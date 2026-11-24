The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 23%, following the 308th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has retained its benchmark interest rate at 23%, as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) seeks to sustain the decline in inflation amid lingering domestic and global economic risks.

The decision was announced by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso on Tuesday, following the conclusion of the 308th MPC meeting in Abuja, which had 10 members in attendance.

The committee also retained the asymmetric corridor around the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at +50/-300 basis points.

Similarly, the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) for deposit money banks was maintained at 45%, while merchant banks retained their 16% requirement. The CRR on non-Treasury Single Account (TSA) public sector deposits also remained at 75%.

Why the CBN retained interest rates

Cardoso said the committee reviewed developments in the global and domestic economies, assessed emerging risks and considered their implications for price stability before deciding to maintain the existing monetary policy stance.

He noted that headline inflation had moderated for five consecutive months, reflecting the impact of sustained exchange rate policy transmission.

However, MPC members considered the pace of disinflation insufficient to warrant another reduction in interest rates.

“The committee noted the moderation in headline inflation for five consecutive months, reflecting the impact of sustained exchange policy transmission.

“However, given the prevailing slow pace of moderation in price pressures, members were of the view that maintaining the current policy stance would further anchor inflation expectations and support the disinflation process,” Cardoso said.

The governor explained that although inflation had continued to decline, the committee remained concerned about potential upside risks, particularly the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on global energy prices.

The MPC also identified increased spending during the end-of-year festive season and election-related expenditure as factors that could exert additional pressure on prices.

“It was observed that the anticipated increase in spending for the end of year festive season and election related with likely upward pressure,” Cardoso said.

The committee, however, expressed confidence that exchange rate stability and improved food supply associated with the harvest season would support further moderation in inflation.

It concluded that maintaining the current policy stance was necessary to protect the gains recorded in the disinflation process while remaining data-dependent in responding to emerging economic conditions.

Inflation slows to 14.06%

The CBN’s decision comes as Nigeria’s headline inflation rate continued to moderate, easing to 14.06% in October 2026 from 14.63% in September.

The latest figure represents a decline of 4.91 percentage points compared with the 18.97% recorded in October 2025.

Despite the moderation, the MPC appears cautious about easing monetary conditions further, citing the possibility that energy costs, seasonal spending and election-related expenditure could reverse some of the gains.

CBN’s previous rate reduction

At its September meeting, the MPC reduced the MPR by 350 basis points to 23% from 26.5%, marking its second interest rate cut in 2026.

The reduction brought the benchmark rate to its lowest level since February 2024, when it stood at 22.75%.

At the time, the committee also retained the asymmetric corridor at +50/-300 basis points, while maintaining the CRR at 45% for deposit money banks, 16% for merchant banks and 75% for non-TSA public sector deposits.

Cardoso had described the reduction as a “reset” of interest rates, explaining that it reflected improving disinflation and macroeconomic stability.

He stressed that the adjustment represented a recalibration of monetary policy rather than a fundamental shift in the CBN’s policy direction.

The latest decision to retain the MPR at 23% therefore signals the committee’s preference to consolidate the progress made in reducing inflation before considering further monetary easing.