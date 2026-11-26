Interbank foreign exchange turnover rebounded by 327.7% to $702.63 million on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as the naira weakened further to N1,397/$ at the close of trading, its weakest closing level since March 6.

Interbank foreign exchange turnover rebounded by 327.7% to $702.63 million on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, as the naira weakened further to N1,397/$ at the close of trading, its weakest closing level since March 6.

Nairametrics analysis of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data showed that interbank turnover increased sharply from the $164.28 million recorded in the previous trading session.

The rebound follows a steady increase in trading activity that culminated in turnover of $931.23 million on November 23 before crashing to $164.28 million on November 24.

The latest increase in trading activity, alongside further depreciation of the naira, suggests that exchange rate pressures have yet to subside.

Interbank FX turnover rebounds 328%:

Interbank foreign exchange turnover increased by approximately $538.35 million on Wednesday compared with Tuesday’s trading session.

Despite the sharp rebound, turnover remained approximately 24.55% below the $931.23 million recorded on Monday, November 23.

The number of interbank deals increased by 48, or 35.56%, to 183 from 135 in the preceding trading session, compared with 184 deals recorded on November 19.

The naira depreciated by N0.50, or approximately 0.036%, from its previous closing rate of N1,396.50/$.

The highest exchange rate rose to N1,402/$ from N1,398/$, while the lowest rate increased to N1,390/$ from N1,389/$.

The gap between the highest and lowest exchange rates widened to N12 from N9, while the simple average exchange rate improved marginally to N1,394.16/$ from N1,394.31/$.

Despite the marginal improvement in the simple average exchange rate, the naira closed weaker as interbank trading activity recovered from Tuesday’s sharp decline.

The last time the official exchange rate closed weaker was March 6, when the naira traded at N1,398/$.

Naira extends November depreciation:

The naira has continued to weaken against the United States dollar in November, alongside significant fluctuations in foreign exchange trading activity.

The currency weakened in four of the five trading sessions between November 19 and November 25, with only November 23 recording an improvement in the closing exchange rate.

The naira has depreciated by N9, or approximately 0.65%, since November 19, when it closed at N1,388/$.

The currency is N3, or approximately 0.22%, weaker than the N1,394/$ recorded on Friday, November 20.

The simple average exchange rate has weakened by approximately N11.29, or 0.82%, from N1,382.87/$ recorded on November 19.

Interbank turnover rose from $68.66 million on November 16 to $800.31 million on November 19 before reaching a one-month high on November 23.

Nairametrics previously reported that weekly FX turnover declined by 51% to $1.81 billion in the week reported on November 9.

The latest trading figures highlight the sharp fluctuations in foreign exchange activity recorded during the month, even as the naira continues to weaken.

Naira’s year-to-date gains narrow:

The sustained depreciation recorded in November has further narrowed the gains made by the naira against the United States dollar since the beginning of 2026.

According to earlier Nairametrics reports, the currency closed at N1,431/$ on January 2, while it began November at a considerably stronger exchange rate.

At N1,397/$, the naira remains N34, or approximately 2.4%, stronger than its January 2 closing rate.

The currency has depreciated by N50.99, or approximately 3.79%, from the N1,346.01/$ recorded on November 2.

Earlier in November, the naira traded around N1,348/$ as turnover fell below $101 million, while the parallel market exchange rate stood at N1,445/$ on November 24.

Coronation Asset Management projected an exchange rate range of N1,400–N1,500/$ for 2026.

The latest official closing rate is just N3 away from the lower boundary of Coronation Asset Management’s projected exchange rate range.

While the naira retains some of its year-to-date gains, the sustained depreciation recorded in November has brought the currency closer to the N1,400/$ threshold.