intervention followed sustained depreciation of the naira, which weakened to N1,396.50/$ on November 24, its weakest closing level in nearly nine months.

The currency subsequently closed at N1,397/$ on Wednesday, its lowest closing level since March 6.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso had previously attributed the pressure on the naira to seasonal factors.

Cardoso pointed to foreign portfolio investors adjusting their investment positions towards the end of the year.

He also identified businesses hedging against possible exchange rate movements ahead of the new year as a contributing factor.

The governor cited spending associated with the forthcoming general elections as another source of pressure.

He noted that Nigeria’s external position remained supported by favourable current account balances and sustained diaspora remittances, which stood at close to $1.9 billion in the preceding month.

Despite the recent depreciation, Cardoso said the CBN expects exchange rate volatility to moderate significantly as Nigeria moves into 2027.

Naira records biggest daily recovery:

Thursday’s appreciation brought the naira to its strongest closing level since November 17, when it settled at N1,363/$.

The currency also reversed its losses recorded between November 20 and November 25, although it remained weaker than its closing rate at the beginning of the preceding week.

The naira gained N16, or 1.15%, compared with its November 20 closing rate of N1,394/$ but remained N18, or 1.32%, weaker than the N1,360/$ recorded on November 16.

The highest exchange rate declined to N1,397.50/$ from N1,402/$, while the lowest rate improved to N1,375/$ from N1,390/$.

The trading range widened to N22.50 from N12, while the simple average exchange rate improved by 0.47% to N1,387.66/$ from N1,394.16/$.

The number of interbank transactions declined marginally to 180 from 183 in the preceding session.

Nairametrics reported on October 28 that the N8 appreciation recorded on October 27 was the biggest daily rise since August.

Thursday’s N19 appreciation in single trading session is more than double that figure and the N8.25 gain recorded on August 17, although the currency remains N29 weaker than its October 28 closing rate of N1,349/$.

Subsequent trading sessions will show whether the recovery can be sustained and whether the increased cash allocation to BDC operators helps narrow the gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates.