Interbank foreign exchange turnover fell sharply by 82.36% to $164.28 million on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as the naira weakened further to N1,396.50/$ at the official window, its weakest closing level in nearly nine months.

Interbank foreign exchange turnover fell sharply by 82.36% to $164.28 million on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as the naira weakened further to N1,396.50/$ at the official window, its weakest closing level in nearly nine months.

According to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) foreign exchange trading data reviewed by Nairametrics, the closing rate represents a depreciation of N3.50, or 0.25%, from N1,393/$ recorded on Monday, November 23.

The last time the official closing rate was slightly weaker was March 6, when the local currency closed at N1,398/$, while the naira also depreciated in the parallel market to N1,445/$.

Interbank FX turnover crashes 82%:

Interbank foreign exchange turnover declined by $766.95 million to $164.28 million on Tuesday, compared with $931.23 million recorded on Monday.

The decline reversed the surge in trading activity recorded in previous sessions, with both transaction values and the number of deals falling significantly.

Interbank turnover declined by 79.85% compared with the $815.57 million recorded on Friday, November 20.

The number of interbank transactions fell by 39.46% to 135 from 223 on Monday and was 24.58% below Friday’s 179 deals.

The naira traded between N1,389/$ and N1,398/$, compared with N1,390/$ and N1,403/$ on Monday.

The simple average exchange rate improved marginally by 0.03% to N1,394.31/$ from N1,394.75/$ in the preceding session.

The closing exchange rate also represented a depreciation of N2.50, or approximately 0.18%, compared with Friday’s N1,394/$.

Despite the marginal improvement in the simple average exchange rate and the narrowing of the intraday trading range, the naira closed weaker as interbank trading activity declined sharply.

Naira extends November depreciation:

Tuesday’s decline in interbank turnover followed a sustained increase in trading activity during the preceding week.

Nairametrics previously reported that Monday’s interbank turnover was the highest in one month, even as the naira recorded only a marginal recovery against the dollar.

Interbank turnover increased from $68.66 million on November 16 to $800.31 million on November 19.

The naira weakened from N1,346.01/$ on November 2 to N1,353.50/$ on November 10.

The currency subsequently closed at N1,364/$ on November 11, recording its biggest single-session loss since October 22.

The depreciation continued, with the naira closing at N1,379.99/$ on November 18 before weakening further to N1,396.50/$ on November 24.

Nairametrics’ calculations show that the currency has depreciated by N50.49, or approximately 3.75%, since its closing rate on November 2.

The continued depreciation comes as the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee retained the benchmark interest rate at 23% on Tuesday, citing inflation risks, as earlier reported by Nairametrics.

Tuesday’s closing rate extended the currency’s losses for November despite the significant reduction in interbank trading activity.

Naira’s year-to-date gains narrow:

The latest depreciation has further narrowed the gains recorded by the naira against the United States dollar since the beginning of 2026.

The currency closed at N1,431/$ on January 2, compared with N1,396.50/$ on November 24, while the parallel market rate stood at N1,445/$.

The naira remains approximately 2.41% stronger than its January 2 closing rate, based on the change in the quoted exchange rate.

The difference between the official and parallel market rates stood at N48.50.

The parallel market premium was approximately 3.47% relative to the official closing rate.

Interbank turnover declined sharply on Tuesday despite the continued depreciation of the currency.

Lower foreign exchange turnover does not necessarily indicate weaker dollar demand, as transaction values alone do not establish whether changes in trading activity are driven by demand or supply.

Thin trading sessions can also amplify exchange rate movements, making subsequent trading figures important in assessing the latest depreciation.

Attention will now turn to Wednesday’s interbank turnover and exchange rate movements to determine whether Tuesday’s weakness persists or reflects the impact of lower market liquidity.